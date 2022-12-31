Giants’ Farhan Zaidi says his team immediately expressed concern about Carlos Correa

SAN FRANCISCO – Giants president Farhan Zaidi said the club immediately raised concerns with Carlos Correa’s representative when a problem arose with the shortstop’s physical examination that led to the deal collapsing.

Zaidi, the president of baseball operations in San Francisco, spoke publicly Friday for the first time since Correa’s 13-year, $350 million contract expired Dec. 20. An introductory press conference was called off about three hours before the day was to begin. Then Correa and agent Scott Boras signed a new deal with the Mets for $315 million over 12 years.

“I was on the phone with Scott Boras on the Monday we were doing Carlos some physical good when his plane landed in San Francisco at 5pm, and those conversations continued from that point on, so any suggestion that this was something from the 11th hour, is just not accurate,” Zaidi said during a video call with a small group of beat reporters. “Once we had information, we shared it. We have a great working relationship with Scott Boras and his agency.”

Zaidi confirmed that the Giants and Correa’s camp “had a disagreement over the medical assessment.”

The differing opinions centered on a right ankle injury and surgery in 2014 when the star infielder was on Class A ball, according to a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity due to privacy rules. Correa’s deal with the Mets is held back by similar concerns.

Zaidi said it is important and standard practice of the front office “to show them the respect to communicate any concerns immediately and not wait until the last possible second.” He said he had a good relationship with Boras.

In fact, the Giants were almost done with a two-year, $36 million contract with outfielder Michael Conforto, another Boras client who has already had a successful physical.

Given that Correa’s contract with New York still hasn’t gone through, San Francisco “has had some talks since then” with Boras, according to Zaidi, but “they’re focused on a deal elsewhere right now, so I think the chance of a deal with us at the moment is quite unlikely based on their position.”

In addition, Zaidi wanted to emphasize to the Giants’ loyal fanbase that every decision was made as a whole, not by one individual.

“One thing I want to get clear, and I think it’s very important for us as an organization that our fans hear from me and hopefully believe, is that our organization was completely united every step of the way as this unfolded.” Zaidi said: “in the first chase, in the negotiations and unfortunately in what happened next.”

Zaidi faced criticism this offseason after missing out on Aaron Judge and then Correa. While Zaidi called it a “frustrating situation” for everyone involved, he tries to keep that all in perspective, noting, “This is baseball, I feel really lucky to have this job, I love it, I love the responsibility who comes to see.” with it. And part of my responsibility is to support and cheer other people up when things don’t go your way, and don’t dwell on the negatives.”

Going past control, he looks forward to further improving the squad for 2023. Zaidi, 46, a former assistant general manager with the Oakland Athletics, joined the Giants in November 2018 from his previous job as GM of the Dodgers.

“It’s always a little shocking when you open your Twitter app to see what’s happening in the world and your name is popular, and that’s generally not a good thing,” he said. “At the end of the day, I understand it comes with the territory. We have fans who really care about us, are really invested in this team and at the end of the day, our job is just to have an engaging, fun team on market. field.”