Latest news on Chicago Blackhawks, NHL 2022 regular season news: 12-30-22
This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.
BLACKHAWKS
RECAPS: Blues 3, Blackhawks 1 (SCH) (Sun times) (Stand)
Jake McCabe’s bounce-back offers little consolation in yet another lost Blackhawks season (The Athletic)
Trying to resolve Blackhawks, learn from Taylor Raddysh’s defensive misreading (Sun times)
Blackhawks World Juniors Update, 12/28: Korchinski scores two assists as Canada destroys Germany (SCH)
DJing in the Blackhawks locker room is a fun but thankless job: it’s hard to keep it fresh (Sun times)
RECAPS: Hurricanes 3, Blackhawks 0 (SCH) (Sun times) (Stand)
Blackhawks Notes: Max Domis Reunion Tour Continues Against Hurricanes (Sun times)
For free-falling Blackhawks, Jack Johnson’s stance is just as important as his aptitude (The Athletic)
How Pearl Jam Became the Unlikely Soundtrack to the Blackhawks’ Golden Age (The Athletic)
Blackhawks World Juniors Update, 12/26: Sweden blows out Austria, Canada blows it out (SCH)
From car salesman to zookeeper: what the Blackhawks would do if they didn’t play hockey (The Athletic)
Time may be ticking to catch Patrick Kane in a Blackhawks jersey at home (The Athletic)
Leo Carlsson appears in 2023 as the fourth elite option for the Blackhawks NHL draft (Sun times)
Blackhawks team has deteriorated, but stability and outlook have improved since last Christmas (Sun times)
RECAPS: Blackhawks 5, Blue Jackets 2 (SCH) (Sun times) (Stand)
NHL GAME OVERVIEW
Panthers 7, Canadiens 2 (NHL)
Lightning 2, Rangers 1 (NHL)
Senators 4, Capitals 3 (NHL)
Islanders 2, Blue Coats 1 (NHL)
Stars 4, Wild 1 (NHL)
Jets 4, Canucks 2 (NHL)
Kings 5, Avalanche 4 (NHL)
Coyotes 6, maple leaves 3 (NHL)
NHL NEWS
Crosby named in the Order of Canada (NHL)
WJC roundup: USA passes Switzerland (NHL)
Maple Leafs fined $100,000 for CBA violation (NHL)
WJC Roundup: Canadas Bedard has 7 points (NHL) (ESPN)
MacKinnon nears return for Avalanche (NHL)
Krug placed on long-term IR by Blues (NHL)
WJC roundup: Kemell, Finland over Slovakia (NHL)
WJC Roundup: Svozil, Czech Republic Stuns Canada (NHL)
Sabers-Blue Jackets game postponed Tuesday (NHL)
Winter Classic Entertainment Announced (NHL)
NHL suspends Wild forward Shaw for kneeling (ESPN)
NHL postpones 2 games due to weather (NHL)
Bruins make new policy after signing Miller (ESPN)
Zub signs 4-year contract with Senators (NHL)
Lightning-Sabres game postponed Friday (NHL)
Stars Gerianov takes indefinite leave (ESPN)
HOCKEY WORLD
Marc Crawford coaches ZSC Lions for the second time (The Athletic)
Playfair uses the hockey life for the role of Letterkenny (NHL)
OHL prospect Kazbekov dies, had played Friday (ESPN)
Sources: NHL considers 84-game schedule (ESPN)
Schedule World Junior Championships 2023 (NHL)
Sources
2/ https://www.secondcityhockey.com/2022/12/30/23532053/chicago-blackhawks-news-updates-2022-nhl-regular-season-news-december-30-highlights-updates
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
