Don’t watch cricket, didn’t recognize him, says Haryana Roadways driver who rescued Rishabh Pant





Rishabh Pant’s Mercedes SUV caught fire after rammed into a roadblock New Delhi: A Haryana Roadways bus driver who was one of the people who pulled cricketer Rishabh Pant from the Mercedes SUV after it crashed into a roadblock said he did not know who the injured man was and acted quickly to arrange for an ambulance. Sushil Mann, the bus driver, told NDTV that the SUV was coming from the opposite direction at high speed and hit the barrier. “I pulled over my bus and ran quickly to the dividing line,” said Mr Mann. “I thought the car was going to smash under the bus as it kept turning around before stopping,” he said. “The driver (Mr Pant) was half out of the window. He told me he’s a cricketer,” said Mr Mann, adding that the cricketer asked him to call his mother, whose phone had been switched off. “I don’t watch cricket and I didn’t know this is Rishabh Pant. But others on my bus recognized him,” said Mr Mann. “After removing Rishabh, I quickly searched the car to see if anyone was still there. I took his blue bag and Rs 7,000-Rs 8,000 rupees from the car and gave them to him in the ambulance,” he said. Haryana Roadways later honored Sushil and the Paramjeet, PTI news agency reported. “We gave them a thank you letter and a shield in our office when they returned to Panipat,” Haryana Roadways Panipat depot general manager Kuldeep Jangra told PTI. Haryana Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma said the two showed a great example of humanity by providing immediate assistance to Mr Pant. Police have said Mr Pant had fallen asleep leading to the accident this morning while on his way to his hometown of Roorkee. The Mercedes SUV caught fire after the high-speed collision. Mr. Pant is being treated in a hospital.

