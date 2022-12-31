Fensore’s OT winner moves No. 8/7 BU past No. 9 Harvard, 2-1





Next game: vs Air Force 6-1-2023 | 6:00 PM Jan. 06 (Fri) / 6:00 PM ET against Air Force BOSTON – Senior captain Domenick Fensor scored with 31.8 seconds to play in overtime to lift the No. 9 Boston University men’s ice hockey team to a 2-1 win over No. 9 Harvard on Friday night at Walter Brown Arena. Playing to a sold-out crowd at Walter Brown for the first time since January 2, 2005, the Terriers earned their second consecutive victory over a top-10 opponent. BU was never behind, as the Terriers opened the scoring in the first period before Harvard tied with 4:57 left in regulation. Fensore’s goal came during a 3-on-3 game with a great rush to the offensive end. Senior Matte brown began the series by running back to his own zone to get a loose puck first, rejecting a breakout call from Harvard. Brown then turned to the Crimson cage and played a pass from the boards to senior Wilmer Skoog , who carried the puck to the Harvard zone. Skoog stopped at the right circle and found the trailing Fensore, who collected the pass and beat Mitchell Gibson (33 saves) low to the blocker side for his seventh goal of the year. freshman Quin Hutson also lit the lamp for BU, with classmates Devin Kaplan and Ryan Green assisting on Hutson’s seventh bout of the season. Junior goaltender Drew seller was outstanding for the Terriers, knocking 33 shots wide, including nine on the penalty kill. Harvard entered the game with the nation’s fifth-best power play at 27.5%, but the Terriers held the Crimson to 0-for-4 with the man advantage. Hutson’s power play goal came against the best penalty kill in the country, as Harvard entered the night with a 90.9% success rate on the PK. HOW IT HAPPENED Hutson opened the scoring just 2:02 into proceedings. A good move of the puck on the power play led to a chance for Gibson to spin out of the way, but the puck bounced to Hutson in the left circle and he fired a shot through a screen and past Gibson.

BU beat Harvard 11-7 in the opening frame and continued to pressure the Crimson in the second stanza, peppering Gibson with another 15 shots, including breakaway chances from both Kaplan and senior Jay O’Brien .

. Brown was the next Terrier to nearly extend the lead to 2-0 on a great pass from Hutson on a 2-on-1 that Brown initiated with a slick pass into the neutral zone. Gibson slid post-to-post to let the blocker save, though.

Matthew Coronato scored just as a Harvard power play wound down to tie the game and send it to overtime.

The Terriers outsprinted the Crimson, 3-1, in the extra session, capped off by Fensore’s fantastic finish. GAME NOTES BU improved to 5-1-0 against top-10 teams this season.

Fensore extended his points streak to seven games, totaling six goals and four assists in that span.

Brown leads Hockey East with 24 points and is second in the league with 16 assists.

He pushed his run to four games (1g, 6a) with his helper on the game winner.

Brown also assisted on the Terriers’ final game-winning goal, providing the key helper on Skoog’s clincher on then-No. 8 UConn on Dec. 11.

All three of Terrier’s overtime goals this season have been scored by defensemen, as a freshman Lane Hutson is responsible for the other two.

is responsible for the other two. This was the first men’s regular season ice hockey game for fans since January 2, 2005; BU opened Agganis Arena the following night.

Friday’s game was broadcast nationally on ESPN2. BU has also played games on ESPNU and ESPNEWS this season. NEXT ONE BU kicks off 2023 in the west when the Terriers compete in the Desert Hockey Classic hosted by the state of Arizona.

The Terriers open the tournament on January 6 against Air Force before taking on either Michigan Tech or the host Sun Devils the following day.

