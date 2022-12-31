Sports
Two elite goaltenders, 84 combined saves, one magical night of hockey
TAMPA You could convincingly prove that Igor Shesterkin is the best goalkeeper in the world.
Not yet, says Lightning.
It could be argued that when it comes to stunning saves and hard-to-believe reflexes, the highlight movies favor the Rangers’ goalkeeper.
Not today, says the scoreboard.
You could have a pretty lively debate that if you’re building an NHL team around a goaltender, the best choice would be the younger man from Russia.
Not if you want to win, says the slightly older Russian on the other side of the ice.
Okay, so Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy didn’t really say that. He even said it was no problem playing against Shesterkin at the Amalie Arena on Thursday night.
Whether you believe it or not, that’s not the point. Instead, just appreciate the way two incredible goaltenders matched up save for saves through 60 minutes of regulation hockey, five minutes of overtime, and five rounds of a shootout before Vasilevskiy and the Lightning triumphed for a 2-1 win.
And then imagine these two stars going for it again and again in the years to come.
His great competitiveness, said Lightning coach Jon Cooper.
The debate is relatively new. While Vasilevskiy, at 28, has been one of the top goaltenders in the league for seven seasons, Shesterkin, who turns 27 today, has only recently become a star.
His stats have been slightly better than Vasilevskiy’s since the start of the 2020-2021 season and he is the reigning Vezina Trophy winner, but those are just tackles compared to the real prize.
It is Vasilevskiy who has made four Stanley Cup finals, won twice and won the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2021. And it was Vasilevskiy who came out on top seven months ago as these two teams played for the Eastern Conference title.
Before that, we were on the front row in the conference finals last year, Lightning captain Steven Stamkos said. Two elite goa lies that allow their teams to stay in many hockey games, sometimes when they are not even playing their best. That’s what you need in this league to win, you need elite goaltending. There’s a reason why we were two of the four remaining teams last year and two of the top teams again this year.
Follow all the action on and off the ice
Subscribe to our free Lightning Strikes newsletter
We’ll send you news, analysis and commentary on the Bolts weekly during the season.
That was evident from the opening minutes of Thursday’s game. New York’s Vincent Trocheck had a breakout early in the first period and Vasilevskiy stopped it by moving forward aggressively and reaching out with his stick to poke the puck away.
That was the second of Vasilevskiy’s 45 saves and each one seemed to be better than the next. There was a glove save on a backhand by Filip Chytil from a difficult corner in the second period, there was a breakaway shot trying to slip Julien Gauthier through the five-hole, there was another glove save directly in front of the net on a shot down by Chytil half way through the third period.
In addition, the Lightning had to kill a penalty in the last three minutes of overtime.
Tonight was a pretty good match for the fans, Vasilevskiy later said. Back and forth action. I’m glad we went back to the locker room with the W tonight.
It took five more saves from Vasilevskiy over the six rounds of the shootout, but it came as no surprise. The Lightning goaltender is now a career-high 17-7 in shootouts with a .781 save percentage.
Vasilevskiy, playing two nights in a row after winning over Montreal on Wednesday, has a 5-1 record since mid-December and has not conceded more than two goals in any game.
I felt good until that 4-on-3 in overtime. It was pretty tough, Vasilevskiy said. But our (defenders) did a fantastic job. We played with just five (defenders), and they were pretty solid.
They have certainly faced each other with greater rewards at stake. And they will undoubtedly meet on bigger stages in the future. So was this just another night, as Vasilevskiy said later?
Or is it really bad when two of the world’s best goaltenders share the ice?
Cooper hesitated for a moment, then replied succinctly:
Yes.
Contact John Romano at [email protected]. Follow @romano_tbtimes.
Sign up for Lightning Strikes, a weekly newsletter from Bolts beat writer Eduardo A. Encina that brings you closer to the ice.
Never miss the latest news with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow up on our Tampa Bay Times sports team Twitter and Facebook.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.tampabay.com/sports/lightning/2022/12/30/two-elite-goaltenders-84-combined-saves-one-magical-night-hockey/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- “We are waiting for you, dear friend”: Vladimir Putin talks with Xi Jinping
- Britain’s problems won’t go away, Sunak admits tough after 2022 | Rishi Sunak
- Bob Penny, small actor in many Hollywood films, dies at 87 | Obituary
- Two elite goaltenders, 84 combined saves, one magical night of hockey
- A 5.5-magnitude earthquake hits Antofagasta, Chile 1330 and 101.5 WHBL
- Dome Keeper Hard Pressed GoldBerg Free Download
- House panel releases Trump’s tax returns
- Indonesia issues emergency regulation to replace employment law
- Victoria’s Secret appoints transgender actor Bell Agam as Israeli brand representative
- Google Pixel 7 camera randomly cracks, according to some users
- Afghan refugees in US face uncertainty as legislation stagnates
- Imran Khan urges public to participate in Saturday’s LG polls in Islamabad