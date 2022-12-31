Top 10 storylines in the hockey world in 2022

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The year 2022 has been a remarkable year in the hockey world, with triumphs, tragedies and controversies aplenty. To go along with THN.com’s top five NHL special moments in 2022, here are the top 10 storylines of the year in the hockey world.

10. Shane Wright drops out of Top Draft Ranking, landing fourth overall

Months prior to the NHL’s draft for 2022, Kingston Frontenacs star center Shane Wright was projected to be the first overall pick. However, that’s not how the draft turned out: Slovak forward Juraj Slafkovsky was taken by Montreal with the No. 1 pick, and Wright slipped all the way to the fourth spot, where the Seattle Kraken were delighted to select him.

Wright vowed to make the Kraken happy, he fell to them in fourth place overall, and while he was given limited playing time at the NHL level – he only played eight games with the Kraken through December – Wright is an integral part of Team Canada at the 2023 World Junior Championships. He’s a bit out of the limelight in Seattle, which could turn out to be good news for him. But Wright certainly intends to prove the Habs and two other teams (New Jersey and Arizona) wrong by passing on his services.

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

9. Historical Milestones by Phil Kessel and Alex Ovechkin

Veteran NHL stars Alex Ovechkin and Phil Kessel each set impressive milestones in 2022, with Kessel setting the new all-time record for most consecutive games played (990, with the Vegas Golden Knights) and Ovechkin reaching second in all-time goals- scored by an NHLer (he passed Gordie Howe, with his 802nd goal in the regular season). Both players had to be models of consistency to reach their lofty positions, and it will be extremely difficult for a current NHLer to match and catch up with them in their respective categories.

Ovechkin and Kessel are surefire Hockey Hall of Famers, and while they’re much closer to the end of their NHL careers than they were to the beginning, fans still have time to appreciate their efforts.

8. Russia and Belarus excluded from international tournaments

Russia’s war against Ukraine – and Belarus’ support – resulted in the IIHF banning the two countries from international competitions until further notice. Russia was also stripped of its hosting duties for the 2023 World Junior Championship, and uncertainty over the countries’ political future was reportedly one reason the NHL postponed plans for the 2024 Hockey World Cup.

Russian and Belarusian players had to bear the brunt of their home country’s political decisions, but the game in general also took a big hit with their absence from best-on-best play. At this point, there is no good news on the horizon that the two countries would be welcomed by the IIHF. But things can change drastically and hockey fans are eager to see the international game back at full strength.

7. Blockbuster Free Agency and Flames/Panthers Trade

Once again, the NHL’s talent carousel spun quickly in the offseason; this year, the biggest moves were a) Columbus’s signing of former Calgary Flames sniper Johnny Gaudreau, and b) the massive trade between the Flames and Florida Panthers that sent winger Matthew Tkachuk to Florida and winger Jonathan Huberdeau to Calgary. Neither of those moves were predicted by NHL observers, and both trades had major implications for the teams involved.

Gaudreau’s Blue Jackets squad, Tkachuk’s Panthers squad and Huberdeau’s Flames squad have all performed below expectations in the 2022-23 season, proving that even blockbuster deals can’t be a panacea for teams. But there’s no question that Calgary, Florida and Columbus all made big headlines this year by choosing the trade route to help reshape their schedules.

6. Auston Matthews wins Hart Trophy, sets Leafs’ All-Time Scorers record

The Toronto Maple Leafs knew they had a generational player when they selected American center Auston Matthews as first overall in 2016, but six years later, Matthews set new career highs with goals (60) and points (106) in 73 games. As a result, the 25-year-old won the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable regular season player.

Matthews’ outstanding year also set a Leafs franchise record for goals in a single season, and while he was unable to take them to post-season success, Matthews had one of the best seasons ever by an American player, claiming that he was one of the best seasons ever. the NHL’s biggest superstars.

George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

5. Finland wins the first Olympic gold medal in hockey

The lack of participation of NHL players in the 2022 Beijing Olympics took some of the shine off the tournament, but don’t tell that to the good folks of Finland, who were ecstatic when their national team won their first-ever gold medal. hockey medal at the games. The Finns defeated the Russian Olympic Committee team in the final, improving their silver medal in 2006 and bronze medal in 2010 and 2014. In the women’s, Finland has four bronze medals, including one in 2022.

The Finland men’s team has now medaled in seven of their past ten international tournaments, and they are always a well-coached team that plays well as a unit. The fact that no NHL players are involved in the Beijing Games does not detract from their latest performance on the ice.

4. Women earn assistant GM roles at the NHL level

The rise of women in NHL roles continued into 2022, with noted former players Hayley Wickenheiser and Cammi Granato promoted to assistant GMs with the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Vancouver Canucks, respectively. The Canucks also hired former player agent Emilie Castonguay as assistant GM this year.

Sooner or later there will be a female NHL GM. But the trio of women pioneers we saw this year have paved the way for those who will follow them to the highest echelons of the sport at the highest level.

3. Avalanche Win Stanley Cup, prevent three-peat from lightning

The Colorado Avalanche was one of the more dominant teams in modern NHL history last season, winning their first Stanley Cup championship in 21 years and stopping the Tampa Bay Lightning juggernaut from winning their third straight championship. Freezing an incredibly deep and skillful group, the Avs won despite not having an elite goaltending. Blooming superstar Cale Makar won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP, but it took team effort – including crucial performances from star players Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen and Gabriel Landeskog – for the Bolts to survive.

The Avs had significant roster turnover following their Cup win, particularly in the net, where veteran Darcy Kuemper left as an unrestricted free agent and was replaced by former New York Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev. But the foundations for a dynasty remained in place and the Avalanche remain one of the favorites to win the cup in 2023.

Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

2. Hockey loses icons Bossy, Lafleur and Salming

The hockey world lost three legends this year: First, former New York Islanders icon Mike Bossy died of cancer in mid-April at age 65. A week later, Montreal Canadien’s all-time great Guy Lafleur passed away at the age of 70. battle with cancer. And in late November, former Maple Leafs superstar Borje Salming passed away at age 71 after battling the degenerative muscle disease ALS.

Hockey inevitably loses former players every season, but there was a feeling that Salming, Bossy and Lafleur all died way too soon. Their legends will only grow from here, but it’s a shame they couldn’t continue as the great ambassadors for the sport they always were.

1. Hockey Canada embroiled in Foundation-Changing Scandal

By far the most disturbing news in the hockey world in 2022 was the revelations of allegations of sexual abuse and discrimination that decimated Hockey Canada’s reputation. As a result, multiple major sponsors withdrew their support of the organization and Hockey Canada’s entire board of directors resigned and was replaced by new members in mid-December, with the CEO also leaving.

Hockey Canada deserved all the criticism it received for letting abuse fester, but after a PR nightmare, it’s on its way to redemption. Still, there will be skeptics about the turnaround until real change becomes visible across the organization.