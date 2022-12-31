Violence, border row, scams, party hopping mark 2022

Meghalaya skated on thin ice on the front of law and order with agitation after agitation in 2022, taking the capital by storm every few months. On the political front, just before the end of the year and as the state prepares for the start of an election year, there was also frequent party hopping by various politicians.

The unrest has ranged from demands for an Inner Line permit, unemployment, teachers of different hues demanding unpaid salaries, regularization and re-employment, demands from ASHA workers and growing uneasiness over the agreement between the governments of Assam and Meghalaya to end the long-pending to resolve border disputes.

The population addicted to the internet was forced to look for other entertainment options this year when the government slammed mobile internet over public order concerns.

The internet was shut down in November as events erupted into frenzy with the killing of six persons by Assam police in Mukroh in the Jaintia Hills district of the Assam-Meghalaya border in the early hours of November 22. Although the claim of the Assam authorities was that the area is not under the disputed areas, this incident served to bring Prime Minister Conrad Sangma back from his rough ride over dissenters against the controversial border deal he had signed with the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma. One of those killed was an Assam forest ranger while the rest were villagers from Mukroh. For days, the problem boiled until it died down, with both governments giving in to all the NGOs’ demands on behalf of the families of those killed in the shooting by the Assam police.

The border dispute and the discussions surrounding it made the most headlines throughout the year. But even at the end of the year the complications did not seem to abate, which, with the shootings in Mukroh, even cast a shadow over the agreement to partially resolve six of the twelve disputed areas, already signed by the state governments, which, by the way, are in Delhi in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on March 29. What happens to this deal remains to be seen as the term of the Sangma-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) comes to an end.

The MDA government has been intermittently rocked this year by discord within the coalition with various voters publicly calling for a government of their own over various issues, including allegations of corruption. The BJP and at the end of the year senior partner UDP NPP accused MLAs of misuse of public funds intended for farmers and have filed a complaint with the Chief Election Commissioner against ministers and legislators associated with the ruling NPP for alleged misuse of the FOCUS and FOCUS+ control.

But it was the congressional party that took the biggest blow in its history this year with its complete demise. After last year 12 of the 17 legislators left the party to join the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and more recently several of them have defected to alternating members of the NPP and some of the BJP. This year marks the low point of Congress to date, once an untouchable giant in the state.

The All India Trinamool Congress entered Meghalaya with serious intentions to play a power game in the next elections to be held early next year. The year kicked off with a bang with Congress Party supporters such as former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma and former Chairman Charles Pyngrope leading their followers to the TMC. They immediately became the only opposition party to give them a strong platform to launch their campaign. The year ended for the TMC with the visit of the party leader Mamata Banerjee to the state and made headlines with her usual charisma.

The judiciary virtually ruled the state this year with many orders and judgments directing the state government to correct many of its errors and injustices of commission and negligence in cases brought before it throughout the year, including PILs. In one case, the Meghalaya High Court said that hospitals are useless if there are no roads as there are not even basic roads from the district headquarters to the sub-departments headquarters. The Supreme Court asked the government to stop using the cap on funds as an excuse for not having a basic health care system in the entire state.

The Full Court of Meghalaya High Court in February took up the issue of unabated illegal coal mining in the state and asked the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police to conduct an independent investigation and report. Noting that the state government was not acting on the orders of the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal Panel, the case was taken to a full court.

Although Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui defended that the state government was unable to effectively curb the threat due to a shortage of 1,800 personnel in its ranks, the Supreme Court gave the First Secretary of State the last chance to answer as the court was outraged about government failure.

But added to the coal controversy, the limestone trade was shaken when traditional exports were halted by the Meghalaya High Court on the basis of state policy that designated limestone quarried for export as an important mineral under several conditions that could not be met by the traditional minors. This has put the livelihoods of thousands of traditional miners and exporters (to Bangladesh) at risk and is likely to become a major problem in the coming months in 2023.

The effects of the distant Ukrainian war were felt here in Meghalaya as a dozen or more students studying in that country were among hundreds forced to flee the war-torn country. They were brought home safe and sound.

Nearly 1,600 lives have been lost to Covid-19 in Meghalaya, but further but related to that figure is the tragically sad toll of newborn babies, 877 of whom died along with 61 mothers due to pregnant women’s fear of the coronavirus to walk up. These last two numbers were highlighted in a report the Meghalaya government prepared for the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). The NHRC had registered a case regarding the exceptionally high number of newborn and maternal deaths in Meghalaya during the Covid pandemic. 8,000 tobacco-related deaths per year, according to a report.

MeECL continued to be haunted by scams, including the Smart Meter project. The three-member probe commission headed by retired judge Justice RN Mishra was established on July 29, 2021 following allegations from various quarters related to mismanagement, siphoning of funds and various irregularities in the functioning of MeECL. The report was handed over to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma today in New Delhi by retired judge Justice RN Mishra, who is leading the investigation, in the presence of two other members of the committee, retired IAS officer Manoj Kumar and retired REC executive director Sunil Kumar. But not much came of it.

Church leaders under the umbrella of the Khasi Jaintia Church Leaders Forum stepped forward in an effort to break the grip of corruption and money power in the elections. In a meeting between them and the representatives of the various political parties in the State, the issue was discussed amicably, but whether this will have much influence on the upcoming elections remains to be seen.

The collapse of the dome of the Meghalaya Assembly building built in Mawdiangdiang on May 23 shocked the state as the new Assembly construction is a flagship project of the state. The ensuing blame game between the politicians and bureaucrats handling the project was embarrassing to watch, as the incident cast doubt on the design and quality of construction in such a highly prestigious project.

The state successfully hosted the 2nd Northeastern Olympic Games in Shillong, which saw the participation of more than 4000 athletes, technical personnel and volunteers from the eight northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura. They competed in 18 disciplines, including archery, track and field, badminton, basketball, boxing, soccer, judo, karate, shooting, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, wushu, cycling, golf, weightlifting and wrestling.

THE YEAR THAT WAS

JANUARY

Omicron reaches Meghalaya, but the state solves the pandemic

EMRI workers go on strike. The government later cuts ties with GVK

Meghalaya celebrates 50th state anniversary

IED blast claimed by HNLC rocks Khyndai Lad

FEBRUARY

HNLC offers unconditional peace talks

Five remaining Congressional MLAs decide to support the MDA government

Russian invasion of Ukraine causes difficulties for Meghalaya students, nearly 20 of them were detained when the war started

MARCH

Controversial first phase of border deal signed between Meghalaya and Assam in New Delhi

APRIL

ISBT inaugurated

That Metor case will go on for another year

Government formulates roster system for recruitment

Shillong hosts Senior National Table Tennis Championship

Former Prime Minister JD Rymbai has passed away

Conrad comes up with a casino plan

BE ABLE TO

4th Meghalaya Games kicks off viral complaints about accommodation

Center Grants Meghalaya Colleges Formal Exemption From CUET

Government restarts fertilizer subsidies after failure of Mission Organic

The under-construction dome of the new Assembly building collapses

Concerns raised about the Umiam Bridge

Double infanticide shocks the state

JUNE

Mudslides kill nearly 20, NH-6 collapses

New political outfit, KAM, launched

JULY

Teachers of all stripes are protesting for better pay

The government is taking firm action against bicycle taxis

HNLC leaders were given safe passage for talks

Housing Bernard Marak raided, Tura MDC arrested from Uttar Pradesh

Former minister RG Lyngdoh passed away

AUGUST

Mawlynnong village garners the Silver Award as the best ecotourism destination in India.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma hold talks for second phase of border settlement

SEPTEMBER

Car lifter I Love You Talang lynched

‘Scam’ by the police comes to light

Casino plans scrapped after fierce opposition

Justice Vaiphei Commission report on Cheristerfield Thangkhiew’s murder released

OCTOBER

Protest teachers on contract explodes, police use tear gas

FKJGP rally against unemployment turns violent

Government abolishes gambling law

Taj Vivanta, Shillong’s first five-star hotel, inaugurated

NOVEMBER

Shillong hosts the Northeastern Olympics

Mukroh massacre results in six deaths

DECEMBER

Govt is launching/inaugurating/laying the foundation stones of numerous projects

Politicians are switching parties en masse for the 2023 polls

Congress approves the first list of candidates