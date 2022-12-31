PURPLE FEST 2023 ANNOUNCES SPORTS RELATED NATIONAL EVENTS TO BE HELD IN GOA

Panji, 30e dec2022: Purple Party 2023, Celebrating diversity is organized from 6e to 8e January 2023 at Entertainment Society of Goa, Panaji Goa. The event is jointly organized by the State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, Goa, in conjunction with the Directorate of Social Affairs and the Entertainment Society of Goa. The various sports-related national events to be held at Purple Fest 2023 have been announced today.

Purple Fest will conduct Special Olympic Games during the festival in Panaji. The Olympic Games consist of All India Open Para Table Tennis Championship, Unified Beach Cricket, Blind Cricket and Purple I-Run Marathon.

Sport is huge in our country. And with 2.5-5% of the disabled population, it is imperative to promote sport for this large community. The three days of sports will see events such as All India Open Para Table Tennis Championship, Unified Beach Cricket, Blind Cricket and Purple I-Run Marathon will be held as the first ever national level championships for PwDs organized by the Goa government says Mr Guruprasad Pawaskar, State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, Goa.

Para Table Tennis is one of the most unique sports in the Para Sports program, where players are grouped into 10 classifications based on disability as follows: Para table tennis players in classes 1-5 compete in a wheelchair, Para table tennis players in classes 6-10 compete in a standing position.

United beach cricket is first introduced in India. Beach cricket is a relaxed version of the game that can be played by anyone. Everyone is free to make up their own rules along the way, making it a great game for families and friends.

Blind Cricket is a version of the sport of cricket adapted for blind and partially sighted players. Blind cricket relies on the ‘sweep shot’, which is often used to increase the chance of the bat hitting the ball.

Purple I-Run Goa Marathon is Goa’s first national marathon for 21 types of handicap. This marathon aims to promote the inclusion and acceptance of people with disabilities in our society. The people with a disability run together with the normal runners in all age categories.

“During Purple Fest, Special Olympics will conduct

Unified Beach Cricket which is played at Miramar Beach on 3ed January. There will be a demonstration of the game Baggo and Bocce on 6e January at Inox. It is a great feeling that the Unified Beach Cricket is being introduced to India for the first time here at Purple Fest. Victor R. Vaz, National Sports Director, Special Olympics Bharat and Coordinator of Unified Beach Cricket.

Para TT is a sport that has put Para players in the spotlight for success. Playing Para TT has been seen to be beneficial for mind and body stimulation, coordination. Mental alertness and concentration and develops mental acuity and keeps your brain sharp. I am thrilled to be contributing to Purple Fest and I urge everyone to come and cheer for ParaPlayers.”says Sudesh Gaude, Assistant Professor of Psychiatric Social Work at Institute of Psychiatry and Human Behavior Bambolim-Goa and moderator at Purple Fest All India Open Para Table Tennis Championship Goa

“This is one of the best events happening in Goa. Disability has been and will be converted into visibility by such a wonderful initiative. I appreciate and salute Social Welfare Minister Subhash Phaldesai for giving impetus to Purple Fest with utmost importance and dedication,” said Yeshwant Nageshkar, Captain-Goa Blind Cricket Team.

Purple I-Run Goa Marathon, Goa’s first national marathon for 21 handicap types. “It is a half marathon which will be held at Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium, Bambolim on Sunday 8e January2023. This marathon aims to promote the inclusion and acceptance of people with disabilities in our society. The people with a disability run together with the normal runners in all age groups,” says Mr. Praveen Maurya, Director-I-Help Foundation

All India Open Para Table Tennis Championship

Players are divided into 10 classifications based on impairment as follows: Para table tennis players in grades 1-5 compete in a wheelchair, Para table tennis players in grades 6-10 compete in a standing position.

Rating for unrated players is kept at 06 e January 2023 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. by official classifiers at SAG Campal.

January 2023 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. by official classifiers at SAG Campal. Reclassification is not allowed.

Championship will be held on 07e January 2023 from 07:00 at SAG Campal.

United beach cricket

Unified Beach Cricket at Miramar Beach at 9am on 3 ed January2023.

January2023. Demonstration of Baggo and Bocce on January 6 in Inox from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The team consists of 4 Special Athletes and 2 Patners (sux playing members in a team)

The playing field is 50mtr x 50mtr.

Matches are played with 6 overs per side.

Each player bowls one over and each batsman faces six pitches.

Only one batsman will bat at a time

The game lasts 30 minutes, each with a 2-minute break between innings.

Blind Cricket

Blind Cricket is held in Gymkhana on 5 e Jan and Dhabandodra on 07 e and 08 e January 2023 from 09:00.

Jan and Dhabandodra on 07 and 08 January 2023 from 09:00. There will be six teams from Goa, Chhattisgarh, Pondicherry, Telangana, Maharashtra and Kerela. Dr. Ketan Bhatikar, Medical Director GCA will be the coordinator for blind cricket.

Purple I-Run Marathon

Goas FirstNational Marathon for 21 types of handicaps. It is a half marathon event to be held on Sunday, August 8 at Dr.Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium, Bambolim.e January 2023. This marathon aims to promote the inclusion and acceptance of people with disabilities in our society. The people with a disability run together with the normal runners in all age categories.

Purple Fest: Celebrating Diversity: India’s first inclusive festival of its kind that embraces and celebrates persons with disabilities. Brought to you by Office of the State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, Govt of Goa in conjunction with Directorate of Social Welfare, Govt of Goa, Entertainment Society of Goa, Govt of Goa, Goa Tourism and Development Corporation, and Department of Information and Publicity , Government of Goa.