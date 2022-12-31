Sports
Women’s Tennis Top Moments of 2022
DURHAM After an exciting year in 2022 for the Duke women’s tennis program, the Blue Devils look back on the year Duke claimed the ACC Championship. On to an even better 2023! Let’s go Duke!
A look at the top moments of 2022:
Blue Devils claim ACC Championship
No. 5 Duke women’s tennis captured the program’s 18th conference title, and its first since 2012, when the Blue Devils defeated No. 7 Virginia 4–1 in the ACC Women’s Tennis Championship game at the Rome Tennis Center in April.
We love a post-championship celly with the ?????#Good week pic.twitter.com/ETGginxniC
Duke Women’s Tennis (@DukeWTEN) April 25, 2022
Beck wins Singles Bracket at ITA Nationals
duke senior Chloe Beck ended the fall season on a high when she won the singles consolation bracket at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) National Fall Championship at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego, California.
A product of Watkinsville, Georgia, Beck recorded a 6-1, 6-3 win over North Carolina’s Anika Yarlagadda to clinch the title. Beck ended the fall with a 10-3 ledger in singles, winning back-to-back
single titles.
Champion status ??
Big congratulations Chloe Beck about being the champion of the Fall Nationals Consolation Bracket????? pic.twitter.com/IVyqAkQYqe
Duke Women’s Tennis (@DukeWTEN) November 7, 2022
Ashworth named Coach of the Year; Celebrate Earn All-ACC Honors
Duke women’s tennis head coach Jamie Ashworth was voted ACC Coach of the Year 2022, as announced by the convention bureau in June.
Ashworth received the Coach of the Year award for the fourth time in his career, having previously received the award in 2001, 2003 and 2018. Under his leadership, Ashworth led the Blue Devils to a 23-4 overall record this season, 10 wins over top-25 ranked opponents, their 18th overall ACC championship and first since 2012, as well as a final ITA ranking of No. 4. Duke also advanced to the NCAA semifinals for the 11th time in school history and the ninth time under Ashworth.
A quartet of Blue Devils also took all conference awards for their spectacular performances during the 2021-22 campaign. Junior Chloe Beck and senior Georgia Drummie collected the accolades for their second career conference when all were named to the All-ACC First Team. Senior Kelly Chen earned her fourth nod to the All-ACC Second Team while a freshman Emma Jackson was selected for the third team.
2022 ACC Women’s Tennis Players of the Year! ????
?? PLAYER: Emma Navarro, @UVAWomensTennis
?? FIRST year student: Priska Nugroho, @PackWTennis
?? TRAINER: Jamie Ashworth, @DukeWTEN
??: https://t.co/L3MuPxEsYY pic.twitter.com/C54rOZ1SiN
The ACC (@theACC) June 9, 2022
Beck, Drummy Tabbed All Americans
After completing brilliant campaigns for 2021-22, junior Chloe Beck and senior Georgia Drummie were included in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) All-America singles list when the organization announced its All-America selections.
The “All-American” honorary title is given to student-athletes who earn a top-16 finish in the NCAA singles championship, advance to the round of 16 at the NCAA championship, or finish in the top 20 of the final ITA championship. singles ranking .
Congratulations to Chloe and Georgia for earning All-American honors?????
?? https://t.co/L3Bk6miRpV#Good week
Duke Women’s Tennis (@DukeWTEN) June 8, 2022
Blue Devils advance to NCAA Final Four
The fourth-ranked Duke women’s tennis team advanced to the NCAA semifinals for the 11th time in school history and the ninth time under head coach Jamie Ashworth as the Blue Devils held off No. 6 NC State 4-3 in the quarterfinals at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex. Duke took on Oklahoma in the semifinals, before falling in a heartbreaking game, 4-3.
That moment when you send the squad to the FINAL FOUR??#Good week pic.twitter.com/5SuX1CZWW7
Duke Women’s Tennis (@DukeWTEN) May 21, 2022
Beck ends 13-0 in ACC action
duke junior Chloe Beck closed out ACC regular season action with a perfect 13-0 ledger, becoming the first Blue Devil to go undefeated in conference action since teammate Kelly Chen in 2018.
???????????? ???????? ???????????????????????? ????????????
She finished the regular season at 18-0 and was named this week’s ACC Player of the Week ??????
?? https://t.co/YsRK2jfT2A#Good week pic.twitter.com/53NleOwb3T
Duke Women’s Tennis (@DukeWTEN) April 19, 2022
Blue Devils Dispatch No. 1 North Carolina on Senior Night
No. 9 Duke women’s tennis ended the regular season on a high as the Blue Devils defeated the Tar Heels 5-2 on April 15 at Ambler Tennis Stadium.
?? DOWN GO NO. 1 CAROLINA??
?? KELLY?? CHEN?? CLINCHES??
She beats Crawley 6-4, 6-3!
DUKE 4?? – 1?? North Carolina#Good week pic.twitter.com/bZ8NBAZGGo
Duke Women’s Tennis (@DukeWTEN) April 16, 2022
Beck Tabbed CoSIDA 2021-22 Academic All-American
Junior Chloe Beck was named to the 2021-22 College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) 2021-22 Academic All-America First Team, when the organization announced its women’s major team selections.
The award recognizes the country’s top student-athletes for their combined achievements in track and field competition and in the classroom. Beck was selected to Academic All-District III in May, earning a spot on the Academic All-America ballot.
Beck is only the fourth women’s tennis player in program history and the first since 1999 to earn selection to one of the CoSIDA Academic All-America women’s teams, joining Julie Exum (1993), Monica Mraz (1995), and Vanessa Webb (1999) . . Webb was awarded first team honours, while Mraz and Exum were named to the second and third teams respectively.
Add it to the list ??
Chloe Beck has been named a CoSIDA 2021-2022 Academic All-American ??????
?? https://t.co/4OBfkOWRfH#Good week pic.twitter.com/tM3UPMwEbk
Duke Women’s Tennis (@DukeWTEN) June 15, 2022
|
