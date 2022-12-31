No. 9/9 men’s ice hockey falls 2-1 in OT to No. 7/8 BU despite Gibson’s standout night in the net





Next game: Northeastern University 1/1/2023 | 4:00 IN THE AFTERNOON ESPN+ 01 Jan. (Sun) / 4:00 PM Northeastern University Boston, Mass. Senior goalkeeper Mitchell Gibson made 33 saves and sophomore forward Matthew Coronato added a third-period goal, as Harvard forced overtime, but eventually fell 2–1 to No. 7/8 Boston University. HOW IT HAPPENED BU got off to a fast start with an early power play opportunity, when Quinn Hutson fired a shot through traffic past Gibson at 2:02 of the opening period. Gibson was strong in the rest of the frame as Harvard got his skating legs late in the period. The Crimson had its best chance at 4 p.m., when the sophomore came forward Matthew Coronato hit the post from the left circle. Harvard got two power play opportunities in the second period, but the story was again Gibson, who stopped all 15 BU shots in the period to keep Harvard within target heading into the third. His best stop came with 18.4 seconds left on a breakaway from Jay O’Brien, who calmed down Gibson to help Harvard stay in the game. Gibson engineered another breakaway save on a slim chance for O’Brien at the start of the third, but Harvard began to tilt the momentum in its favor as the period progressed. Coronato finally broke through for the Crimson at the end of their fourth power play opportunity of the night with less than five minutes to play. As time went on the man’s advantage, a long rebound from a shot from a junior forward Alex Laferriere bounced straight at Coronato, who fired an over-the-shoulder wrist shot from BU goaltender Drew Commesso (33 saves) to tie the game at 1-1 at 15:03. Harvard defeated BU 16-6 in the final rule box. In 3-on-3 OT, BU’s Domenick Fensore won it on a wrist shot from the high slot with 32.7 seconds remaining. GAME NOTES Harvard and Boston University met for the first time since November 23, 2004 at the Walter Brown Arena.

Junior forward Sean Farrell (assist) has points in seven games in a row (6-9-15) and leads the team with 19 points (7-12-19) on the year.

(assist) has points in seven games in a row (6-9-15) and leads the team with 19 points (7-12-19) on the year. Sophomore forward Matthew Coronato (goal) has points in four games in a row (2-3-5).

(goal) has points in four games in a row (2-3-5). Senior goaltender Mitchell Gibson (33 saves) is now 5-2-1 with a 1.83 GAA and .932 save percentage on the year. NEXT ONE Harvard hosts Northeastern on New Year’s Day (January 1, 4 p.m.) at the Bright-Landry Hockey Center in a game that will air on ESPN+.

