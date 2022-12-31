Hendricks takes fourth, wrestling a total of 18 wins at the competitive Soldier Salute Tournament





CORALVILLE, Iowa In its first match after Christmas, the Bellarmine wrestling team racked up 18 wins at the Soldier Salute Collegiate Wrestling Tournament. The Knights took on opponents from 16 other teams on Thursday and Friday in Iowa for a total of four sessions. The field included major programs such as Iowa, Wisconsin, North Carolina and Minnesota. Senior Devan Hendriks led Bellarmine with four wins and a fourth-place finish in the 174 weight class while a sophomore Jack Parker got a few wins and was eighth on 125. “The Soldier Salute Tournament was great,” said Knights Head Coach Ned Schuck said. “We are grateful that our team has the opportunity to wrestle at a high level and be part of a profit-generating event to support the men and women in our nation’s armed forces and grow women’s wrestling.” After Hendricks fell in a close battle with Brennan Swafford of Iowa (December 6-3), Hendricks won three games in a row by decision over Brett McIntosh (Wyoming), Cade Tenold (North Carolina), Kyle Mosher (Columbia), before a medical forfeit win against Swafford. Hendricks lost another hard-fought battle in the third place match against Wyoming’s Hayden Hastings, but took an impressive fourth place finish. Bellarmine’s Parker had a few wins, including a 10-3 decision victory over VMI’s Tony Burke. Parker finished the tournament with a 2-3 record. Other Bellarmine wrestlers to achieve multiple wins were Zac Cowan (3-3) at 149, Cole Nancy at 165 (3-3), Thad Huff (2-2) on 285, and Damian Ryan (2-4) at 125. Alex Rivera (1-4) also claimed a win on 165, while William Muckler (1-4) took a win on 285. “Our team experienced the roller coaster of emotions that comes with tough, dogged competition,” Shuck added. “The individual fights and overall results of the team will help sharpen our men more than ever. We are growing fast and we are starting to learn how close we are to getting favorable results against the best opponents in the country. I am so excited for this team!” Bellarmine will be back in Louisville this Friday when the Knights compete at the Mat Mayhem Open at the Louisville Expo Center on January 6. Follow us on Twitter (@BUKnights), Instagram (BUKnights) and Facebook (BUKnights) for more coverage of Bellarmine athletics. 125

Jack Parker (2-3) placed 8th and scored 4.5 team points. Champion. Round 1 – Jack Parker (Bellarmine) 2-3 won by decision over Tony Burke (VMI) 3-2 (Dec 10-3)

(Bellarmine) 2-3 won by decision over Tony Burke (VMI) 3-2 (Dec 10-3) Quarterfinal – Drake Ayala (Iowa) won 3-1 by technical fall Jack Parker (Bellarmine) 2-3 (TF-1.5 6:06 (23-8))

(Bellarmine) 2-3 (TF-1.5 6:06 (23-8)) Cons. Round 2 – Jack Parker (Bellarmine) Won 2-3 by decision over Damian Ryan (Bellarmine) 1-2 (Dec 6-2)

(Bellarmine) Won 2-3 by decision over (Bellarmine) 1-2 (Dec 6-2) cons. Round 3 – Blair Orr (The Citadel) won 7-6 by decision Jack Parker (Bellarmine) 2-3 (Dec 4-3)

(Bellarmine) 2-3 (Dec 4-3) Game for 7th Place – Charlie Farmer (Army West Point) won 10-4 by decision over Jack Parker (Bellarmine) 2-3 (December 7-4) 125

Damian Ryan (1-2) place is unknown and scored 0.5 team points. Champion. Round 1 – Spencer Lee (Iowa) won 4-0 by falling over Damian Ryan (Bellarmine) 1-2 (Autumn 0:54)

(Bellarmine) 1-2 (Autumn 0:54) Cons. Round 1 – Damian Ryan (Bellarmine) 1-2 won by decision over Caelan Riley (The Citadel) 4-5 (Dec 4-3)

(Bellarmine) 1-2 won by decision over Caelan Riley (The Citadel) 4-5 (Dec 4-3) Cons. Round 2 – Jack Parker (Bellarmine) Won 2-3 by decision over Damian Ryan (Bellarmine) 1-2 (Dec 6-2) 149

Zac Cowan (3-3) placed 15th and scored 2.5 team points. Champion. Round 1 – Zac Cowan (Bellarmine) 3-3 won by important decision over James Latona (Marine) 6-7 (MD 17-6)

(Bellarmine) 3-3 won by important decision over James Latona (Marine) 6-7 (MD 17-6) Champion. Round 2 – Joel Jesuroga (Iowa) won 2-3 in sudden win – 1 left Zac Cowan (Bellarminus) 3-3 (SV-1 3-1)

(Bellarminus) 3-3 (SV-1 3-1) cons. Round 2 – Zac Cowan (Bellarmine) 3-3 won by decision over Cade Siebrecht (Iowa) 0-2 (Dec 7-2)

(Bellarmine) 3-3 won by decision over Cade Siebrecht (Iowa) 0-2 (Dec 7-2) Cons. Round 3 – Gable Fox (Northern Iowa) won 6-10 by decision Zac Cowan (Bellarmine) 3-3 (Dec 8-7)

(Bellarmine) 3-3 (Dec 8-7) cons. Round 4 – Adam Allard (Northern Iowa) won 9-8 by technical fall Zac Cowan (Bellarmine) 3-3 (TF-1.5 2:30 (16-0))

(Bellarmine) 3-3 (TF-1.5 2:30 (16-0)) Match for 15th place – Zac Cowan (Bellarmine) 3-3 won by decision over James Latona (Marine) 6-7 (5-0 Dec) 157 Grant Odell (0-2) place unknown. Champion. Round 1 – Jacob Wright (Wyoming) 10-0 won by fall to Grant Odell (Bellarmine) 0-2 (Fall 5:52)

cons. Round 1 – Job Chishko (VMI) 12-5 won by fall to Grant Odell (Bellarmine) 0-2 (Fall 2:30) 165

Alex Rivera (0-2) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points. Champion. Round 1 – Jack Thomsen (South Dakota State) won 12-4 by key decision over Alex Rivera (Bellarminus) 0-2 (MD 15-5)

(Bellarminus) 0-2 (MD 15-5) cons. Round 1 – Braxton Lewis (VMI) 15-6 won by decision Alex Rivera (Bellarmine) 0-2 (Dec 8-2) 165

Cole Nancy (1-2) place is unknown and scored 1.0 team points. Champion. Round 1 – Cole Nancy (Bellarmine) 1-2 won by decision over Geno Quodala (Marine) 2-3 (Dec 4-0)

(Bellarmine) 1-2 won by decision over Geno Quodala (Marine) 2-3 (Dec 4-0) Quarterfinal – Patrick Kennedy (Iowa) won 4-0 by falling over Cole Nancy (Bellarmine) 1-2 (Autumn 0:30)

(Bellarmine) 1-2 (Autumn 0:30) cons. Round 2 – Aiden Riggins (Iowa) won 2-3 by decision over Cole Nancy (Bellarmine) 1-2 (Dec 8-4) 174

Noah Rowlett (0-2) place is unknown. Champion. Round 1 – Jon Hoover (VMI) won 7-7 by key decision Noah Rowlett (Bellarminus) 0-2 (MD 12-3)

(Bellarminus) 0-2 (MD 12-3) Cons. Round 1 – Dillon Sheehy (Army West Point) won 1-2 by technical fallover Noah Rowlett (Bellarmine) 0-2 (TF-1.5 4:47 (20-5)) 174

Devan Hendriks (4-2) placed 4th and scored 13.0 team points. Champion. Round 1 – Brennan Swafford (Iowa) won 2-3 by decision over Devan Hendriks (Bellarmine) 4-2 (December 6-3)

(Bellarmine) 4-2 (December 6-3) cons. Round 1 – Devan Hendriks (Bellarmine) 4-2 won by decision over Brett McIntosh (Wyoming) 4-7 (Dec 8-3)

(Bellarmine) 4-2 won by decision over Brett McIntosh (Wyoming) 4-7 (Dec 8-3) cons. Round 2 – Devan Hendriks (Bellarmine) 4-2 won by decision over Cade Tenold (North Carolina) 7-7 (Dec 7-1)

(Bellarmine) 4-2 won by decision over Cade Tenold (North Carolina) 7-7 (Dec 7-1) cons. Round 3 – Devan Hendriks (Bellarmine) 4-2 won by decision over Kyle Mosher (Columbia) 11-6 (Dec 2-0)

(Bellarmine) 4-2 won by decision over Kyle Mosher (Columbia) 11-6 (Dec 2-0) cons. Half – Devan Hendriks (Bellarmine) 4-2 won by medical forfeit against Brennan Swafford (Iowa) 2-3 (M. For.)

(Bellarmine) 4-2 won by medical forfeit against Brennan Swafford (Iowa) 2-3 (M. For.) Game for 3rd Place – Hayden Hastings (Wyoming) won 11-3 by decision over Devan Hendriks (Bellarmine) 4-2 (Dec 4-3) 184

Kennedy Wyatt (0-2) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points. Champion. Round 1 – Mickey Griffith (Iowa) won 1-2 by falling over Kennedy Wyatt (Bellarmine) 0-2 (Autumn 4:54)

(Bellarmine) 0-2 (Autumn 4:54) Cons. Round 1 – Jai Sodhi (Untied) won 1-2 by falling over Kennedy Wyatt (Bellarmine) 0-2 (Autumn 2:47) 197

Roy room (0-4) placed 16th and scored 0.0 team points. Champion. Round 1 – Roy room (Bellarmine) 0-4 got a bye () (Bye)

(Bellarmine) 0-4 got a bye () (Bye) Champion. Round 2 – Adam Ahrendsen (Northern Iowa) won 7-9 by falling over Roy room (Bellarmine) 0-4 (Autumn 0:31)

(Bellarmine) 0-4 (Autumn 0:31) Cons. Round 2 – Roy room (Bellarmine) 0-4 got a bye () (Bye)

(Bellarmine) 0-4 got a bye () (Bye) Cons. Round 3 – Tyce Raddon (Wyoming) won 7-7 by decision over Roy room (Bellarmine) 0-4 (Dec 5-4)

(Bellarmine) 0-4 (Dec 5-4) Cons. Round 4 – Chase McCleish (Jackrabbit Wrestling Club) won 1-3 in sudden victory – 1 left Roy room (Bellarminus) 0-4 (SV-1 5-3)

(Bellarminus) 0-4 (SV-1 5-3) Game for 15th place – Daniel Lawrence (Army West Point) won 4-8 by falling over Roy room (Bellarmine) 0-4 (Autumn 1:40) 285 The place of Thad Huff (0-2) is unknown and scored 0.0 team points. Champion. Round 1 – Thad Huff (Bellarmine) 0-2 got a bye () (Bye)

Champion. Round 2 – Jonathan Chesser (The Citadel) 11-11 won by decision over Thad Huff (Bellarmine) 0-2 (Dec 9-5)

Cons. Round 2 – Josh Evans (VMI) 11-8 won by key decision over Thad Huff (Bellarmine) 0-2 (MD 16-4) 285

William Muckler (1-4) finished 16th. Champion. Round 1 – William Muckler (Bellarmine) 1-4 got a bye () (Bye)

(Bellarmine) 1-4 got a bye () (Bye) Champion. Round 2 – Brooks Empey (Wisconsin) won 2-4 by fall over William Muckler (Bellarmine) 1-4 (Autumn 5:59)

(Bellarmine) 1-4 (Autumn 5:59) cons. Round 2 – William Muckler (Bellarmine) 1-4 won by medical forfeit against Kevin Zimmer (Wyoming) 7-5 (M. For.)

(Bellarmine) 1-4 won by medical forfeit against Kevin Zimmer (Wyoming) 7-5 (M. For.) cons. Round 3 – Ben Stemmet (The Citadel) won 3-7 by important decision William Muckler (Bellarminus) 1-4 (MD 13-4)

(Bellarminus) 1-4 (MD 13-4) cons. Round 4 – Gage Marty (Iowa) won 2-3 by decision William Muckler (Bellarmine) 1-4 (December 8-4)

(Bellarmine) 1-4 (December 8-4) Game for 15th Place – Josh Evans (VMI) won 11-8 by decision over William Muckler (Bellarmine) 1-4 (Dec 6-1) 125 Cons

Damian Ryan (1-2) finished 5th. Quarter Final – Trever Anderson (Untied) won 3-0 by decision over Damian Ryan (Bellarmine) 1-2 (Dec 10-3)

(Bellarmine) 1-2 (Dec 10-3) cons. Round 1 – Damian Ryan (Bellarmine) 1-2 got a bye () (Bye)

(Bellarmine) 1-2 got a bye () (Bye) Cons. Semi – Garrett Ricks (Wyoming) won 3-1 by decision over Damian Ryan (Bellarmine) 1-2 (Dec 3-2)

(Bellarmine) 1-2 (Dec 3-2) Match for 5th place – Damian Ryan (Bellarmine) 1-2 won by Tony Burke medical forfeit (VMI) 0-3 (M. For.) 165 Cons

Alex Rivera (1-2) became 4th. Quarter final – Alex Rivera (Bellarmine) 1-2 got a bye () (Bye)

(Bellarmine) 1-2 got a bye () (Bye) Semi finals – Cole Nancy (Bellarmine) Won 2-1 by decision over Alex Rivera (Bellarmine) 1-2 (December 10-5)

(Bellarmine) Won 2-1 by decision over (Bellarmine) 1-2 (December 10-5) Cons. Half – Alex Rivera (Bellarmine) 1-2 won by decision over Aidan Lenz (The Citadel) 1-2 (Dec 8-7)

(Bellarmine) 1-2 won by decision over Aidan Lenz (The Citadel) 1-2 (Dec 8-7) Game for 3rd Place – Carson Martinson (Untied) won 2-1 by falling over Alex Rivera (Bellarmine) 1-2 (Autumn 1:41) 165 Cons

Cole Nancy (2-1) became 2nd. Quarter final – Cole Nancy (Bellarmine) 2-1 won by decision over Carson Martinson (Untied) 2-1 (Dec 6-4)

(Bellarmine) 2-1 won by decision over Carson Martinson (Untied) 2-1 (Dec 6-4) Semi finals – Cole Nancy (Bellarmine) Won 2-1 by decision over Alex Rivera (Bellarmine) 1-2 (December 10-5)

(Bellarmine) Won 2-1 by decision over (Bellarmine) 1-2 (December 10-5) Game for first place – Christian Minto (Northern Iowa) won 3-0 by important decision Cole Nancy (Bellarminus) 2-1 (MD 14-3) 174 Cons

Noah Rowlett (0-3) placed 6th. Quarter final – Noah Rowlett (Bellarmine) 0-3 got a bye () (Bye)

(Bellarmine) 0-3 got a bye () (Bye) Semi-final – Dillon Sheehy (Army West Point) won 3-0 by falling over Noah Rowlett (Bellarmine) 0-3 (Autumn 6:21)

(Bellarmine) 0-3 (Autumn 6:21) Cons. Semi – Brett McIntosh (Wyoming) won 2-2 by technical fallover Noah Rowlett (Bellarmine) 0-3 (TF-1.5 2:41 (16-0))

(Bellarmine) 0-3 (TF-1.5 2:41 (16-0)) Game for 5th Place – Cade Tenold (Untied) Won 2-2 by Medical Forfeit Noah Rowlett (Bellarmine) 0-3 (M.Front.) 184 Cons

Kennedy Wyatt (0-3) placed 6th. Quarter final – Kennedy Wyatt (Bellarmine) 0-3 got a bye () (Bye)

(Bellarmine) 0-3 got a bye () (Bye) Semifinal – Mickey Griffith (Unattached) won 2-1 by important decision over Kennedy Wyatt (Bellarminus) 0-3 (MD 12-1)

(Bellarminus) 0-3 (MD 12-1) cons. Semi – Isaac Dolph (VMI) won 2-1 by decision over Kennedy Wyatt (Bellarmine) 0-3 (Dec 5-3)

(Bellarmine) 0-3 (Dec 5-3) Match for 5th place – Jai Sodhi (Untied) won 1-2 by technical fallover Kennedy Wyatt (Bellarmine) 0-3 (TF-1.5 6:51 (25-10)) 285 Cons Thad Huff (2-0) took 1st. Quarter Final – Thad Huff (Bellarmine) 2-0 got a bye () (Bye)

Semifinals – Thad Huff (Bellarmine) 2-0 won by medical forfeit against Kevin Zimmer (Unattached) 0-2 (M. For.)

1st Place Match – Thad Huff (Bellarmine) 2-0 won by decision over Easton Fleshman (Unattached) 1-1 (Dec 3-1)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://athletics.bellarmine.edu/news/2022/12/30/wrestling-hendricks-places-fourth-wrestling-totals-18-wins-at-competitive-soldier-salute-tournament.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos