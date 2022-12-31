Norrie stuns Nadal, Britain takes command | ATP tour

Spurred on by comeback wins from Cameron Norrie and Katie Swan, 15th-placed Great Britain took a stunning 2-0 lead over 4th-placed Spain on Day 3 of the United Cup. Team GB have now won by taking control of Group D after beating Australia 3-2 in their opening game.

Norrie had never won a set in his four previous encounters against Rafael Nadal prior to their clash at the United Cup. However, the world number 14 turned the tables in dramatic style on Saturday as he beat the 36-year-old 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a record win to give Great Britain a 1-0 lead.

In front of a packed Ken Rosewall Arena crowd, the 27-year-old timed the ball cleanly from both wings, smashing through Nadal with his flat backhand to triumph after two hours and 45 minutes.

“It was a great game,” said Norrie. “At the start of the game he won some of the tricky points. He came to the net and drop shot me. I managed to stay hard in the longer rallies and embraced the situation. I think by ranking it’s the biggest win of my career.”

Norrie now has a 2-0 record going into the new season, having beaten Australian Alex de Minaur in his opening game at the new mixed-teams event. Great Britain, captained by Tim Henman, won that first Group D draw 3-2. Katie Swan will aim to double her country’s lead as she takes on Spaniard Nuria Parrizas Diaz in the final game of the day in Sydney.

In an entertaining clash, Nadal showed great agility to cover the field in the first set, firing off a series of stunning passes to push ahead. The 36-year-old, who played his first game since the Nitto ATP Finals in November, struggled to maintain his level as the game progressed. Norrie turned up his intensity to outlast the Spaniard in brutal exchanges.

The four-time tour-level champion got the crucial break in the sixth game of the second set before stepping into the baseline to dictate the decider. After breaking, Norrie saved two break points at 3-2, 15/40, before holding his mettle to seal the biggest win of his career over Pepperstone ATP Ranking and roaring.

Inspired by her compatriot’s efforts, No. 145 Katie Swan took to court and recorded her first Top 100 win since beating No. 48 Sloane Stephens on the turf of Bad Homburg last summer. The 23-year-old rallied from a set down to beat No. 70 Nuria Parrizas Diaz 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, her first United Cup win.

Parrizas Diaz came out as a shot in the first set. With her forehand finding good length and speed through the field, the Spaniard rolled through the opening set with the help of 10 winners on her forehand side.

“You’re going to get your shot,” captain Henman advised Swan late in the first set. “She plays phenomenal tennis and you persevered. Strong service play here, then she will say: wait a minute, Rafa is in the box, I have to win this.”

With the positive of her captaincy, Swan turned the game around on a dime. She hit just 4 unforced errors in the second set as Parrizas Diaz’s form returned to earth. The Spaniard hit just two forehand winners in the set while committing 17 unforced errors.

The trend continued in the Decider. Unable to regain her blistering level, Parrizas Diaz struggled to put pressure on the young Briton. Swan raced to the finish line to cap off an inspiring day for the underdogs.

The task now falls to Paula Badosa and Pablo Carreno Busta to tie the score on Sunday. Playing at number 1 for Spain, Badosa will take on Harriet Dart, who wants to avenge her loss to the Briton at the Billie Jean King Cup last autumn. Carreno Busta takes on Daniel Evans.

If the score is tied at 2-2 after singles, mixed doubles will determine the winner.