Ohio State football vs. Georgia Score Predictions: Can the Buckeyes Best Beat the Bulldogs?





ATLANTA Ohio State football’s postseason record as a betting underdog should be encouraging to Buckeye fans heading into Saturday’s Peach Bowl playoff semifinal against Georgia. By the Odds Shark Database, OSU has won eight of its last 12 as a postseason underdog, dating back to the 2002 national championship game. Miami was favored 12 that day, but the Buckeyes won 31-24. More recently, OSU won the semifinals of the 2020 playoffs against Clemson and both legs of the 2014 national championship as the underdog. Once again we place Buckeye Talk tokens on the line and predict the score of Saturday’s game. We chose against the spread and total based on Georgia being favored by 6 points with an over/under than 62.5 points overall. Featured Buckeyes Stories Why that Ohio State football fake punt against Michigan fell through Practice Ohio State footballs, Miyan Williams, at the Peach Bowl on Thursday? When Ohio says Tommy Eichenberg vs. Georgia wants and should get: me vs. you, who will win? Check out the video above for a more in-depth discussion of how we expect the game to unfold. Nathan Baird Ohio State 38, Georgia 37 How much does Ohio State’s second half against Michigan matter, and how much was just a good team picking the worst possible time to play its worst football? Going into the final week of the regular season, there was very little evidence that Georgia was clearly superior to the Buckeyes. Ohio State has the better quarterback in this game, and it has the most dynamic offensive playmaker. Georgia has the better defense, but with specific vulnerabilities, OSU could potentially take advantage. It’s still a toss-up, and that’s how it felt for 11 games. So I lean towards picking the team that plays for pride and redemption in addition to playing for a national championship shot. Game choice: Ohio State +6 (50 Buckeye Talk Tokens) Over/under: Over 62.5 (21.83 BT Tokens) DraftKings Sportsbook STATES: OHIO PRE-REG DOWNLOAD THE APP PRE-REGISTRATION $200 BONUS + NEW USER OFFER AT LAUNCH BET IN NOW With the arrival of DraftKings Ohio Sportsbook, bettors in the state can start betting on January 1. Ohioans can now also take advantage of pre-launch offers at BetMGM Ohio and FanDuel Ohio. Stephen Mean Ohio State 42, Georgia 39 I think Ohio is the only team in the country that ticks off all the things it takes to beat Georgia. You beat the Bulldogs by throwing over them, which requires an aggressive play-caller, NFL-level quarterback, and NFL-level wide receivers. The Buckeyes have all those things. The last step is just not to think too much. As has been the case for most of the past three years, OSU’s road to a national title begins with its passing offense. If that turns out Saturday, they could walk away victorious, even as a heavy underdog in a back-and-forth contest. Game choice: State of Ohio +6 (8 BTT) Over/under: Over 62.5 (5 BTT) Doug Lesmerises Georgia 42, Ohio State 41 This feels like a toss-up and a game where the Buckeyes should be able to move the ball. I just can’t get around to picking an Ohio State win against a Georgia team that I don’t think will make anything easy. Expect some big plays from the more explosive Buckeyes, and I’m confident to take down both the point and over Buckeyes. Game choice: State of Ohio +6 (12 BTT) Over/under: Over 62.5 (15 BTT) Result week 13 NATHAN BEARD Previous Bankroll: 73.19 Game choice: State of Ohio -7.5 LOST -15 O/U: Over 56.5 WON +13.64 Seasonal Record: 5-7-0 ATS, 6-6-0 O/U New bank roll: 71.83 STEPHEN means Previous Bankroll: 76.74 Game choice: State of Ohio -7.5 LOST -14 O/U: Over 56.5 WON +9.09 Seasonal Record: 4-8-0 ATS, 7-5-0 O/U New bank roll: 71.83 DOUG LESMET Previous Bankroll: 146.10 Game choice: State of Ohio -7.5 LOST -12 O/U: Over 56.5 WON +5.45 Seasonal record: 4-8-0 ATS, 9-3-0 O/U New bank roll: 139.55 If you or a loved one have questions and need to talk to a professional about gambling, call the Ohio Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-589-9966 or the National Council on Program Gambling Helpline (NCPG) at 1-800-522-4700 .

