Pakistan become the worst team in Test cricket history

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) Poor visibility ended a thrilling final session of cricket in the drawn first test Friday after New Zealand threatened to take victory following Pakistan’s bold statement.

Chasing 138 to win in 15 overs, New Zealand were up 61-1 in just the eighth over of the second innings as the Test ended early due to poor light.

Pakistan resumed a 75 lead after tea at 249-7 in the second innings and Kiwi legspinner Ish Sodhi (6-86) threatened to set his team up for victory.

Southpaw Saud Shakeel made an unbeaten 55 and got a lot of support from the two tailenders, Mohammad Wasim (43) and Mir Hamza (3 not out).

They did so well that Pakistan captain Babar Azam surprised the visitors and declared at 311-8 late in the final session.

It made New Zealand, who scored 612-9 in the first innings, a tempting target and the visitors went for it.

Tom Latham was unbeaten on 35 and Devon Conway was not out on 18 as light stepped in to potentially save Pakistan from its fifth successive Test defeat at home.

Pakistan has become the worst team in Test cricket history after their opening game against the Kiwis.

They played most home Test matches without a win, losing more than half. Pakistan broke England’s record.

Most home Tests were played in a year with 0 wins and losses of more than half of the matches

7Pakistan in 2022

6 England in 1984

6 England in 1989

6 New Zealand in 1995

Babar Azam’s team lost to Australia by a margin of 0-1 as England beat them 3-0.