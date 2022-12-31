Tennis returner Zverev says he is weeks away from peak fitness | The mighty 790 KFGO





SYDNEY (Reuters) Alexander Zverev on Saturday marked his return to competitive action for the first time since June after ankle surgery, but said after his 6-4 6-2 loss to Czech Jiri Lehecka in the United Cup he was still a long way from top competitive fitness. Zverev, 25, had surgery to repair damaged ankle ligaments following an injury sustained during his French Open semifinal against Rafa Nadal. The Germans’ return was further delayed in September after suffering from bone edema that forced him to withdraw from the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals. He then played in the Diriyah Tennis Cup exhibition event in Saudi Arabia this month. Zverev, who rose to world number two in June and has since dropped to 12, said the injury is no longer a problem but he needs more time to get his body up to speed after his tame defeat in the mixed-race event. team tournament in Sydney. Physically I am not at the level I need to be. This isn’t even a question. I get tired much faster than usual, Zverev told reporters. I’m not as fast as I probably was. Honestly, I’ve only been pain free for about two, three weeks now, basically since all of Saudi Arabia. Before that I was in pain and couldn’t do all the different things that I want to do. I don’t think it will be a matter of tomorrow, after tomorrow. It will take a few weeks for me to get back to the level I want to be. Zverev’s early promise has yet to deliver a Grand Slam title and the 2020 US Open runner-up said he did not have high hopes for the Australian Open which starts on January 16. It’s hard to set high expectations right now. It would be unrealistic and also rather stupid of me to set expectations to win or something like that, said Zverev, who reached the semifinals at Melbourne Park two years ago. Of course I want to win. Everyone wants to win. For me, it’s about getting back the shape I was used to. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru)

