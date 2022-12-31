Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy nominees for the 2022 ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year revealed

The four nominees for the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year in 2022 have made memorable achievements. We watch their performance.

Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy

Babar Azam Pakistan

2598 runs in 44 matches

The year that was

2022 was another year where Babar Azam made and broke records. Babar was the only player to cross the 2000 run mark in the calendar year in all formats, with his 2598 runs at an average of 54.12, including eight hundred and 17 fifty.

The 2021 Men’s ODI Player of the Year continued to reign in the 50-over format, scoring 679 runs in nine matches. It is a testament to his consistency that he recorded scores of 50 or more in eight of those innings. He maintains his top position in the MRF Tires ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings and is once again in contention to win the 2022 ICC Men’s ODI Player of the Year.

Babar also had a great year in Test cricket, despite the team results not going his way. He amassed 1184 runs in just nine matches and did most of the heavy lifting for Pakistan in the longer format.

It was also a memorable year for Babar as captain in the white-ball formats. Pakistan won all three ODI series they played and lost only one of the nine matches. In the T20I format, he led Pakistan to their first T20 World Cup final since 2009.

Memorable performance

The chips are down, Pakistan is trailing defeat, but one man stood between Australia and victory in the second test in Karachi.

Pakistan was bowled out for 148 in the first innings, giving Australia a massive 408-run lead. The visitors struck again, setting them a target of 506 with almost six sessions to go.

Pakistan got off to the worst possible start, losing two wickets with only 21 runs on board and with five sessions remaining. Babar Azam walked and so began a gritty 10-hour marathon that nearly took Pakistan from inevitable defeat to near-impossible victory.

His 425-ball 196 gave him not only his first Test century in two years, but also his highest Test score. He forged crucial partnerships, first with Abdullah Shafique (score of 228 runs) and then Mohammad Rizwan (115 runs).

The equation was reduced to 196 runs in 36 overs, but Babar’s wicket four runs short of a well-earned double ton followed by two quick scalps closed any hopes of victory.

Babar Azam walked off to a standing ovation, having been top-scored by a Test captain in the fourth innings of a Test.

Ben Stokes – England

1066 runs and 33 wickets in 28 matches

The year that was

England endured a nightmare in Test cricket after humiliating series losses in the Ashes and series against the West Indies. Joe Root resigned as Test skipper and the reins passed to Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum, the coach.

Since then, Stokes has taken England to new heights, winning nine Tests out of ten as captain. Along the way he has scored 870 runs including two centuries and picked up 26 wickets.

The talisman all-rounder did not have a brilliant white ball year. He even announced his retirement from ODI cricket to focus on the other formats. In T20Is, he scored 143 runs in nine matches and took seven wickets. The numbers may not seem significant, but 52 of those points came when England needed them most.

Memorable performance

2022 will be remembered for Ben Stokes’ captaincy and performances in Test cricket, but it is his innings of 52* in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup that proved invaluable.

The bowlers, including Stokes who took one wicket, did their job in the first innings to limit Pakistan to just 137 in the final. But given the conditions under which they made it to the final, Pakistan showed incredible faith and scalped three big wickets in the Powerplay.

Batting at number 4, Stokes came in for England, showing great temper as the dugout was flustered after the early wickets. He went with less than a run-a-ball for most of the innings, but went deep into the game to keep England alive.

He turned the tide in England’s favor with a six and a four off Iftikhar Ahmed in the 16th over. He reached his 50th, which was his first in the 2022 T20 World Cup and also his only half-century in limited-overs cricket this year, making the winning runs to bury the ghosts of 2016 Eden Garden.

Sikandar Raza – Zimbabwe

1380 runs and 33 wickets in 39 matches

The year that was

Sikandar Raza emerged as a crisis man for Zimbabwe in a year that saw the African country’s international cricket shares soar.

Raza was a force to be reckoned with in both white-ball formats, scoring over 600 runs in both T20Is and ODIs. The star all-rounder had his most productive year with both bat and ball since his debut in 2013.

Raza scored 645 runs at an average of 49.61 in ODIs. All three of his centuries came in the 50-over format when the chips ran out, while chasing two of them resulted in wins over Bangladesh and the latter gave India a huge scare.

In T20Is, Raza hit with an incredible 150+ batting rate to accumulate his 745 runs. He was also the highest wicket taker for in the shortest format, scalping 25 while giving away just 6.13 per over.

He was the Player of the Tournament at T20 World Cup Qualifier B in July and continued his form in the big event, winning the Player of the Match three times, including Zimbabwe’s epic victory over Pakistan.

Memorable performance

Sikandar Raza scored a mountain of runs for Zimbabwe in 2022, but it was his bowling spell in the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan that impressed most.

Pakistan chased just 131 runs for victory, recovered from the early stutter and raced on their way to victory. At one point they only needed 43 balls out of 39, but then Raza weaved his magic with the ball.

After hitting the previous ball for a six, Raza roared back with successive wickets from Shadab Khan and Haider Ali. In the next over, he scalped well-placed Shan Masood down the leg side with a stumping, turning the tide of the game in the five balls he bowled.

The pacemakers held their nerve in the final overs and led Zimbabwe to a memorable win.

Tim Southee – New Zealand

65 wickets in 31 matches (correct at time of publication)

The year that was

The ever-reliable Tim Southee was one of the stars for New Zealand with the ball in 2022. Southee was consistently among the wickets, finishing with 65 scalps, the most by a Kiwi in the calendar year.

In a year when New Zealand as a team were far from their best in Tests, finishing without a single series win, Southee was the highest wicket-taker for his country with 28 wickets in eight matches.

The 34-year-old was especially lethal in the cue ball formats, taking crucial wickets in all phases of the game. He was a vital cog in the New Zealand team that progressed to the semi-finals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, taking seven wickets in five matches at a miserly economy rate of 6.57.

Memorable performance

Tim Southee set the tone for the rest of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup with a stunning 3/6 in the opening match of the tournament against neighbors and hosts Australia.

Southee hit his first ever ball of the tournament to dismiss David Warner and added another in the Powerplay with Mitchell Marsh’s wicket while giving away just six runs.

It was he who started and finished Australia’s downfall on the day, as did the hosts who succumbed to an 89-run defeat on the opening day.