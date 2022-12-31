Cameron Norrie stuns Rafael Nadal to secure memorable United Cup victory | Tennis





Cameron Norrie sealed the biggest win of his career by beating Rafael Nadal 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 at the United Cup in Sydney. Norrie had lost his four previous encounters against the 22-time grand slam champion, but produced some of his best tennis in a sold-out Ken Rosewall Arena to put Great Britain in charge of Spain in the inaugural mixed international team competition. Katie Swan later produced an excellent fight back to beat Nuria Prrizas Daz to put Great Britain 2-0 ahead and take control of the Group D tie.

If you already have the Guardian app, make sure you’re using the most recent version.

In the Guardian app, tap the menu button at the bottom right, then go to Settings (the gear icon), then Notifications.

Turn on sports notifications. Thanks for your feedback. Asked if it was his best win of his career at a press conference, Norrie said: I think it is, especially when it comes to ranking and beating a guy like Rafa as the competitor that he is. I know it’s his first game of the year, but it was a sick win. He absolutely hacked me the last five or four times I played against him, so it’s nice to get a hold of him now. I played really well and held my nerve the whole match. Norrie, who beat Alex de Minaur in his opening match at the new mixed teams event as Great Britain beat Australia 3-2, was no match for Nadal in the opening set. Making his first appearance since the ATP Finals in November, the Spaniard delivered a series of stunning passes but was unable to maintain his level. Norrie broke the Spaniard in the sixth game of the second set and went on to dominate the decider, saving two break points as he led 3-2 before holding his mettle to take a win . The 36-year-old number 2 in the world thought that despite the defeat it was not a disaster at all. Nadal said, I can do things better, of course, and I have to, but like I said, I haven’t had many games before. He is credited with doing many things very well. I think there is a way to improve, but I have time before the Australian Open starts in two weeks. Cameron Norrie fires back at Rafael Nadal during their match in Sydney. Photo: Andy Cheung/Getty Images Swan, number 145 in the world rankings, put in another fine performance as she recovered in her match against Prrizas Daz after the Spaniard had won the first set. Cheered on by team captain Tim Henman, the 23-year-old rallied to beat the world No. 70, coming through 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 for her first win in the competition. Spain will now have to recover in Sunday’s fixtures to stay alive, while victory sees Britain qualify for the quarter-finals. World No. 13 Paula Badosa will take on Harriet Dart, who beat her in the Billie Jean King Cup, while Pablo Carreo Busta will take on Dan Evans. Elsewhere in Saturday’s fixtures, Croatia are 2-0 ahead of Argentina in Group F in Perth, while Belgium and Bulgaria are 1-1 down. In Sydney, Germany lead the Czech Republic 2-0 in Group C and Brazil have a 2-0 lead over Norway after their Group E match in Brisbane.

