Tennis stunner Rachel Stuhlmann thrills fans as she releases the 2023 calendar featuring the best and most busted snaps from the past year





TENNIS influencer Rachel Stuhlmann has thrilled her fans with a 2023 calendar packed with her best and busiest snaps from the past year. The sexy 31-year-old has become the number 1 influencer in sports – with a whopping 263,000 followers on Instagram. 5 Stuhlmann has thrilled fans with a sexy calendar for 2023 Credit: Instagram @rstuhlmann 5 The tennis star has 263,000 followers on Instagram Credit: Instagram @rstuhlmann 5 Stuhlmann’s stunning looks and dresses grab fans’ attention Credit: Instagram @rstuhlmann 5 The 31-year-old could have been a professional tennis player Credit: Instagram @rstuhlmann 5 The dark-haired bombshell didn’t like the idea of ​​”living out of a car” to get to the top Credit: Instagram/@rstuhlmann Fans are drawn to herglam photos, fashionable outfits and her love of the tennis court. And to keep her followers spinning, Stuhlmann has released a sexy 2023 calendar. Until promote the sexy 24 stationery, Stuhlmann dressed in black leggings and a booby top with a red jacket. The cover for the calendar is of her on the tennis court in a cute red top, holding a racket and balls. Inside you’ll find a collection of her best and bustiest snaps from 2022. She said on Instagram: “WOWWW. Can’t believe how many orders have already come in for my 2023 calendar!! “THANK YOU to everyone who ordered one!!! I am amazed at all the support. “As a thank you, I’m going to autograph some of the calendars ordered from my website today. CASINO SPECIAL – BEST SIGN UP DEALS FOR NEW CUSTOMERS And since I’m feeling extra generous this holiday season, I’m going to throw in a free racket in a few randomly selected orders. “I love you guys. Thanks for the support!!” One fan replied, “Awesome just isn’t enough to describe her!” Another said, “Can I still order one?” Stuhlmann could have had a professional tennis career. She was ranked nationally on the USTA’s Junior Circuit and went on to play NCAA Division I collegiate tennis. But she didn’t like the idea of ​​”living out of a car” to make it as a pro. Stuhlmann said, “I knew I was good enough and that I would get there eventually. “But I thought the reality was it would take me five to seven years to get to the top and I didn’t want to live the lifestyle that came with playing in small towns and essentially living out of a car.”

