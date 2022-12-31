Defeated men’s ice hockey by Colorado College





The first game of a two-game set at Colorado College went the hosts’ way as CC blew open a 1-1 game with six straight goals en route to a 7-2 win at Ed Robson Arena. Jack Kronin and Seven Walton each had a goal and an assist in the game for the Tigers, Cronin’s goal a power play goal CRO MG! A twisted wrist Jack Kronin for his 5th PPG of the year!@Buccigross | @ecachockey | @NCAAIceHockey | @TeamECH pic.twitter.com/CwKuGVvJ1d Princeton Men’s Ice Hockey (@princetonhockey) December 31, 2022 The teams traded power play goals back and forth in the first half of the opening period, with Colorado College’s Brett Chorske scoring two around one of Jack Kronin . Chorske opened the scoring at 2:00 into the game and then slid in his own rebound Ethan Pearson denied his original offer. Cronin followed up just over four minutes later with a wrist shot from the left circle, assisted by Seven Walton and David Jacobs . It was Chorske again for the hosts as he put a shot from close range under the crossbar just past the halfway mark of the opening period. Colorado College struck again early in a period with a Noah Serdachny goal 1:37 into the second period. What seemed like an innocent attack on the crease found Serdachny’s stick as he fell to the ice and his shovel as he fell crept into the post for a 3-1 CC lead. The hosts made it 4-1 with 13:29 left in the second via a breakaway goal from Logan Will. He started the series with a big hit in the neutral zone, then snuck free for a long pass and slid to score his fourth goal of the season. Danny Weight made the score 5-1 for CC with a slapshot 1:22 later. Tyler Coffey scored 3:12 into the third period to give Colorado College a 6-1 lead. Serdachny scored his second of the game 0:54 later with a deflection in the slot. Seven Walton scored his fourth goal of the season 7:50 into the third period, taking a Jayden Sison pass into the slot. Still fighting. Seven Walton slides open into slot and wires home a Jayden Sison pass. pic.twitter.com/5JHc1mqZIH Princeton Men’s Ice Hockey (@princetonhockey) December 31, 2022 The two teams will compete again on December 31 with an opening game at 4pm MST/6pm EST in Colorado Springs. Read the full article

