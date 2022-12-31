Five Lions post top five finishes at Soldier Salute





CORALVILLE, IOWA Nick Babin , Angelo Rini , Matt Kazimir , Danny Fungaro and Lennox Wolak finished top five in their divisions on Friday to round out competition at the inaugural Soldier Salute Tournament in Coralville, Iowa. The Lions finished in fourth place as a team behind Iowa, Army West Point and Wyoming. Wolak (174) and Rini (133) each had impressive performances at the event as they both finished in second place. Rini won two matches on Thursday to qualify for a place in the semifinals on Friday. Rini defeated Garrett Funk (Northern Iowa) in the first round in a 9-0 key decision. He then advanced with a fall (3:53) over Brayton Killiri (The Citadel). Rini earned a spot in the game for first place as he defeated Brendan Ferretti (Marine) in a 10-3 decision to start on Friday. Rini then dropped a narrow 4-2 decision to Iowa’s Cullan Schriever in the 133 game in first place. Wolak earned a 10-3 decision over Graham Calhoun to enter the tournament on Thursday. He then defeated Cade Tenold in a 15-7 key decision to advance to the semifinals. Wolak started Friday with a fall (4:24) over Hayden Hastings in Wyoming. Wolak lost the 174 first-place game to Army Benjamin Pasiuk on a medical forfeit. Babin (125), Kazimir (141) and Fongaro (149) also struggled their way into the top five during the two-day event. Babin received a bye in the first round before dropping a 6-1 decision to Jore Volk in the second round on Thursday. Babin bounced back to beat Wyoming’s Garrett Ricks in an 11-2 key decision. He then knocked out Charlie Farmer (Army) in a 6-2 decision and then Ethan Berginc (Army) in a 2-1 decision. The three wins set up a rematch with Volk in the third-place game. Volk won a 4-2 decision as Babin finished fourth. Kazimir also finished fourth in the 141 division. He received a bye before beating Jager Eisch with a technical fall. He followed that up with a 4-0 decision over Wyoming’s Darren Green to advance to the semifinals. In the semifinals, Kazimir dropped a 6-4 decision to Army’s Julian Sanchez. Kazimir advanced to the consolation group with the loss, where he advanced on a fall (4:00) in a rematch with Eisch. He was then defeated in third place by Caleb Gross (South Dakota State) on a medical forfeit. Fongaro defeated Warren Carr (Wyoming) in a 5-3 decision in the second round of the 149 division on a bye. He then fell in a 3-1 decision to Joel Jesuroga to send him to the consolation group. Fongaro posted a 7-6 decision over Matthew Williams (Army) and a 6-0 decision over Alek Martin (South Dakota State) before losing a 7-3 decision to Anthony Echemdia to finish in fifth place. Kenny Duschek (141), Kyle Mosher (174), Javen Jovero (197) and Danny Conley (285) all qualified for the Lions. Duschek posted a 14e place finish, Mosher secured a seventh place, Jovero came in on 11e spot and Conley finished in 13e. Boris Witmer finished in seventh place in the 133 consolation round. Andrew Garr posted a fourth-place finish in the 157 consolation series. NEXT ONE The Lions have a short break before kicking off EIWA action on the road at American on Friday, January 13 at 7 p.m. FOLLOW THE LIONS Stay up to date on all things Columbia Wrestling by following the Lions on Twitter (@CULionsWR), Instagram (@culionswr) and on Facebook (@ColumbiaAthletics).

