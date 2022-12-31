Saudi football club Al Nassr signs Cristiano Ronaldo DW 30-12-2022





Saudi football club Al Nassr announced on Friday that it has signed Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo. The club posted a photo of Ronaldo holding up the team’s jersey, saying it was “History in the making”. “This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success, but also inspire our league, our country and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves,” the club said. The 37-year-old signed a contract worth more than 200 million ($214 million) a year to play for the club until June 2025. “I can’t wait to discover a new football league in another country,” said the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus player. Ronaldo one of the top players in football Ronaldo comes to Saudi Arabia with a wealth of club honours, having played for Real Madrid from 2009-2018, winning two LaLiga titles, two Spanish Cups, four Champions League titles and three Club World Cups. During his time at Real Madrid, he scored a club record 451 goals and over 800 senior goals in total for both club and country. After three years with Juventus, where he won two Serie A titles and a Copa Italia trophy, Ronaldo returned to Manchester United, where he previously won three Premier League titles, the FA Cup, two League Cups, the Champions League and the club title. World Cup. Manchester United canceled his contract in November after an explosive TV interview in which he criticized manager Erik ten Hag and the club owners. He comes from a disappointing World Cup, where he was benched in the knockout rounds and Portugal lost to Morocco in the quarter-finals. Ronaldo has stated that the World Cup in Qatar will likely be his last as he plans to retire at the age of 40. Lionel Messi. low/wd (AFP, AP)

