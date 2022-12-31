College football predictions, odds: expert picks for bowl games Georgia vs. Ohio State and Michigan vs. TCU

The College Football Playoff is upon us. After months of speculation about who would finish in the final four of college football — and another month of trying to figure out what will happen once the actual teams are announced — we’ve reached the point where the only thing left to do is All that’s left to do is get the teams onto the field and end the debate themselves.

But that doesn’t mean we’ll stop trying to find out before the Fiesta Bowl kicks off Saturday afternoon from Glendale, Arizona, with action continuing as New Year’s Eve kicks off with the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

Will Georgia become the first repeat champion of the College Football Playoff era (and the first program to do so since Alabama in 2011-12)? Will Michigan pull off last year’s blowout loss to Georgia and finish the job this season? What about TCU? It is the only one of the four teams to make its debut in the CFP. Will it continue its Cinderella story? And then there is the state of Ohio. Will the Buckeyes take advantage of the second chance they get and bounce back from a second consecutive loss to Michigan by knocking out the defending champion?

We’ll find out soon enough, but for now, let’s try to figure out what will happen in Saturday night’s CFP semifinals.

Fiesta Bowl 2022: (2) Michigan vs. (3) TCU

Scatter: While there’s no question that TCU earned its place in the playoffs, I make no secret of the fact that I believe the Horned Frogs are the “weakest” of the four teams in the field, at least from a player’s point of view power. TCU has played the most games this season with one score out of four. In fact, the Frogs’ six one-score games was more than the other three teams combined (three). Ohio State played in none. This is a team that got into a lot of close games and did the smart things that good teams do to win them.

That’s not a knock on TCU, but it’s a concern about what might happen if the Frogs face elite competition, which is what you’ll be dealing with once you get to that point. While overall TCU played a stronger program than Michigan, what you do with the competition you face is not given much thought. Michigan may have played a weak non-conference slate, but it also beat Penn State and Ohio State by a combined 46 points. You could argue that TCU didn’t play as well as those teams this season against anyone. Michigan is built similarly to Kansas State in terms of playing style and philosophy, and we’ve seen how much trouble the Wildcats caused the Frogs this season. The difference? Michigan is much more talented. I can’t trust TCU to keep up with this. Choice: Michigan -7.5

Total: The choice is sliced ​​and dried here. If you expect Michigan to win, it probably will because it will hinder TCU’s offensive offense, which will lead to an under more often. If you think TCU is going to win, the Frogs will probably need to score at least 30 points to make it into some kind of gunfight. That means the over is more likely to hit. The Wolverines are the better team and the one that wins a lot more often. Since this is a playoff game, you can expect Michigan to turn conservative as it builds a lead and runs the clock, as it has done with many of its opponents once it takes control of a game this season. Choose: under 58.5

2022 Peach Bowl: (1) Georgia vs. (4) Ohio State

Scatter: The 2022 Georgia Bulldogs aren’t as good as last year’s national title-winning side, but that doesn’t mean they’re still not the best team in the country. They present a particular matchup problem for Ohio State. The Buckeyes don’t often lose games or wrestle, but when they do, there’s a theme. Last season, Oregon had a physical defensive front that spelled trouble for the Ohio State offense, pressuring CJ Stroud and forcing him to go off-script. Stroud struggles when forced to improvise. Michigan did the same late in the season and again this year.

Well, there aren’t many defense fronts in the country that are as good or better than Georgia, and the Bulldogs’ defense will put pressure on Stroud. Georgia’s defense is only 41st nationally in pressure, but that’s more a by-product of not having to warm up opponents very often this year. In big games, Georgia has kicked things up a notch and knows what it takes to slow down this Ohio State offense. We’ll probably see Georgia Blitz more often than before, putting Stroud in some awkward situations. On the other side of the ball, we’ve seen teams like Penn State, Michigan, and Maryland wreak havoc for Ohio State Secondary. While Georgia is not the most powerful passing strike in the country, it is better than most people think and can cause problems. Choose: Georgia -6.5

Total: Is he really going to pick the favorites and the under for both games? He’s sure! This is the same situation as the Fiesta Bowl. If you think Georgia wins it will be a lower scoring affair with the Bulldogs smothering a powerful Buckeyes offense. If you think Ohio State is upset, it’s probably because it’s doing to Georgia’s defense what Alabama did to it during the 2021 season. After all, Ohio State is one of the few teams with the quarterback and wide receiver talent to take advantage of potential weaknesses in the Georgia secondary. The problem is, we’ve seen what happens to Ohio State when it faces teams that can punch it in the mouth. Choose: under 62

