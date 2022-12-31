Two elite goaltenders, 84 combined saves, one magical night of hockey

TAMPA You could convincingly prove that Igor Shesterkin is the best goalkeeper in the world.

Not yet, says Lightning.

It could be argued that when it comes to stunning saves and hard-to-believe reflexes, the highlight movies favor the Rangers’ goalkeeper.

Not today, says the scoreboard.

You could have a pretty lively debate that if you’re building an NHL team around a goaltender, the best choice would be the younger man from Russia.

Not if you want to win, says the slightly older Russian on the other side of the ice.

Okay, so Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy didn’t really say that. He even said it was no problem playing against Shesterkin at the Amalie Arena on Thursday night.

Whether you believe it or not, that’s not the point. Instead, just appreciate the way two incredible goaltenders matched up save for saves through 60 minutes of regulation hockey, five minutes of overtime, and five rounds of a shootout before Vasilevskiy and the Lightning triumphed for a 2-1 win.

And then imagine these two stars going for it again and again in the years to come.

His great competitiveness, said Lightning coach Jon Cooper.

The debate is relatively new. While Vasilevskiy, at 28, has been one of the top goaltenders in the league for seven seasons, Shesterkin, who turns 27 today, has only recently become a star.

His stats have been slightly better than Vasilevskiy’s since the start of the 2020-2021 season and he is the reigning Vezina Trophy winner, but those are just tackles compared to the real prize.

It is Vasilevskiy who has made four Stanley Cup finals, won twice and won the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2021. And it was Vasilevskiy who came out on top seven months ago as these two teams played for the Eastern Conference title.

Before that, we were on the front row in the conference finals last year, Lightning captain Steven Stamkos said. Two elite goa lies that allow their teams to stay in many hockey games, sometimes when they are not even playing their best. That’s what you need in this league to win, you need elite goaltending. There’s a reason why we were two of the four remaining teams last year and two of the top teams again this year.

Follow all the action on and off the ice Subscribe to our free Lightning Strikes newsletter We’ll send you news, analysis and commentary on the Bolts weekly during the season.

That was evident from the opening minutes of Thursday’s game. New York’s Vincent Trocheck had a breakout early in the first period and Vasilevskiy stopped it by moving forward aggressively and reaching out with his stick to poke the puck away.

That was the second of Vasilevskiy’s 45 saves and each one seemed to be better than the next. There was a glove save on a backhand by Filip Chytil from a difficult corner in the second period, there was a breakaway shot trying to slip Julien Gauthier through the five-hole, there was another glove save directly in front of the net on a shot down by Chytil half way through the third period.

In addition, the Lightning had to kill a penalty in the last three minutes of overtime.

Tonight was a pretty good match for the fans, Vasilevskiy later said. Back and forth action. I’m glad we went back to the locker room with the W tonight.

It took five more saves from Vasilevskiy over the six rounds of the shootout, but it came as no surprise. The Lightning goaltender is now a career-high 17-7 in shootouts with a .781 save percentage.

Vasilevskiy, playing two nights in a row after winning over Montreal on Wednesday, has a 5-1 record since mid-December and has not conceded more than two goals in any game.

I felt good until that 4-on-3 in overtime. It was pretty tough, Vasilevskiy said. But our (defenders) did a fantastic job. We played with just five (defenders), and they were pretty solid.

They have certainly faced each other with greater rewards at stake. And they will undoubtedly meet on bigger stages in the future. So was this just another night, as Vasilevskiy said later?

Or is it really bad when two of the world’s best goaltenders share the ice?

Cooper hesitated for a moment, then replied succinctly:

Yes.

Contact John Romano at [email protected]. Follow @romano_tbtimes.

Sign up for Lightning Strikes, a weekly newsletter from Bolts beat writer Eduardo A. Encina that brings you closer to the ice.

Never miss the latest news with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow up on our Tampa Bay Times sports team Twitter and Facebook.