USC Womens Basketballs Rayah Marshall pulls out 33 points to defeat The Beavers 69-58 in Corvallis

LOS ANGELES Sophomore forward Raya Marshall took on the burden and racked up a career-high 33 points to help carry the USC women’s basketball team to a 69-58 road victory over Oregon State tonight in Corvallis. Marshall scored 20 points in the second half, including 16 of USC’s 18 in the fourth to keep the Trojans on pace for an important Pac-12 win. USC improves to 11-2 overall and 1-1 in Pac-12 play with the win, while Oregon State goes to 8-5, 0-2.

USC shot 40 percent from the floor in the first half to help lead the score at 35–30 at halftime. The Beavers took advantage of an error count ticking against the Trojans, making 13 of 14 free throws in the first half for USC’s 4-of-6 effort in those first 20 minutes. Overall, OSU shot 36.4 percent from the floor and held a 20-16 lead on the boards by halftime. USC stayed on track in the second half, finishing on 41.3 percent overall to surpass OSU’s final effort of 33.3 percent, after just three field goals in the third frame. The Beavers won the battle of the boards 42-31, but were plagued with a season-high 24 turnovers as USC amassed 13 steals in a breakaway effort on the road.

The story of the game was clear Raya Marshall who was the only double-digit player with 13 at halftime as she worked her way to a fourth consecutive double-double with her burst of 33 points, the most scored by a Trojan since 2006 and her game-high 16 rebounds well for more than half of USC’s total team recovering that night. Lot Littleton also scored double digits for the Trojans with her 13 points to go along with six assists and four steals, and Kayla Williams added her eight points in the second half. Oregon State received a double-double from Jelena Mitrovic with 19 points and 14 rebounds, with USC grad Shalexxus Aaron scoring 15 for the Beavers.

A 3-pointer from Lot Littleton helped dispatch USC for a 7-0 rally to build a 7-4 lead four minutes into the action, as Kady Sissoko and Raya Marshall along the way added to the Trojan cause. The scoring pace slowed a bit, a foul interrupted the flow for free throws, and the Trojans had an 11-10 lead at the end of the first quarter. USC kicked off the second quarter with another 7-0 increase on a comma package from Marshall and Clarice Akunwafo , which helped the Trojans to an 18-10 lead. The Beavers bit back with a 6-0 rally to take the margin to 20-18. OSU would go ahead 22-21 at 4:45 just to see Adika Oka buried a key three and then hit another bucket on a Marshall putback to pull the Trojans to a 28-22 lead with 3:18 left in the half. As the last minute approached, Lot Littleton knocked down a three and converted a Beaver turnover to make it 35-28 as OSU dropped one last basket to make it a 35-30 USC lead entering the locker rooms.

After a slow start to the second half, USC followed up a Beaver bucket with a three from Littleton, leading to another USC surge that went up to 11-0. Kayla Williams scored six points on takeaways along the way and Marshall hit another to pump USC to a 46-32 lead with 3:10 on the clock. OSU broke more than five minutes of its scoring lull with a three-point play and converted another on a Marshall score to make it 48–38 going into the final minute of the third. Alyson Miura emptied a USC three with 45 seconds left on the clock after that, and the Trojans took a 51-38 lead into the fourth frame. OSU would turn an 11-point deficit into a five-point game with 5:35 left, but the Beavers failed to account for a relentless Marshall, who scored 16 consecutive points for USC in the fourth. She crossed the 30-point threshold with a successful visit to the line with 1:25 left to build a 65-55 USC lead. That was answered by a Beaver 3-pointer, but USC kept their composure and remained strong defensively. Marshall scored two more free throws going into the final minute, and a spirited Williams threw in two more to secure the Trojans’ 69–58 victory.

THE NEXT:

USC now heads to Eugene to take No. 17 Oregon on Sunday (January 1) at 2 p.m.

REMARKABLE: