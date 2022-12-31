Edmonton Oilers pave Climate Change Arena in 7-2 romp: Cult of Hockey Player Grades

Photo by Steph Chambers / Getty Images

Article content The Edmonton Oilers scored 7-2 in Seattle on Friday night.

Article content The Oilers scored three in just 1:11 in the 1st Period to chase the Kraken starter and kept piling it up. Seattle didn’t just roll over though, as that and the scoring effects gave them an edge on shots. But the result was never in question.

Article content And all this while Leon Draisaitl is injured. Edmonton is now 11-6-1 on the road and going 5 games over .500 for the first time this season. Here’s the band’s story Cult of Hockey Player ranks STUART SCHINNER. 8. Stuart Skinner continues to reward his coach with solid play in the nets as the club’s de facto starter. A sharp early glove saves Larsson. Saved Kostin with a great stop in the 1st after an ugly turnover to keep the score at 3-0. Then Stew stuffed Geekie to keep it at 4-0. Won early 3ed period meeting with Jordan Eberle. Then he made perhaps his best save of the night by stuffing Wennberg. Could have maybe gotten more of the shot on the 4-1. Stopped 36 of 38. Now has a 12-9-0 record, a 2.78 GAA and a .917 SV%. Clearly took the number 1 job.

Article content CONNOR McDAVID. 10. Dominant. Found a seam that threaded a nice pass to Hyman for the 1-0 on the PP. Another perfect dish in the high slot for Nurses’ 3-0 goal. Led the devastating 3-man forecheck on Puljujarvis 4-0. Mainly assisting in the 6-1. He then scored a nice one with a steal and then a laser that went 5 holes for the 7-2. Could have scored a few more goals, one a turnover created by Puljujarvi, the other a short breakaway. Finally, when time was up and the game was in no doubt, his backcheck and stick saved a goal against. 50% on draws. Name the games 1st Star. It would have been an absolute mockery if he hadn’t been. All of his assists were primary ones. This was his 30e 4-point game of his career, his 8e 5 point game. And McDavid’s point streak in the season now stands at 17 games in which he has an amazing 37 points. A rare, perfect 10.

Article content JESSE PULJARVI. 7. Possibly his best game this season. Scored his first clean goal of the season, a nice finish high up front after being forechecked for much of the previous. Another aggressive forecheck forced a turnover from Larsson that McDavid just missed. String too late 2nd Period back-check. Disruptive pre-control in the 3ed eventually led to McDavids. ZACH HYMAN. 8. Scored twice, both right in front of where he can be so effective. The first was the opener on the Power Play. Excellent 1st Period back-check. Deserved assist for the 4-0. On-the-edge-of-the-paint deflection on a McDavid wrist shot for the 6-1. Part of the forecheck and then went to the net on the 7-2. Name the games 3ed Star.

Article content DARNEL NURSE. 9. Was just great. Scored his 6e of the season with a hard shot from the side of the high slot blocker to make it 3-0. Deprived of what would have been his 2nd. An assist on Kostins 2nd. Ended the night +4, with 4 shots and 2 hits in 23:40 to lead the club. Big chance of scoring for danger for/against 5v5 was 5-1. Cody THIS. 8. 3 shots. 2 blocks. +4 at 19:42 excellent job. He and Darnell Nurse were the definition of a top duo tonight. High Dangers 5v5 were 5-1 and he was perfect in 2:49 HP work. RYAN NUGENT-HOPKINS. 9. Was excellent. A 4-assist night. The first was a neat set-up pass on the Power Play. Secondary assist for the 2-0. Hard at work on a 1st period PK. Secondary assist on the 6-1. Awesome 3ed Period back-check in what was then a 7-2 game. Clean slate in 2:13 from TOI on the PK. Name the games 2nd Star. Having a great season (18-27-45 in 37 GP, 8th in NHL scoring), perhaps his best.

Article content MATTIAS JANMARK. 5. The primary assist on the first Kostin goal. An effective 2:14 on the PK. But had serious issues 5v5 (8-19, 29%). CLIMB THE ADVANTAGE. 8. Breakout game with 2 goals. His first was a nice high-caliber finish on the backhand, bar-down. Also had a nasty 1st Period turnover. But restored the Oilers’ 4-goal lead with a perfect tip early in the 2nd. He drew a penalty kick on which his mates scored the 6-2. He dropped his gloves in the 3ed and drew a double minor because somehow the other guy who also dropped his was not penalized. Could easily have been called a star with this effort. BRET EAR. 5. Kulak showed his impressive skating talent by reeling in Tanev on a partial break in the 1st. A good clear at the end of a 3ed Period PK. But also had some coverage issues on his watch.

Article content TYSON BARRY. 6. Two excellent defenses on the blue line on the 1st Period PP that his mates eventually cashed in. Good point shot from a McDavid faceoff win. No assist but part of the series on the 6-2 PP goal. Nearly had an own goal with a nice tip from Hyman’s shot. Ryan McLEOD. 6. Led the team in 5v5 CF (17-10, 63%). HDWSCs 3-0. Fed Yamamoto for a chance, with Yammo drawing a PP on the range. An effective 2:07 on the PK. Only 29% on draws. WARREN FOEGELE. 6. This line was effective, HDSC’s 5v5 was 4-0 with him on the ice. Foegele also had 2 hits KAILER YAMAMOTO. 7. Draw a penalty that his mates opened the scoring. Earned an assist the hard way by taking a stiff body check from Dunn down the wall to make the play that eventually cleared Nurse for the 3-0. Fed Darnell again for a dangerous opportunity late in the 1st. Good 3ed Period stealing on the PK. 2:27 abbreviated.

Article content EVAN BOUCHARD. 3. Keeps struggling. On a night when Edmonton only allowed two, Evan Bouchard was partly or mainly to blame for both. Caught unnecessarily squeezing on the 4-1. Looked lost in his own zone at 6-2 and then failed to get ahead of his man on the shot tipped in. MARCUS NEMELAINEN. 5. No official assist but his zone exit led to the 2-0. Good stick on a 1st Period PK. Took the pass on the 4-1 against, he was the only man back. Didn’t put up enough front resistance on the 6-2. 3 shots at the net. JAMES HAMBLIN. 4. Had a few issues. Was in the right place deep in the slot on the 6-2 but his man managed to spin him off. 3ed Period giveaway. Had a shot and was -1. DYLAN HOLLOWAY. 6. Fed Hamblin for a 1st Period scoring opportunity. Did the same for Nugent-Hopkins in the 2nd. Recorded his first NHL fight after a foul cross check on Dunn’s ribs. DEREK RYAN. 5. A quiet game, not much with the puck but a clean sheet on the other side and 50% draw. The Oilers are now 20-15-2. With the 2 points, they pass both Seattle and Calgary for 3ed place in the Pacific Ocean. A tough back-to-back tomorrow with Winnipeg in Edmonton. Find me on Twitter @KurtLeavins, on Instagram at LeavinsOnHockey and now on Mastodon at [email protected] Recently at The Cult McCURDY: The Oilers youth movement is struggling to find the net STAPLES: Lack of response hit a problem on McDavid LEAVIINS: Christmas wishes for Oilers

