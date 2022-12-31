Sports
Violence, border row, scams, party hopping mark 2022
Meghalaya skated on thin ice on the front of law and order with agitation after agitation in 2022, taking the capital by storm every few months. On the political front, just before the end of the year and as the state prepares for the start of an election year, there was also frequent party hopping by various politicians.
The unrest has ranged from demands for an Inner Line permit, unemployment, teachers of different hues demanding unpaid salaries, regularization and re-employment, demands from ASHA workers and growing uneasiness over the agreement between the governments of Assam and Meghalaya to end the long-pending to resolve border disputes.
The population addicted to the internet was forced to look for other entertainment options this year when the government slammed mobile internet over public order concerns.
The internet was shut down in November as events erupted into frenzy with the killing of six persons by Assam police in Mukroh in the Jaintia Hills district of the Assam-Meghalaya border in the early hours of November 22. Although the claim of the Assam authorities was that the area is not under the disputed areas, this incident served to bring Prime Minister Conrad Sangma back from his rough ride over dissenters against the controversial border deal he had signed with the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma. One of those killed was an Assam forest ranger while the rest were villagers from Mukroh. For days, the problem boiled until it died down, with both governments giving in to all the NGOs’ demands on behalf of the families of those killed in the shooting by the Assam police.
The border dispute and the discussions surrounding it made the most headlines throughout the year. But even at the end of the year the complications did not seem to abate, which, with the shootings in Mukroh, even cast a shadow over the agreement to partially resolve six of the twelve disputed areas, already signed by the state governments, which, by the way, are in Delhi in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on March 29. What happens to this deal remains to be seen as the term of the Sangma-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) comes to an end.
The MDA government has been intermittently rocked this year by discord within the coalition with various voters publicly calling for a government of their own over various issues, including allegations of corruption. The BJP and at the end of the year senior partner UDP NPP accused MLAs of misuse of public funds intended for farmers and have filed a complaint with the Chief Election Commissioner against ministers and legislators associated with the ruling NPP for alleged misuse of the FOCUS and FOCUS+ control.
But it was the congressional party that took the biggest blow in its history this year with its complete demise. After last year 12 of the 17 legislators left the party to join the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and more recently several of them have defected to alternating members of the NPP and some of the BJP. This year marks the low point of Congress to date, once an untouchable giant in the state.
The All India Trinamool Congress entered Meghalaya with serious intentions to play a power game in the next elections to be held early next year. The year kicked off with a bang with Congress Party supporters such as former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma and former Chairman Charles Pyngrope leading their followers to the TMC. They immediately became the only opposition party to give them a strong platform to launch their campaign. The year ended for the TMC with the visit of the party leader Mamata Banerjee to the state and made headlines with her usual charisma.
The judiciary virtually ruled the state this year with many orders and judgments directing the state government to correct many of its errors and injustices of commission and negligence in cases brought before it throughout the year, including PILs. In one case, the Meghalaya High Court said that hospitals are useless if there are no roads as there are not even basic roads from the district headquarters to the sub-departments headquarters. The Supreme Court asked the government to stop using the cap on funds as an excuse for not having a basic health care system in the entire state.
The Full Court of Meghalaya High Court in February took up the issue of unabated illegal coal mining in the state and asked the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police to conduct an independent investigation and report. Noting that the state government was not acting on the orders of the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal Panel, the case was taken to a full court.
Although Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui defended that the state government was unable to effectively curb the threat due to a shortage of 1,800 personnel in its ranks, the Supreme Court gave the First Secretary of State the last chance to answer as the court was outraged about government failure.
But added to the coal controversy, the limestone trade was shaken when traditional exports were halted by the Meghalaya High Court on the basis of state policy that designated limestone quarried for export as an important mineral under several conditions that could not be met by the traditional minors. This has put the livelihoods of thousands of traditional miners and exporters (to Bangladesh) at risk and is likely to become a major problem in the coming months in 2023.
The effects of the distant Ukrainian war were felt here in Meghalaya as a dozen or more students studying in that country were among hundreds forced to flee the war-torn country. They were brought home safe and sound.
Nearly 1,600 lives have been lost to Covid-19 in Meghalaya, but further but related to that figure is the tragically sad toll of newborn babies, 877 of whom died along with 61 mothers due to pregnant women’s fear of the coronavirus to walk up. These last two numbers were highlighted in a report the Meghalaya government prepared for the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). The NHRC had registered a case regarding the exceptionally high number of newborn and maternal deaths in Meghalaya during the Covid pandemic. 8,000 tobacco-related deaths per year, according to a report.
MeECL continued to be haunted by scams, including the Smart Meter project. The three-member probe commission headed by retired judge Justice RN Mishra was established on July 29, 2021 following allegations from various quarters related to mismanagement, siphoning of funds and various irregularities in the functioning of MeECL. The report was handed over to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma today in New Delhi by retired judge Justice RN Mishra, who is leading the investigation, in the presence of two other members of the committee, retired IAS officer Manoj Kumar and retired REC executive director Sunil Kumar. But not much came of it.
Church leaders under the umbrella of the Khasi Jaintia Church Leaders Forum stepped forward in an effort to break the grip of corruption and money power in the elections. In a meeting between them and the representatives of the various political parties in the State, the issue was discussed amicably, but whether this will have much influence on the upcoming elections remains to be seen.
The collapse of the dome of the Meghalaya Assembly building built in Mawdiangdiang on May 23 shocked the state as the new Assembly construction is a flagship project of the state. The ensuing blame game between the politicians and bureaucrats handling the project was embarrassing to watch, as the incident cast doubt on the design and quality of construction in such a highly prestigious project.
The state successfully hosted the 2nd Northeastern Olympic Games in Shillong, which saw the participation of more than 4000 athletes, technical personnel and volunteers from the eight northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura. They competed in 18 disciplines, including archery, track and field, badminton, basketball, boxing, soccer, judo, karate, shooting, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, wushu, cycling, golf, weightlifting and wrestling.
THE YEAR THAT WAS
JANUARY
Omicron reaches Meghalaya, but the state solves the pandemic
EMRI workers go on strike. The government later cuts ties with GVK
Meghalaya celebrates 50th state anniversary
IED blast claimed by HNLC rocks Khyndai Lad
FEBRUARY
HNLC offers unconditional peace talks
Five remaining Congressional MLAs decide to support the MDA government
Russian invasion of Ukraine causes difficulties for Meghalaya students, nearly 20 of them were detained when the war started
MARCH
Controversial first phase of border deal signed between Meghalaya and Assam in New Delhi
APRIL
ISBT inaugurated
That Metor case will go on for another year
Government formulates roster system for recruitment
Shillong hosts Senior National Table Tennis Championship
Former Prime Minister JD Rymbai has passed away
Conrad comes up with a casino plan
BE ABLE TO
4th Meghalaya Games kicks off viral complaints about accommodation
Center Grants Meghalaya Colleges Formal Exemption From CUET
Government restarts fertilizer subsidies after failure of Mission Organic
The under-construction dome of the new Assembly building collapses
Concerns raised about the Umiam Bridge
Double infanticide shocks the state
JUNE
Mudslides kill nearly 20, NH-6 collapses
New political outfit, KAM, launched
JULY
Teachers of all stripes are protesting for better pay
The government is taking firm action against bicycle taxis
HNLC leaders were given safe passage for talks
Housing Bernard Marak raided, Tura MDC arrested from Uttar Pradesh
Former minister RG Lyngdoh passed away
AUGUST
Mawlynnong village garners the Silver Award as the best ecotourism destination in India.
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma hold talks for second phase of border settlement
SEPTEMBER
Car lifter I Love You Talang lynched
‘Scam’ by the police comes to light
Casino plans scrapped after fierce opposition
Justice Vaiphei Commission report on Cheristerfield Thangkhiew’s murder released
OCTOBER
Protest teachers on contract explodes, police use tear gas
FKJGP rally against unemployment turns violent
Government abolishes gambling law
Taj Vivanta, Shillong’s first five-star hotel, inaugurated
NOVEMBER
Shillong hosts the Northeastern Olympics
Mukroh massacre results in six deaths
DECEMBER
Govt is launching/inaugurating/laying the foundation stones of numerous projects
Politicians are switching parties en masse for the 2023 polls
Congress approves the first list of candidates
|
Sources
2/ https://highlandpost.com/violence-border-row-scams-party-hopping-mark-2022/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Indonesia lifts Covid-19 restrictions as cases drop
- Barbara Walters, legendary news anchor, has died at 93
- Violence, border row, scams, party hopping mark 2022
- Georgia Tech v Virginia Men’s Basketball Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Best of Culture 2022: Day 31 – The highs and lows of the year: how ancient immersion got me through 2022
- Republicans could lead US to default on debt, top Democrat warns | american politics
- Hollywood Dayton closes the curtain on the 2022 season
- Chile: 5.0-magnitude earthquake located near Calama at approximately 23:31 CST on Dec 30
- Trump spent $1 million bailing out Donald Jrs’ bankrupt business in 2018, new tax filings show
- Coric and Vekic on Long-Term Friendship and Fashion Rivalry | ATP tour
- Pop culture recap quiz for twenty two Bollywood fans
- 2023 World Junior Championship – Five fantasy hockey players to watch