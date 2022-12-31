Focused Rune looks set to build on success after a surreal season





Holger Rune said his rise in the world rankings in an amazing 12 months felt surreal, but the Danish teenager is fully focused on building on the momentum in 2023 as he gears up for Australia’s first Grand Slam of the season. The 19-year-old won three titles in 2022, including his first ATP Masters 1000 crown in Paris, where he beat 21-time main champion Novak Djokovic in the final after passing four other top-10 players along the way. Rune starts his season on Sunday against Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka at the Adelaide International, a tournament where he finished in 103rd place in January. The ATP Newcomer of the Year admitted that his rise to No. 11 felt like a dream. Yes, it happened a lot. I still remember being here a year ago and to be here on a different ranking and everything else, it feels great. It’s been a great season, Rune told a press conference on Saturday when asked if 2022 felt unreal. Of course also some ups and downs, but all in all I keep improving, I keep believing and I’m happy where I am now. But I still want to keep doing better. Rune said he had extended his partnership with Patrick Mouratoglou, who initially came on board as his coach in October, until the end of the year, and that the well-known Frenchman will now be working with him at the Australian Open. It’s great to have him on my team. We have a lot of fun both on and off the field and he is a really good coach. He comes with a lot of good advice for me, both mentally, tennis, everything, Rune said. Rune said his heroics in 2022 meant he had earned the respect of his opponents, but there was also a target on his back. But I don’t really think about it. I just love that I keep believing, working, improving and that’s really what I’m focusing on, Rune said. Any other player on the tour and playing in Melbourne is good… Every game is going to be tough and I’m up for the challenge.

