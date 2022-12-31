Pac-12 commissioner interested in possible Big 12 partnership ahead of college football expansion feud

Before the Pac-12 and the Big 12 got into a public feud over college football’s most recent expansion round and whether one conference would poach teams from the other Pac-12, Commissioner George Kliavkoff was intrigued by the possibility of working together. with the Big 12, according to an email obtained through a public records request by The athletic. Here’s what you need to know.

Backstory

A July 18 report by ESPN indicated that the leagues had decided not to cooperate, a decision presented as the Big 12 informing the Pac-12 that it was not interested. Tellingly, Kliavkoff offered another version of those events later that month The athletic on Pac-12 media day: The Big 12 asked if we would be interested in merging, and we explained to them the financial reasons and the contractual reasons regarding existing media deals that would make it impossible for us to merge with them.

He seemed more open-minded in an email sent July 7, a week after the USC-UCLA news broke to Ana Mari Cauce, president of the University of Washington and the new chair of the Pac-12s executive committee. , and Stanford president Marc Tessier. Lavigne, another member of the executive committee. In that email, Kliavkoff outlined his messaging strategy for a Zoom meeting scheduled for the following day with Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark, Texas Tech President and Big 12 Chairman of the Board Lawrence Schovanec, and Kevin Sweeney, the Big 12’s out of the general council for a long time.

We are open to discussing a strategic relationship with the Big12 [sic] that would help both conferences and we have no preconceived notions about what would or wouldn’t be possible; we think it’s worth investigating, Kliavkoff wrote to the two Pac-12 presidents.

Kliavkoff said he informed Yormark that he had spoken to the ACC as well, and the ACC Commissioner knows we are talking to the Big12.

It was important to communicate to the Big 12 that transparency and good faith were paramount, Kliavkoff wrote.

We want to work in good faith to see if there is value we can create together, but the assurance of each of our current memberships is essential to the potential value of any future partnership, he wrote. The Pac-12 has not called or contacted any President or AD or any other affiliate at any Big12 school in the past week, and we have not returned such calls, recognizing the potential greater value to our members of a future partnership with [the] Big12 that increases our competitiveness on the national landscape.

Reports began circulating that the Big 12 was in talks with several Pac-12 schools to discuss expansion options. Six days after Kliavkoff’s email, Yormark declared the Big 12 open for expansion-related business, a comment that Kliavkoff clearly interpreted as targeting the Pac-12. At the media day of his conferences later that month, Kliavkoff responded that I appreciate that in regards to the Big 12 being open for business. We haven’t decided yet if we’re going to shop there or not.

He vented on grenades thrown in from every corner of the Big 12 in an attempt to destabilize our remaining conference, and praised what he believed to be the superior value of the Pac-12’s media rights by declaring that no Pac-12 12 school will do that. the Big 12. Two Pac-12 athletic directors echoed that belief.

However, Kliavkoff was at least intrigued by the Big 12 media rights timeline, taking it up as a talking point with Cauce and Tessier-Lavigne, writing: A particularly interesting opportunity may arise as both of our media rights (and especially our football media rights) will be on the market in the next 3 years and these will be the last high school rights available for a long time.

Where are things now?

The Big 12 cemented its future by negotiating an early extension of its rights with ESPN and Fox, a six-year deal worth more than $2.2 billion with BYU, Cincinnati, UCF and Houston joining the conference for the season 2023. The Pac-12 opened its exclusive negotiation window with current partners ESPN and Fox shortly after USC and UCLA announced their move to the Big Ten, and has since taken those rights to the open market. Kliavkoff has said he expects a digital streaming partner to buy at least some of the league’s media rights; any potential expansion would wait until after the media rights deal is finalized. Kliavkoff said in early December that he didn’t expect a deal until after the New Year.