Potential Medvedev vs. Djokovic Blockbuster in Adelaide | ATP tour

Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev could be on their way to an early season showdown after both landing in the top half of the Adelaide International 1 draw. Top-seeded Djokovic and third-seeded Medvedev can meet in the semi-finals of the ATP 250, which will feature four Top 10 players.

In the bottom half, which features four players in the Top 15 of the Pepperstone ATP Rankings, second seed Felix Auger-Aliassime is seeded to face Rolex Paris Masters champion Holger Rune in the quarterfinals, with a possible meeting against fourth seed Andrey Rublev or sixth seed Jannik Sinner in the semifinals.

First up, Djokovic will face world number 65 Frenchman Constant Lestienne for the first time, with the winner playing Australian wild card Jordan Thompson or Frenchman Quentin Halys in the second round.

The first seed Djokovic can meet is seventh-seeded Canadian Denis Shapovalov, who opens against a qualifier.

Medvedev will face Italian Lorenzo Sonego, number 45 in the world, for the first time in the opening round. Medvedev has lost all three encounters with Djokovic since denying the Serb a calendar year Grand Slam in the 2021 US Open final, but all three matches were tight, including a third-set tie-break win for Djokovic in group play at Nitto in November. ATP Final in Turin.

Auger-Aliassime, who starts the season as the world number 6, opens against a qualifier and could play American Marcos Giron or French veteran Richard Gasquet in the second round.

Rublev faces a searching opener against tough Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, whom he leads 4-3 in their ATP Head2Head series. The winner will take on the winner of an intriguing first-round duel between American Sebastian Korda, who missed last year’s Adelaide event due to Covid-19, and former world No. 1 and three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray.

Defending champion and hometown hero Thanasi Kokkinakis takes on fellow big server Maxime Cressy in the first round, with the winner playing sixth-seeded Sinner of Briton Kyle Edmund.