Swirling rumors about new Tide Coordinators





Based on message boards and social media, there is almost equal interest in the next one alabama football Coordinators like there are for the Sugar Bowl. Since Lane Kiffin coached in Tuscaloosa, there haven’t been so many rumors. For anyone who doesn’t know, note the opening sentence and the plural form of coordinator – as in more than one new coordinator. It’s possible that the rumors are just conjecture or conjecture based on fan favorites. The only solid inside information could come from Nick Saban and of course he’s not talking about that. There is a general feeling that Saban will act quickly after Saturday and will likely announce a new OC within days. Does this mean the Patriots will announce Bill O’Brien as soon as Bill Belichick’s new OC? Probably not, but Saban will continue on a schedule that meets the needs of the Alabama Football program no matter what Belichick does or doesn’t do. Earlier this week, O’Brien downplayed a move to New England said he had not spoken to anyone from the Patriots since April. Could Nick Saban act as a go-between for O’Brien and Bill Belichick? Perhaps the two old friends have spoken, but if so, they have kept it quiet. In a Sugar Bowl example, Pete Golding expressed enthusiasm for coaching the Alabama Crimson Tide defense again next season. The most popular football rumor in Alabama is that Golding will soon have new help. A quick word of warning – nothing that follows has been confirmed by any established source. Hot football rumor in Alabama The red-hot rumor is a return to the Alabama football staff for Jeremy Pruitt. Rumor has it that Pruitt will join the Alabama staff as a Co-Defensive Coordinator. Nick Saban has a vacancy to fill due to the departure of Charles Kelly. Safeguards were Kelly’s position assignment. Pruitt and Pete Golding also have collateral coaching experience. Since Saban prefers his play-calling DC to coach linebackers, the Co-DC, who is not the play-caller, is expected to coach the safeties. Even if Saban wants to hire Pruitt, it may not be possible due to NCAA complications. Tennessee and Pruitt are under investigation. If what the University of Tennessee claimed Pruitt did is true, a show-cause can be expected at some point. Any NCAA penalty can last for years. There’s also the possibility that the Vols were trying to make Pruitt the falcon for much more than what he was directly involved in as Tennessee’s head coach. At this point, what will happen is just a guess. Trusting Nick Saban is always a good idea.

