Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant injured in serious road accident





New Delhi: Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant’s car had an accident on Friday. His car got into an accident on Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal. Pant has been referred to Delhi. There he will undergo plastic surgery. The accident occurred when Pant fell asleep while driving. The car caught fire after the accident. He has been admitted to Max Hospital in Dehradoon. He was treated at Roorkee Civil Hospital. Pant’s condition is normal at this time. The state government will bear the cost of Rishabh Pant’s treatment. “Cricketer Rishabh Pant’s car had an accident between Manglaur and Narsan in Haridwar district. He has been transferred to Max Hospital Dehradun after initial treatment at Roorkee Civil Hospital. The accident happened on NH-58 of PS area of Manglaur,” the news agency said. SP Dehat Swapan Kishore as said. Cricketer Rishabh Pant’s car got into an accident between Manglaur and Narsan in Haridwar district. He has been transferred to Max Hospital Dehradun after primary treatment at Roorkee Civil Hospital. Accident occurred on NH-58 of Manglaur PS area: SP Dehat Swapan Kishore — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022 Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, meanwhile, has assured that all healthcare facilities will be looked after by the brand ambassador of the state. Notably, in August, CM Dhami had announced Pant as the official brand ambassador of Uttarakhand. “Cricketer Rishabh Pant had an accident near Roorkee today. He is being taken to Dehradun for further treatment. All care facilities will be taken care of. We are praying for his speedy recovery,” Pant told ANI news agency. Kolkata | Cricket player Rishabh Pant had an accident near Roorkee today. He is taken to Dehradun for further treatment. All healthcare facilities are taken care of. We pray for his speedy recovery: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami pic.twitter.com/eSPtreXcja — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022 A detailed medical bulletin from Pant is awaited, but Dr. Ashish Yagnik from Max Hospital, Dehradun has confirmed that Pant’s condition is stable. “Cricketer Rishabh Pant is under the observation of orthopedics and plastic surgeons. His condition is stable. His detailed medical bulletin will be released once he is examined. Then we will take the next steps,” ANI UP/Uttarakhand quoted him as saying. Uttarakhand | Cricket player Rishabh Pant is under the supervision of orthopedics and plastic surgeons. His condition is stable. His detailed medical bulletin will be released once he has been examined. Then we take the following steps: Dr. Ashish Yagnik, Max Hospital, Dehradun pic.twitter.com/ANmbgIMsZ5 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 30, 2022 Notably, Pant had returned to India from Dubai and was planning a surprise visit to his mother in Uttarakhand, when his car had an accident.

