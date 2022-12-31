Donovan Edwards wanted to become a Michigan football legend. Now he has the chance

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. While the West Bloomfield High School stadium was covered in snow, Donovan Edwards sat under a tent with five hats spread out on the table in front of him.

Alabama. Georgia. Michigan. Notre Dame. Penn state. Those were the schools Edwards had among his finalists when he announced his commitment and signed his letter of intent on a frigid day in December 2020.

If Edward’s goal was to play on a team in the College Football Playoff, Michigan was not the obvious choice. Alabama, Georgia, and Notre Dame all had CFP credentials; Michigan, coming off a 2-4 season, did not. The Wolverines also had a block run running back with Zach Charbonnet, Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum occupying the top three on the depth chart.

As a player who lives for big moments, Edwards had easier paths to the top. He chose Michigan, the path of greater resistance, because he wanted to be part of the revival.

I’ve always wanted to do something legendary for Michigan, Edwards said. I’ve always wanted to change the program.

Edward’s status as a Michigan legend was born with two touchdown runs in the fourth quarter against Ohio State. For most of the country, that was when Edwards emerged as one of college football’s burgeoning stars. For Michigan, it was the continuation of everything Edwards has been doing since he arrived on campus.

“I would never doubt Donovan Edwards in any capacity to do anything,” said coach Jim Harbaugh.

75 yard TD

85 yard TD@UMichFootball R. B. Donovan Edwards (@DEdwards__) was ridiculous today. pic.twitter.com/xvUHanEsDV Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) November 26, 2022

Edwards is the main reason Michigan’s national championship hopes didn’t evaporate when Corum went down with his knee against Illinois. The Wolverines have put a lot on Corum’s shoulders this season, routinely counting on him for 25 or 30 carries. Occasionally sidelined by injuries, Edwards was more of a situational player, pinning Corum in short bursts or displaying his skills as a receiver from the backfield.

Losing a player as valuable as Corum would be game over for many teams. For the Wolverines, it was a chance to unleash a player they had largely kept hidden. Edwards ran for 216 yards against the Buckeyes and 185 against Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game while wearing his injured right hand in a cast. He will be one of the key players on the field in Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl against TCU, and the same will be true in the CFP title game if Michigan goes ahead.

When Donovan was out and missed a few games, Blake took it all on his shoulders, Harbaugh said. With Blake out, Donovan was able to shoulder pretty much all of them for two games. That saved us. That saved our team.

At 5 feet 8, Corum is savvy and elusive. A bigger back at 6-1 and 204 pounds, Edwards is a tough runner who is at his best when he can put one foot in the ground and hit the gas pedal. He has top gear that allows him to pull away, as he showed on long touchdown runs against Ohio State, Penn State and Purdue.

Edwards has four runs of 60 yards or longer this year, with UAB’s DeWayne McBride having the most in the FBS. He did so on 117 carries, meaning 3.4 percent of his runs went for 60-plus, by far the highest percentage of comparable backs. Among running backs with at least 100 rushing attempts, Edwards also leads the FBS with 7.45 yards per carry.

He’s brought his own style, said co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss. He may not be able to do some things as well as Blake, but he brought home run speed to break 70, 80 yard runs. He does it his own way.

Edwards, who lost his mother to breast cancer when he was 2, is open about his faith. He sees his football career as part of a bigger plan, which might explain why he believed in Michigan at a time when the program seemed to be failing.



Edwards rushed for 185 yards in the Big Ten title game. (Robert Goddin/USA Today)

Last year, Edwards was the No. 3 running back on a team that won the Big Ten and lost to Georgia in the Orange Bowl. He lined up for a bigger role as a sophomore, but two injuries, one early in the season, one late, limited his touches.

A player with Edwards recruiting credentials would have been justified in wanting playing time immediately. Battling injuries while waiting behind Haskins and Corum forced him to be patient, but he didn’t lose confidence.

If you look at last year, he actually didn’t play at all, said running backs coach Mike Hart. We had Hassan and we had Blake. Donovan was a five-star recruit, an announced recruit, and didn’t play that much. That he comes in as a freshman and doesn’t play much and stays here, doesn’t get into the portal and doesn’t do those things shows a lot about who he is.

From his time in high school at West Bloomfield, Edwards was known as a player who craves the bright light. For a college football player, the lights don’t get much brighter than playing in the Fiesta Bowl with a trip to the CFP title game on the line.

Questions that might arise when a backup is pushed onto that stage don’t necessarily apply to Edwards. No one in Michigan is wondering if he’s ready. No one is waiting to see how he will react to the pressure. They know the answers.

Big players do big things at key times, Edwards said. My whole life has been preparing to do what I do on a high-level national podium.

It’s hard to imagine a skill-positioned player in Michigan history who accomplished more on fewer touches than Edwards. He set Michigan’s single-game record for receiving yards by running back against Maryland last year, threw a 75-yard touchdown pass against Iowa in last year’s Big Ten Championship Game, plunged a dagger into Ohio State’s heart with are two touchdown runs. and was named MVP of this year’s championship game.

If that isn’t enough to make him a Michigan legend, Edwards knows what is.

We have to win a national championship, he said. That would make us legendary.

(Top photo: Ben Jackson/Getty Images)