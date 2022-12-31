How to Watch the College Football Playoff Games





No New Year’s plans yet? Yes! The NCAA College Football Playoff Games are on, and nothing says glamor or party time like eight straight hours of sports on television. In addition, the two semifinals on December 31 will determine the game for the College Football Playoff Championship game on January 9, and you don’t want to miss any important knowledge. Here’s everything you might want to know to enjoy this year’s playoffs.

Saturday December 31:

No. 2 Michigan takes on No. 3 TCU in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona. The game kicks off at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN.

No. 1 Georgia takes on No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl in (where else?) Atlanta. The game kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The winners of these games will meet on Monday, January 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California for the championship game.

This isn’t the World Cup, okay? The College Football Playoff structure is still relatively new (we’ll talk about that later) and while the brackets will likely expand later, four is all we get right now. At least they are easy to keep track of. Let’s meet them:

No. 1: The Georgia Bulldogs

School: The University of Georgia in Athens, Georgia

Conference: SEC

Claim to fame: They are the reigning national champions, an unstoppable force, and at number 1 they are the favorites to win it all again.

Strength of mascot: 8/10. Go Dawgs has a nice sound (or a spooky sound, if you’re not a Georgia fan, say, and still live within 250 miles of the Atlanta metropolitan area). They also have a live bulldog mascot, Uga, who always looks tired and worried. Very recognizable. Would you like to fight a real bulldog? Probably not, because that seems cruel.

Power of color combination: 10/10. You can’t go wrong with black and red, the classic colors of strength and violence.

Player to know: Quarterback Stetson Fleming Bennett IV, whose name sounds like it was spat out by an AI trained on 19th-century British peerages and characters from Yellowstone. Bennett was this year’s finalist for the Heisman Trophy, the highest personal honor for a college football player. He’s also 25. College football!

No. 2: The Michigan Wolverines

School: The University of Michigan at Ann Arbor

Conference: Big Ten

Claim to fame: Tom Brady played there, as did current coach Jim Harbaugh.

Strength of mascot: 8/10. Wolverines are described as solitary and muscular animals, which is a weird set of adjectives, but good for football purposes, assuming they can build some teamwork skills. Even the University of Michigan itself isn’t really sure why they are called the Wolverines, which gives the whole thing a chaotic mystery. Would you like to fight a true wolverine? No, they seem very mean.

Power of color combination: 6/10. Blue and gold/yellow is another classic color combo, but it’s done in bolder, bolder ways. However, points are the official yellow shade for the schools, which is called Michigan corn.

Player to know: Running back to Blake Corum. He suffered a meniscus tear earlier this season and will not play in the postseason. But you can still sound smart during the game by shaking your head about how unfortunate it is that Corum will miss the opportunity and wondering aloud or he will return to Michigan when he is completely wellor go straight to the NFL version.

No. 3: The TCU Horned Frogs

School: Texas Christian University in Fort Worth

Conference: Big 12

Claim to fame: don’t know

Strength of mascot: 6/10. Listen, we like a unique mascot. Horned frogs? So Texas. Apparently the mascot originated from an old legend that in the early days of the school’s football program, the football field was once littered with the little boys. Would you like to fight a real horned frog? Of course not. One-on-one just wouldn’t be a fair fight, and taking on an entire football field would be a little too biblical. You definitely don’t want to fight the person in the horned frog mascot costume either. Imagine this being the last thing you saw in your earthly life:

Power of color combination: 8/10. Purple is always a fun palette change, and they have some fun horned frog-inspired motifs.

Player to know: Quentin Johnston, who is one of the best wide receivers in the country. 247 Sports describes him as an incredibly resilient athlete which makes a lot more sense (well, a bit more) when you learn that he also excelled at basketball and high jump.

No. 4: The Ohio State Buckeyes

School: Ohio State University at Columbus

Conference: Big Ten

Claim to fame: They won the first College Football Playoff National Championship in 2014. They also have one of the most intense fan bases in college football, and you can identify them because they are the ones who insist it is THE Ohio State.

Strength of mascot: 3/10. It’s a buckeye. A UTILITY, for God’s sake. Or a delicious regional delicacy, if you’re talking about chocolate-dipped peanut butter balls. Either way, you would never have a reason to fight a buckeye. But you would definitely win. (But not if it was the mascot on the field. Brutus the Buckeye is terrifying. Not like a titan of college sports, but more like a sleep paralysis demon.)

Power of color combination: 4/10. Technically, OSU’s colors are gray and scarlet, but on the field they are essentially white and red.

Player to know: Quarterback CJ Stroud, who is already being touted as a top pick of the NFL draft for next year. He is a two-time Heisman finalist and has accumulated a variety of other accolades during his time at Ohio State.

The College Football Playoff National Championship system is still fairly new. Prior to 2014, the university’s postseason system was called the Bowl Championship Series. That consisted of several post-season bowl games, with the top teams competing in the BCS National Championship game. The BCS was not popular because the method of choosing the teams to compete was frustrating and opaque. The NCAA used a few different ranking polls and computer algorithms to determine which teams played which and where. Now, under the College Football Playoff model, things are a bit simpler.

It all comes down to Harold the Playoff Wombat’s discernment. Near the end of each football season, NCAA officials visit Harold at his home range outside of Indianapolis and present him with a display of identical, equally spaced eggs. Each egg bears the name of a top-ranked school, and the first four eggs Harold consumes determine the teams and playoff order.

The NCAA is turning to a 13-person selection committee composed of professional college football experts. Using stats such as poll rankings, winning records, and scheduling strength, members vote for the top four teams.

However, there are a slew of other bowl games for the top leaguers in the various football conferences. So just because your team misses the playoff doesn’t mean they can’t win honors and glory in say the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl.

It can’t be simply because the football stadium is shaped like bowls! Where would the comparisons end? The NFL Super Roomba? The College Football Playoff Pool?

(It actually is because they are shaped like bowls.)