Babar Azam on unexpected statement

No one knew where the decision came from, least of all Saud Shakeel. The southpaw had made 55 runs, chewed up 108 balls and established an unbroken 81-ball partnership with Mir Hamza. He fought hard to keep out Ish Sodhi – a man who had beaten the defense of six of his teammates. Also, Ajaz Patel now hit the sweet spot of the rough consistently enough to worry Pakistan, and it was all Shakeel could do to scrape together a few more runs and shave a few more minutes off the game. Pakistan needed a draw and he was going to give it to them.

And then he looked up. Babar Azam waved them in. Had he shaken hands with someone and had the match been called off? No, that was not possible, the last hour had not yet begun. He actually declared it! The two wickets that Shakeel had so jealously guarded had gone up in smoke, with the Pakistani management apparently feeling the match was out of New Zealand’s reach at this point.

Not that it meant an inevitable draw. According to Babar, the point of the statement was the same as the point of any statement: to win the game.

“Saud was a bit shocked when we announced it”, Babar grinned afterwards. “He thought we were going for a draw.”

But for a brief period during that last innings at dusk, there weren’t many smiles on Pakistani faces. A first-over wicket had given way to a charge against spin from Tom Latham, and by the end of the sixth over New Zealand had piled to 55. overs available when the chase began were to be bowled. However, with the rapidly fading light, that was virtually impossible.

Babar turned to the fast bowlers and after starting 2.3 overs in spin the umpires decided it was much too dark. This ended a somewhat surreal bit of Test Cricket from the final day.

“We said we would go after a result,” said Babar after the game. “We took a gamble, you never know. It’s cricket. Anything can happen. Saud and [Mohammad] Wasim Junior’s partnership was essential for us because it brought us into the game. That brought the idea into my head that we could declare. You will all have enjoyed it too, and it surprised everyone. It was in our minds that we would take a chance because anything can happen.

“We sent a message, just before we declared, to tell the batters to assess the circumstances and play accordingly. Sometimes you have to make bold decisions and take risks. As a team and captain, that’s what I try to do. You plan a result, even if you can’t guarantee it.”

Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Wasim helped Pakistan to safety by 71 runsAssociated Press

It is not clear whether the decision to press charges came from Babar himself. If so, it would surely be a break from historical precedent; Babar the captain tends to be careful. Moreover, the chances of a victory for Pakistan were so slim that it is impossible not to wonder whether Babar had his tongue firmly in his cheek when he spoke them. After all, New Zealand had fielded Pakistan for nearly 195 overs in the first innings and still hadn’t been knocked out. The thought of taking less than 10-15 overs in the second seemed fanciful at best.

The last hour or so might have provided some entertainment, but it didn’t detract from Pakistan’s ongoing domestic woes. This is the seventh consecutive Test that Pakistan has failed to win at home; it is now almost two years since their last win. They might have escaped a record-extending fifth successive home defeat, but the fact was – and Babar acknowledged it – this was a game New Zealand had dominated.

“It’s not like we have to play different cricket,” Babar said. “We have to look at things session by session and day by day. We have to be positive and play with aggression. We are working on it. Everyone has a different game and a different mindset. We have to commend New Zealand for the way they played. and dominated.

“We lost three early wickets, but then came back. Salman Ali Agha deserves credit for the way he tail-hit.” [in the first innings] and put us in a good position. Imam [ul-Haq]Sarfaraz [Ahmed] and Saud Shakeel built partnerships in patches in the second innings, and Wasim also joined. So the batting lineup did pretty well.

“As a coach and captain we can ask what kind of wicket you need. You know spinners dominate there and the reverse swing of the fast bowlers gives you an edge. The fast bowlers bowl well. Mir Hamza bowled well and there were many close appeals to his bowling, which also created chances. You don’t always get what you want, but the conditions are the same for both sides.”