India as Host: The Non-Cricket Calendar for 2023 | Latest News India

From the MotoGP to the Hockey World Cup, here are some of the non-cricket sporting events that India will host in 2023.
Racing: Hyderabad ePrix, MotoGP
Race cars return and motorcycle racing will make its debut in India as circuits finally come back to life amid rule changes. The Formula E, the world’s premier electric car racing series, to be held in Hyderabad in February, will be India’s first major motorsport event in 10 years.
Ten years ago, in 2013, Formula 1 stopped after the third Grand Prix here. The racing event faced financial, logistical, bureaucratic and fiscal hurdles, largely caused by the government’s failure to recognize it as a sport and classifying it instead as entertainment. The center has since reconsidered the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India, the sports governing body, and recognized it as a national sports federation in 2015.
The Hyderabad ePrix will be the first event to be held under these new conditions. Electric cars will race on a temporary 2.4 km track along the banks of Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad. Incidentally, the series also has an Indian team participating. Mahindra Racing has been around since Formula E’s inaugural season in 2014-2015 and recently signed India’s Jehan Daruvala as a reserve driver.
Meanwhile, in September, the iconic Buddh International Circuit will see international action again, when MotoGP makes its debut in India with the Bharat Grand Prix. Once home to the Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix, the 5.12km circuit in Greater Noida hosts the world’s premier motor racing series. All MotoGP manufacturers (including Honda, Yamaha, Ducati and Aprilia) are eager to race as they produce two wheelers for the Indian market.
Boxing: Women’s World Championships
The Women’s World Boxing Championships will be held in India for the third time (after 2006 and 2018). The biennial event takes place in Delhi in March. Since its inception in 2001, India has been the fourth most successful country in this event (after Russia, China and Turkey), with a total of 39 medals (10 gold, 8 silver and 21 bronze). The gold medals were won by Mary Kom (6), Nikhat Zareen (1), Sarita Devi (1), Jenny RL (1) and Lekha KC (1). At the 2023 contest, the Boxing Federation of India and the International Boxing Association are also working to introduce a historic digital match rating system.
Wrestling: Asian Championships
The Asian Championships return to India as New Delhi hosts the annual event from March 28 to April 2. This will be India’s ninth time in 36 years to host the continental championship. When Delhi last hosted, in February 2020, India finished third in the standings, behind Japan and Iran, with a total of 20 medals (five gold, six silver and nine bronze). At the 2022 Championships in Ulaanbaatar, India finished fifth behind Japan, Iran, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, with 17 medals (one gold, five silver and 11 bronze medals).
Hockey: World Cup
The Hockey World Cup returns to Odisha for the second consecutive time. Bhubaneswar hosted the tournament in November-December 2018 and will take place from 13 to 29 January 2023 in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. The 15th edition of the World Cup will be the fourth to be held in India (after Mumbai 1982, New Delhi 2010 and Bhubaneswar 2018). While Bhubaneswar will host the knockouts, Rourkela’s new stadium, the largest in India, with a capacity of 20,000, will see the Indian men’s hockey team play its first two group matches on January 13 and 15, against Spain and England respectively. Last time, the hosts were eliminated 1-2 in the quarter-finals by finalist Netherlands. But things have changed since taking bronze in Tokyo, India’s first Olympic medal in 41 years. The hosts will now aim to reach the World Cup podium for the first time since the historic (and only) such win in Kuala Lumpur in 1975.
Badminton: India Open
Reigning Olympic and World champions such as China’s Chen Yufei, Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi and Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen will play at the India Open (a Badminton World Federation Super Series event since 2011), held in New Delhi from January 17-22. held.
Following the cancellation of the 2020 and 2021 editions amid the pandemic, the Badminton Association of India held the 2022 event behind closed doors, but the organizers have confirmed that spectators are allowed during this time.
Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu is expected to play, having missed half of 2022 due to a stress fracture suffered while winning the Commonwealth Games gold in Birmingham in August. Defending men’s singles champion Lakshya Sen and former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth will lead India’s onslaught in 2022, along with world No. 5 Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, who were the first Indian men’s doubles pair to clinch the title, in 2022.
Table tennis: WTT Star Contender
The International Table Tennis Federation has awarded Goa the rights to host India’s first-ever World Table Tennis (WTT) event. The first-class WTT Star Contender is scheduled to run from February 27 to March 5. This is a professional series featuring the world’s best players competing throughout the year in a variety of category tournaments, with four Grand Smashes being the ultimate prizes to be won. The draw is 48 singles, 16 doubles teams and eight mixed doubles teams.
