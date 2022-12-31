Sports
New Year’s Day game brings Villanova to Xavier
Villanova will conclude a two-game post-Christmas road trip on Sunday, January 1 with a game against Xavier. The Wildcats enter the game with an overall record of 11-3 and a 2-1 BIG EAST mark, while the Musketeers are 7-6 on the year and 0-4 in league play. The tip is at noon and the game will be broadcast live on the CBS Sports Network.
Villanova records a 54-52 victory in Marquette on Wednesday evening. At the victory, Maddy Siegrist led Villanova with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Lucy Olsen finished with 13 points while Maddie Burke 12 points added. Marquette got the pace from Jordan King with a game-high 23 points to go with nine rebounds. Chloe Marotta was the second Golden Eagle in double digits with 10 points. Before the game, Villanova was 19 of 61 from the field (31.1%), 7 of 23 from three (30.4%), and 9 of 13 from the foul line (69.2%), while Marquette shot 35.7 percent . from the floor (20-of-56), 33.3 percent from long range (2-of-6), and were 10-of-10 from the foul line. Marquette had a 38-36 lead on the backboards.
Sunday’s game against Xavier will be the 19th all-time meeting between the two schools. Villanova leads the all-time series against the Musketeers 17-1. The first meeting took place on March 21, 2006, when the Wildcats defeated the Musketeers by a score of 59-47
in the second round of the WNIT. The other 17 matchups occurred as the Wildcats and Musketeers joined the Big East Conference.
Villanova has played 10 of the first 14 games of the season away from home. The Wildcats are currently 6-0 in real road games, 3-1 at home and 2-2 in neutral field games. The six real road races are the second most among teams from the Power 5 conferences and the BIG EAST. Fellow BIG EAST member Creighton has played the most real road races at the age of eight. Villanova will play three of the first four conference road games this week with back-to-back away games in Marquette and Xavier.
A major reason for Villanova’s 54-52 victory over Marquette on Wednesday was due to Olsen’s play in the second half. After going scoreless on 0-for-6 shooting in the first half, she was 5-for-6 off the field for 13 points in the second half. Olsen scored seven straight Wildcat points to start the fourth quarter and give Villanova a 48-42 lead with 6:18 left to play. For the year, she averages 13.4 points per game, which ranks second on the team. Olsen has scored double figures in 10 of 14 games this season, including the last six in a row.
After Sunday’s game in Xavier, Villanova will return home to play against Georgetown on Wednesday, January 4.
