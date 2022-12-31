Sports
Giants’ Farhan Zaidi says his team immediately expressed concern about Carlos Correa
SAN FRANCISCO – Giants president Farhan Zaidi said the club immediately raised concerns with Carlos Correa’s representative when a problem arose with the shortstop’s physical examination that led to the deal collapsing.
Zaidi, the president of baseball operations in San Francisco, spoke publicly Friday for the first time since Correa’s 13-year, $350 million contract expired Dec. 20. An introductory press conference was called off about three hours before the day was to begin. Then Correa and agent Scott Boras signed a new deal with the Mets for $315 million over 12 years.
“I was on the phone with Scott Boras on the Monday we were doing Carlos some physical good when his plane landed in San Francisco at 5pm, and those conversations continued from that point on, so any suggestion that this was something from the 11th hour, is just not accurate,” Zaidi said during a video call with a small group of beat reporters. “Once we had information, we shared it. We have a great working relationship with Scott Boras and his agency.”
Zaidi confirmed that the Giants and Correa’s camp “had a disagreement over the medical assessment.”
The differing opinions centered on a right ankle injury and surgery in 2014 when the star infielder was on Class A ball, according to a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity due to privacy rules. Correa’s deal with the Mets is held back by similar concerns.
Zaidi said it is important and standard practice of the front office “to show them the respect to communicate any concerns immediately and not wait until the last possible second.” He said he had a good relationship with Boras.
In fact, the Giants were almost done with a two-year, $36 million contract with outfielder Michael Conforto, another Boras client who has already had a successful physical.
Given that Correa’s contract with New York still hasn’t gone through, San Francisco “has had some talks since then” with Boras, according to Zaidi, but “they’re focused on a deal elsewhere right now, so I think the chance of a deal with us at the moment is quite unlikely based on their position.”
In addition, Zaidi wanted to emphasize to the Giants’ loyal fanbase that every decision was made as a whole, not by one individual.
“One thing I want to get clear, and I think it’s very important for us as an organization that our fans hear from me and hopefully believe, is that our organization was completely united every step of the way as this unfolded.” Zaidi said: “in the first chase, in the negotiations and unfortunately in what happened next.”
Zaidi faced criticism this offseason after missing out on Aaron Judge and then Correa. While Zaidi called it a “frustrating situation” for everyone involved, he tries to keep that all in perspective, noting, “This is baseball, I feel really lucky to have this job, I love it, I love the responsibility who comes to see.” with it. And part of my responsibility is to support and cheer other people up when things don’t go your way, and don’t dwell on the negatives.”
Going past control, he looks forward to further improving the squad for 2023. Zaidi, 46, a former assistant general manager with the Oakland Athletics, joined the Giants in November 2018 from his previous job as GM of the Dodgers.
“It’s always a little shocking when you open your Twitter app to see what’s happening in the world and your name is popular, and that’s generally not a good thing,” he said. “At the end of the day, I understand it comes with the territory. We have fans who really care about us, are really invested in this team and at the end of the day, our job is just to have an engaging, fun team on market. field.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/mlb/story/_/id/35351949/giants-farhan-zaidi-says-team-immediately-communicated-concerns-carlos-correa
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cg[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Giants’ Farhan Zaidi says his team immediately expressed concern about Carlos Correa
- Government launches Digital India Innovation Fund for Deep Tech Startups.economic news
- US President Joe Biden offers condolences on the death of Prime Minister Modis’ mother
- Kim Kardashian explains why she implemented a spa-like dress code for employees
- 2022 Tech’s Revolutionary, Shocking and Spooky Year
- Dow cuts losses towards closing bell as US stocks on track for worst year since 2008
- Imran Khan criticizes ECP for not holding LG polls in Islamabad despite IHC orders
- Shop the best deals on men’s sportswear
- Technology Trends Transforming Retail Customer Experience in 2023 | Retail Customer Experience Ahead of 2023
- Earthquake! 2.7°, 5km SW of Ferndale, CA – Foreshore lost
- South’s biggest hits that topped Bollywood in 2022
- Does Xi Jinping want to export Covid to the world?