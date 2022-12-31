Aggies, Pride plays New Year’s Eve CAA game in New York





Men’s Basketball | 12/31/2022 8:53:00 AM THE GAME North Carolina A&T (5-9, 0-1 CAA) v Hofstra (8-6, 1-0 CAA) PLACE Hempstead, NY/Mack Sports Complex (5,023) DATE December 31, 2022 TIP OFF 1 o’clock in the afternoon CURRENT FloHoops RADIO:Brian Holloway brings the live action from Hempstead, NY on 1400 AM and 96.3 FM. You can hear it online at tobaccoroadsportsradio.com. NORTH CAROLINA A&T AGGIES STORYLINES The Aggies will remain in the northeastern part of the United States, as they will arrive in Hempstead, NY in 2023, which covers the southwestern part of Nassau County on the western part of Long Island.

A&T returns to Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) action this afternoon after losing their first CAA game against Northeastern Thursday night in Boston.

The Aggies trailed 14 at halftime, but cut Northeastern’s lead to three with 7:39 left in the game. But the Huskies from there defeated the Aggies 25-16 to win, as Jahmyl Telfort had a career-high 31 points for Northeastern.

Sophomore security guard Comb Woods led the Aggies with 23 points, including 17 in the second half.

led the Aggies with 23 points, including 17 in the second half. It was the third time he scored more than 20 points in a game this season. It was also the second time Woods played more than 40 minutes in a game this season.

Freshmen forward Duncan Power also had an excellent night, grabbing seven rebounds and coming away with a career-high 17 points. It was the first time in his career that he scored in double digits. Powell committed five errors and went 7-for-10 from the free throw line and 5-for-7 from the field.

also had an excellent night, grabbing seven rebounds and coming away with a career-high 17 points. It was the first time in his career that he scored in double digits. Powell committed five errors and went 7-for-10 from the free throw line and 5-for-7 from the field. Senior forward Jeremy Robinson re-entered the starting grid for 6-foot-9 Austin Johnson on Thursday. Johnson missed his third consecutive game with an injury.

re-entered the starting grid for 6-foot-9 on Thursday. Johnson missed his third consecutive game with an injury. Robinson has been solid in his new role. Robinson scored 11 points on 5-for-7 shooting against the Huskies to reach double digits for the fourth straight game.

The Aggies hope to have Johnson back after the New Year. It will be vital to get him back in the line-up because of his size, scoring ability and rebounding ability, and he has a strong presence on the defensive side.

Plus, the Aggies have two big outs for the season at 6-11 Harry Morris and 6-9 Will Felton .

and 6-9 . With A&T’s lack of size, they have come to rely on the 3-point shot. That shot was ineffective Thursday night in Boston as the Aggies went 3-for-13 from range. They entered the game averaging 9.5 3-pointers per game.

Meanwhile, the Huskies used the 3-point shot against A&T, going 12-for-21 from 20 feet and beyond.

A&T’s top two outside shooters this season were Demetric Horton and forests. Woods leads the conference in 3-point attempts (106), 3-pointers per game (2.92), and 3-pointers total (38).

and forests. Woods leads the conference in 3-point attempts (106), 3-pointers per game (2.92), and 3-pointers total (38). Horton leads the conference and ranks 10th in national 3-point percentage (.486). He is fourth in the CAA in three-pointers made (35).

Phillip Shumpert is the Aggies head coach on an interim basis. He took over the program from Will Jones in August. He missed three games with COVID, but returned to take the big win over UNCG.

is the Aggies head coach on an interim basis. He took over the program from Will Jones in August. He missed three games with COVID, but returned to take the big win over UNCG. Shumpert has been instrumental in helping the Aggies recruit some of their talent.

Shumpert took over on an interim basis in August. Shumpert has coached at many levels, including high school, Division II, junior college, and Division I, and has five years of head coaching experience at the junior college level. EXPLORING THE HOFSTRA PRIDEHUSKIES Hofstra likes fast, up-tempo basketball and the Pride’s defensive play is exceptional.

The Pride lost four in a row from November 30 to December. 19 starting with an overtime loss to George Mason and ending with a seven-point loss to South Florida.

The Pride also lost to Purdue and UMass during that period. But they’ve bounced back to win two in a row, including Thursday’s 87-73 victory over Delaware.

CAA Preseason Player of the Year Aaron Estrada finished with 31 points on 11-for-17 shooting. Tyler Thomas, a 6-foot-3 guard from New Haven, Connecticut, added 20 points and five rebounds while playing for 40 minutes.

Hofstra’s floor general, Jaquan Carlos (6-0, guard, Brooklyn, NY), had 10 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

Estrada (6-3, guard, Woodbury, NJ) leads the conference in scoring (22.5 ppg). He is second in the conference in shooting percentage (.533) and ranks sixth in assists (3.8).

Carlos is fifth in the league in assists (4.3) and second in assist-to-turnover ratio. Tyler averages 12.8 points per game, and preseason CAA artist Darlinstone Dubar honorable mention averages 11.6 points and 5.0 rebounds per game.

Former NBA guard Speedy Claxton leads the Pride. Claxton is in its second season. In his first season, he led the Pride to a 21-11 aggregate and a 13-5 record in the CAA.

Claxton played for Hofstra from 1996-00 before becoming a first round draft pick (20th overall) by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2000. He also spent time in San Antonio, Golden State, New Orleans and Atlanta. THE SERIES Hofstra leads the all-time series 1-0.

The only meeting between the two teams took place on November 14, 2018 in Hempstead. The Pride came away with a 92-72 win.

The Pride shot 54 percent from the field and forced A&T to 19 turnovers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ncataggies.com/news/2022/12/31/mens-basketball-aggies-pride-to-play-new-years-eve-caa-contest-in-ny.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos