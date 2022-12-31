Kazakh athletes set impressive records and receive recognition for achievements in 2022

This year’s athletes of ASTANA Kazakhstan have shown remarkable sports skills, strength of mind, resilience and extreme self-discipline and have received numerous prestigious awards, enhancing the country’s status on the international stage.

Here are some of the brightest performances of the past year.

To play chess

In April, Bibisara Assaubayeva received a Guinness World Records book certificate for being the youngest athlete to win the Women’s Blitz Championship. Held as part of the 2021 World Rapid & Blitz Championship, the tournament brought together more than 200 chess players from around 50 countries on December 25-30 in Warsaw. Later in August, Assaubayeva was recognized as the Outstanding Chess Player of Asia 2021 title by FIDE, the International Chess Federation.

Another talented chess player, Dinara Saduakassova, succeeded and on the second place in the Women’s Rapid category at the recent 2022 FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Championships that kicked off December 25-30 in Almaty. In turn, Assaubayeva won the Women’s Blitz Championship of the same tournament for the second time in a row.

Of the country’s male chess players, Nogerbek Kazybek won the fast chess gold in the Open Under 18 category at the World Cadet & Youth Rapid And Blitz Chess Championships 2022 which started on April 30 and ran until May 4 in Rhodes.

Tennis

2022 was also a happy year for the tennis players. Elena Rybakina, 23, made world tennis history by becoming the first Kazakh player win the Wimbledon women’s singles final and the youngest champion since 2011. She defeated Tunisian Ons Jabeur in three sets 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Earlier in February, Kazakhstans No. 1 Alexander Bublik won the ATP-250 category tournament in Montpellier, France. He defeated the third racket in the world Alexander Zverev from Germany with a score of 6:4, 6:3.

A younger athlete Alan Kurmangaliyev, 15, became the first table tennis player from Kazakhstan to win the bronze medal at the 26th Asian Junior and Cadet Table Tennis Championships which took place in Vientiane on September 1-6.

Boxing

Kazakh boxing legend Gennady Golovkin, known by his nickname GGG, defeated Ryota Murata on April 9 to claim the title of World Middleweight Champion (WBA Super and IBO versions) in Saitama, Japan. In the ninth round, the Kazakh boxer defeated his opponent with a technical knockout.

Athletics

This year brought Kazakhstan a resounding success in athletics. For example, 26-year-old Norah Jeruto from Kazakhstan won the country’s very first time gold medal in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase on July 20 at the World Championships in Athletics in Eugene, Oregon. Kenyan-born Jeruto finished first in 8 minutes and 53.02 seconds, the third fastest in history.

Earlier in March, Kazakh track and field athlete Nadezhda Dubovitskaya, 24, took home the country’s first high jump award in 10 years, winning the bronze medal with a jump of 1.98 meters high at the 18th World Indoor Athletics Championships Belgrade22.

Other disciplines

Kazakh speedcubers were the fastest to solve the Rubik’s cube at the 2022 Rubik’s WCA Asian Championship on August 14, finishing first from 13 countries. The winners of the main discipline 3x3x3 and the Cup of Nations received a special cup in the form of a Baiterek monument, where each side represents six colors of the Rubik’s cube. In the Baiterek there is a cube with the flags of all Asian countries on it. All winners also received exclusive Rubik’s WCA Asian Championship 2022 medals and cash certificates.

In the summer of 2022, the Kazakh national shooting team won 11 medals, including five gold, four silver and two bronze medals in kick discipline at the 10th Asian Shotgun Championship in Almaty. The participants competed in two age categories: adult athletes (men and women) and juniors (boys and girls under 21). More than 300 athletes from 16 countries took part in the championship.

At the Asian Road Race Championships to be held in Dushanbe, Kazakhstan from March 25 to 30, cyclists won 20 medals, seven of which were gold. On the first day of competition, Evgeny Gidich, Yuriy Natarov, Igor Zhang and Evgeny Fedorov came out on top in the team race. The latter made a sort of golden double in Dushanbe, repeating his feat. Kazakhstani athlete Igor Chzhan won the men’s group race on March 29. In the women’s race, Rinata Sultanova became the champion of Asia in the test.

Kazakhstani biathlete Alexander Gerlitz, 33, won bronze in the 10-kilometer race at the 2022 Beijing Paralympic Games on March 8. Gerlitz earned the first and only medal for Kazakhstan, which finished 17th on the full medal table. The National Paralympic Committee awarded Gerlitz a $75,000 cash prize.

From 2015 to 2017, he was the absolute champion of Kazakhstan in cross-country skiing among Paralympic athletes. As Kazakhstan’s Master of Sports, he placed fourth in the cross-country race at the 2018 Winter Paralympics in Pyeongchang.