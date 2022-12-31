Olympic javelin medallist Sunette Viljoen-Louw targets T20 Cricket World Cup





Olympic javelin throw silver medalist Sunette Viljoen-Louw has set its sights on representing South Africa at the 2023 ICC T20 Women’s Cricket World Cup on home soil, 20 years after she retired from the sport. The pitcher had devoted two decades of her life to athletics and becoming an Olympic champion. She came desperately close to achieving that goal Rio 2016 in her fourth Games. Nagging injuries during the five-year cycle leading up to Tokyo 2020 finally ended Viljoen-Louw’s hopes of a fifth appearance at the Games, but she bowed out with a long list of titles and records, including world silver and bronze medalstwo Commonwealth Games titles and five continental gold medals. The 39-year-old’s African record of 69.35 meters puts her sixth on the all-time world list. “Since I missed Tokyo, I quickly shifted my dream. My goal was to be selected for the T20 World Cup. My goal was to be selected for the South African team,” Viljoen-Louw told Olympics.com . But as they say, master the manageable. I can only control the number of runs I score and what I do on the field. I am proud of everything I have achieved in a short time.

Sunette Viljoen-Louw: Back to her roots More than 20 years after she last played international cricket, Viljoen-Louw has now laid out a bold plan to represent her country at the highest level in the sport. A lot has changed in the women’s game which is much more professional than when Viljoen last donned a Proteas cap. At 17 she became the South Africa’s youngest international female cricketer, made her One Day International (ODI) debut in 2000 and went on to play at the Women’s World Cup in New Zealand. She played in 17 ODIs, scoring 198 runs and taking five wickets. Her last match was her only Test (women’s four-day match) – she scored 17 and 71 against India in March 2002 – before focusing on the javelin throw. Within weeks of returning to cricket action, Viljoen-Louw was signed by one of the top provincial sides in the country, Titans Ladies. She hit 160 not out of 123 balls on her Titans debut in January 2022, and has since performed well in all competition formats, including the shortest version of the sport.

Sunette Viljoen-Louw: on a mission that defies age Viljoen-Louw’s heroics for Titans saw her picked for Cricket South Africa’s premier women’s T20 competition, the Women’s T20 Super League. She played for the Thistles and recently scored an impressive 66 from 48 deliveries against the SA U19 Women. Proteas women’s head coach Hilton Moreeng told reporters in November“She put in the performance and we looked at it. The door is never closed for some of those players.” And while she is yet to receive a call-up to the national team ahead of the T20 World Cup to be held in South Africa from February 10-26, 2023, there is hope for the never-say-die Viljoen-Louw. “I think I have proven what I have in the provincial season. I have shown what I can do in one inning in the Super League,” said Viljoen-Louw. I don’t know if it will be enough. It’s out of my hands now, all I can do is keep dreaming and praying about it, but there’s definitely a chance. I will never write myself off. I will always believe I have the potential to compete at the highest level, whether it’s throwing the javelin or holding a cricket bat.” Viljoen-Louw is willing to bide her time and continue to work hard to achieve her goal of getting the green and gold over her head again. And not even the prospect of turning 40 in October can dampen her desire to once again reach the pinnacle of the sport, citing the successes of Roger Federer and Serena Williams late thirties. If I can stay healthy, stay conditioned and keep my flame burning, I will keep doing what I do,” she said. heart for what you want to do, then you know your time is up. “As long as you’re there, competitive, fit and trying, there’s no reason to stop.” – Sunette Viljoen-Louw

Sunette Viljoen-Louw: Coming full circle Cricket has plenty of examples of players such as fellow South Africans Imran Tahir and West Indian legend Chris Gayleboth 43, still compete in major tournaments despite their advanced years. Viljoen-Louw hopes to showcase her cricketing talents and capitalize on what is considered a thriving era for the female game, opening up opportunities around the world. “At my heart, cricket is my game. It’s through my cricket that I’ve ended up where I am with my athletics. I want to show the world what a good cricketer I am and how well I can play,” Viljoen- Louw stated. I want to play in The Hundred (England’s short summer tournament), I want to play in a Womens Big Bash (Australian T20 league), I want to play in the Womens IPL (Indian Premier League). I push my limits to achieve that. “If I take on anything, it’s to be the very best in that sport. That’s just how I am. You don’t settle for mediocre. That’s just how I am.” Viljoen-Louw admitted she would be disappointed if she missed the 2023 showpiece, but is determined to be part of the Proteas team in the future. She does not rule out setting her sights on the (over-50s) Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 in India. That would be an achievement, a full quarter century after her debut in the tournament.

