Men’s Basketball Slams Coppin State 90-57
PISCATAWAY, NJ A team motto for By Steve Pikiell in 2022-23 is “Share the Game”.
The Scarlet Knights men’s basketball team even “Share the Game” at Jersey Mike’s Arena against Coppin State on Friday night. RU scored a season-high 90 points and had 30 team assists: the most in the Pikiell era and the most by a Rutgers team since 1992.
RU defeated Coppin State 90-57 in a game where four players scored in double digits.
“A big crowd again tonight,” Pikiell said. “They were ready to play against my team. A dangerous team. Sessoms is the fourth top scorer in the country and he has caused us problems all his career. I think we kept him at a low point of the season. Great job from all involved.” What I’m most proud of was offensive rebounds and our assist total. Seven assists and eight assists here by these guys (Caleb McConnel and Comb Spencer), they shared the ball. Our defense was good and remains good. It was a good win; we have a lot ahead of us as we go into the competition. It’s never easy in this conference, but these guys are playing good basketball and I’m very happy.”
junior guard Comb Spencer scored his 1000e career punt early in the first half with his first 3-pointer, scoring 17 points, while knocking down five 3-point shots. Spencer played a team-high 31 minutes and had seven assists and four rebounds. Pikiell liked the way his team passed the rock and recorded the team’s 17 assists in the first half, the most in a span for RU all year.
“It’s a huge number,” Pikiell said. “I can’t say, I don’t think I’ve ever had (that many). And they had 17 in the first half. They really shared the ball. He (Comb Spencer) also got his 1000th point tonight. I want to congratulate Cam. That’s a great achievement. But yes, 30 assists. Everyone contributed in the assist department. It was a good way to play, it’s a fun way to play.”
Senior Caleb McConnel had eight assists, nine points and eleven rebounds. The fifth-year player nearly became the first Scarlet Knight to record a triple-double in more than 40 years since former NBA star Roy Hinson. McConnell knocked out the nation’s fourth-leading scorer in Sam Sessoms, leaving him at 12 points, which was his season low. McConnell stole five times that night.
junior center Clifford Omoruyi was again almost unstoppable around the rim and had a game-high of 20 points. Omoruyi had his second double-double in a row with 13 boards. Senior Paul Mulcahy had his typical all-around game with 13 points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals.
Freshmen forward Anthony Woolfolk had a career-high 1o points and faltered five rebounds. Aundre Hyatt had some breathtaking alley-oop finishes and since six points. freshman Dirk Simpson sic points and junior starter added Mawot Mag seven added.
The Scarlet Knights take back a (9-4) record in Big Ten play against the nation’s No. 1 team Purdue at Mackey Arena Monday night at 7 p.m.
Quotes after the game
Head coach Steve Pikell
To the team’s big margin of victory against low major teams this season
We just play and get ready for the games. Those guys know, I don’t spend time on that. We play, we get ready to play. These are all good teams. That team scored 107 points. I’m not worried about that. It’s good that you talk about it. I don’t think it has anything to do with it. We just play and we play hard. We’re just trying to get these guys ready for what’s to come
About playing eight-man rotations this season
“We have a good bench. I trust my guys on the bench. I’m very excited about the squad as a whole. We get on well with guys, I liked how we share the ball. Eight-man, nine-man (rotations ), Dean will be ready to go. Those guys are good. Jalen is ready to go. We got lucky, we’ve been healthy, guys came back, we had no foul problems tonight Those are ready to go when we get them need.”
About where his team is at the moment in the season
“I like that we are healthy. I like that we are getting better. We have challenges ahead. I like this team very much. I am also thankful for the audience today. They made a big difference. They loved it from the jump. We’re going to Purdue, a tough place to play. An undefeated team, there’s only a few left in the country. (They’re) well coached and a really tough place to play , but we’re no stranger to tough schedules and tough season starts. We’ve got to get out there and play great basketball.”
About the work Matt Painter has done for Purdue and the challenge of going against Zach Edey
“He was there last year, so it’s not a new challenge. They also had Trevion Williams last year who was an All-American, so they always have great big guys. Matt Painter is one of the best coaches in the country. She I’ve always been good since I’ve been in the league. It’s always been a tough team, well coached, talented guys and a tough place to play, so this year is no different. They always find themselves 7’5” guys.
About the success of the team by closing big man
“There are so many in the Big 10. You better be efficient at defending the big ones in this league. They come in all shapes and sizes and are all talented. They are all different challenges that come with them. He’s definitely doing his job developing. Poses huge problems. But Kofi Cockburn, Trevion Williams, I mean, they’re problems, they’re problems. They’re good players and you can never stop those guys, you just have to keep them in check and do a great job.”
On what it means to compete against No. 1 Purdue and possibly beat them
“It’s just another Big 10 game. They’re a good team and then the next team we play is good. I don’t know how many teams are in the Big 10, maybe six or five. It’s a great league and the challenges are coming. We’ll play against a lot of ranked teams over the years and it’s fun to play in the Big 10.”
About playing in Mackey Arena
“I think everyone in the league pretty much says it’s the hardest place to play. They’re all strong in their own way. Great fan base and been very successful. It’s loud. They’re number one country team.” We’ve been there before when they were top five, top ten every year. So it’s a difficult, challenging environment.’
The importance of rest before the next game
“We’re all healthy so you know that really helped and guys were beat up. So now you have a piece here where you really have to take care of the bodies. Challenges are physical, they’re mental, the movie, there are a lot of challenges coming up, but this group has fought through a lot of challenges.
About Purdue and the importance of the veteran player
“I think it’s huge. I mean these guys are already sharing their stories with Derrick Simpson and (Anthony Woolfolk) and those guys. You have experienced guys and they sort of know what it brings and they know that the other team is going to count down the shot clock seven seconds earlier. We’ve been there, we’ve done that and these guys shared those stories. But they also know how challenging these places are. So you need to come with your “A” game and be prepared. veterans. I mean, I think everyone will tell you, there are more veterans in college basketball now than ever, COVID, sixth year. Every team has aged, Purdue has guys that are already there.”
Game notes
-17 first half assists were the most for half this season.
-RU had a 9-0 run in 1:42 after the first media timeout
-A win over Coppin State represented:
A home record of 9-1 this season
A home record of 23-4 over the past two seasons
A 51-9 record at home over the past four seasons
A 2-0 all-time series record against Coppin State.
-RU has so far held all 13 of his opponents to point production that is below their scoring average entering the game.
-RU has held eight of those opponents for a total that is 20+ points below their average and 10 to 10+ points below their average.
-Rutgers has held 10 of its 13 opponents to a new season-low in points scored (all except Temple and Miami), and in nine of 10 home games they have held the opponent to a season-low
|
