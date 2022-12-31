2023 World Junior Championship – Five fantasy hockey players to watch

With the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship in full swing, hockey fans and fantasy managers alike are getting a holistic preview of the next generation of stars in the making. Whether they’ve already been drafted into the NHL, or are projected for a high roster in June, more than a few of these youngsters will dominate the scoresheets and wear fantasy rosters for years to come. But before we look ahead to what Canadian forward Logan Stankoven will provide Dallas from next year, or how American Luke Hughes will improve the Devils’ blue line makeup once he’s done in Michigan, or how winning the Connor Bedard draw lottery more always seems ravishing, let’s take a quick look at some prominent junior performers who are already making a bit of an impact at the NHL level. Or maybe soon.

Choose your league size, adjust the score and set the rules you want to follow to create the fantasy hockey league you want to enter. Create your own competition for free!

Shane Wright, F, Canada (Seattle Kraken/4th overall 2022): If the Seattle showrunners already know what they’re going to do with their fourth overall draft selection for 2022 after the tournament, they’re not sharing it yet. It certainly can’t be the easiest decision. While a regular role with the AHL Coachella Valley Firebirds isn’t allowed (ridiculous enough, but I digress), an appearance in the Kraken press box, or even mere fourth-line ice time, hardly feels ideal. Nor do kids dominate in the OHL with the Kingston Frontenacs.

But Seattle will soon have to decide on one course or the other for their future second-line center. Unless he takes it up a notch, match by match, as the Junior World Championship progresses and eventually dominates. Could we then see the Canadian captain have a shot at a third-line role with the Kraken once the tournament is over? You never know.

Under such circumstances, he could remain fantasy relevant in ESPN.com leagues with deeper redesigns. Otherwise, Wright is only worth participating in dynasty competition for the sake of future fantasy glory.

Simon Nemec, D, Slovakia (New Jersey Devils/2nd overall 2022): Nemec, two spots ahead of Wright in 2022, will sooner or later serve as a star defenseman for the Devils. Can we argue sooner, given the damaged state of New Jersey’s blue line? Both Ryan Graves and John Marino are tagged week-to-week, on IR, with the Devils tumbling down the Metropolitan standings in a hurry.

Prior to captaining the Slovak squad at the WJC – and playing a big part in this week’s victory over the USA – Nemec performed as one of the Utica Comets’ better blueliners in the AHL. Before he heard his name called super-early in Montreal, he played professional hockey – with grown men – in the Slovak professional league for three seasons, starting when he was barely 16 years old.

Gifted with an incredibly high hockey IQ, this soon-to-be 19-year-old is capable of holding his own with the Devils, and add to your fantasy list by blocking shots and going offensively. Only whether New Jersey chooses to take that route in the very near future remains to be determined.

It’s not too late to play ESPN Fantasy Hockey! Sign Up free and create your league before January 13 to field players like Connor McDavid, Jason Robertson and more! We’ve got you covered with handy guides to short-season fantasy hockey:

Dylan Guenther, F, Canada (Arizona Coyotes/9th overall 2021): Playing with future NHL superstar Connor Bedard looks like fun. Just ask Guenther, who has four goals heading into the weekend, all assisted by the No. 1 squad planned for 2023. Scoring is addictive. While the German or Austrian junior team is nowhere near the same caliber as Arizona’s NHL league, the rhythm of scoring goals and enjoying the self-confidence that comes with such scoring success often translates. I’d like to see Guenther enjoy more minutes on a scoreline with the Coyotes once the IIHF tournament is over. A perfectly reasonable arrangement, especially with Matias Maccelli (lower body) sidelined until early February. Arizona is not playoff-tied; there is no reason to stop the 19-year-old from making the most of his first big league season, while also making mistakes. With 11 points in 21 games already, it is clear that Guenther can contribute. Any deeper league manager should definitely keep the former Oil King on their respective fantasy radar once he’s back in the desert.

2 Related

Fabian Lysell, F, Sweden (Boston Bruins/21st overall 2021): Remember when the Bruins first seasoned David Pastrnak in the AHL before allowing him to play full-time in Boston in the second half of 2014/15? The star winger, who was drafted 25th overall in 2014, only turned 19 in May, having already played 46 NHL games. Lysell, who was drafted 21st overall in 2021, will turn 20 in January and, like Pastrnak, also holds more than his own rank with the Providence Bruins. To the tune of eight goals and 11 assists in 20 games. The dominating B’s hardly need help right now, but a few injuries – especially on the wing – could make history repeat itself in the form of a second-half call-up. At that point, fantasy managers of all kinds would benefit from checking where the gifted forward would fit into Boston’s lineup.

David Jiricek, D, Czech Republic (Columbus Blue Jackets/6th overall 2022): The Blue Jackets seem determined to keep Jiricek in the minors this season, where he benefits from playing heavy minutes as a top-pair defenseman with the Cleveland Monsters. Fair enough. But should management change course — and that Zach Werenski/Jake Bean-less blue line could no doubt use a boost — the 19-year-old deserves a fantasy beyond the dynasty competition. Before representing the Czech Republic at the WJC, Jiricek averaged more than a point/game among adults in the minors. And that shot of his is something else.