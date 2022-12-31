Major update on the health of Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant

Shyam Sharma, director of the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA), has given an important update on the treatment of Indian wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pants in Dehradun. The young cricketer survived a near-fatal car accident on Friday morning while on his way to the capital of Uttarakhand from Delhi. According to eyewitnesses, his Mercedes-Benz car first hit a partition wall before catching fire near the hill state town of Roorkee. However, Rishabh Pant was lucky enough to escape through one of the car’s windows. Although he managed to avoid death, the southpaw suffered multiple injuries, including cuts to his forehead, a laceration to his right knee and a fracture to one of his legs.

He underwent forehead plastic surgery at Max Hospital in Dehradun on Saturday. The cricketer is currently stable and out of danger.

Rishabh Pant underwent minor plastic surgery near his forehead. A three-man DDCA team will reach Dehradun in an hour. BCCI is in constant contact with the Max Hospital doctors and with the Pants family. He is currently stable and out of danger. We are yet to decide whether he should be moved to Delhi or not, DDCA director Shyam Sharma told reporters after visiting him in hospital on Saturday. He is stable and recovering well. Our BCCI doctors are in contact with the doctors here. Jay Shah is watching. From now on, hell will stay here. He told me that he was trying to save (his car) from a pothole (when the accident happened), Shyam Sharma added.

The news of the Rishabh Pants accident was released by the Uttarakhand Police on Friday. Ashok Kumar, the director general of the Uttarakhand Police, said Rishabh Pants’s vehicle collided with a partition wall before catching fire while driving from Delhi to the capital of Uttarakhand.

The car of Indian cricketer Rishabh Pants had an accident around 5:30 am. The incident took place in Mohammedpur Jat near Roorkee. According to what Pant said, he dozed off while driving and as a result the car collided with the bulkhead and caught fire. He was transferred to Roorkee Hospital from where he has now been transferred to Dehradun, DGP Ashok Kumar told media.

Meanwhile, the bus driver who rescued Rishabh Pant revealed chilling details of the accident involving the cricketers.

I am a driver at Haryana Roadways, Panipat depot. Our bus left Haridwar at 4:25 in the morning. I was on my way when I saw a car being driven at high speed, lose balance and crash into the fence. After the collision, the car landed on the wrong side of the road that goes to Delhi. The car had screeched into the second lane of the road, whereupon I immediately slammed on the brakes. The car had already caught sparks, so me and the conductor hurried to get him out of the car. The fire has now started. Then three more people came running and brought him to the safe side, Sushil Mann told multiple media outlets. We started calling for help, but no one came. I called the National Highway, no one answered. Then I ran to the police and the conductor called an ambulance. We kept asking him is he ok. Offer him some water. After regrouping, he told us that he is Rishabh Pant. I don’t follow cricket so I didn’t know who he was, but my conductor then told me Sushil that he is an Indian cricketer, Sushil Mann added. He gave us his mother’s number. We called her, but her phone was off. The ambulance arrived after 15 minutes and we boarded it. He had also scattered his money on the road, which we picked up and handed to him. I asked him if he was alone in the car. He said no one is there. His face was covered in blood, his clothes were torn, and his back was scratched. He was panicked and limping, he revealed.

Coming back to Pants’ cricket career, he was instrumental in India’s 2-0 clean sweep of Bangladesh in the Test series earlier this month. Not only did the left-hander make scores of 46 and 93 in the two Test matches against Asian neighbours, but also reached the 4,000 run mark in international cricket.

Rishabh Pant was recently left out of the squad for next month’s ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka.

While Rishabh Pant has had one poor performance after another in T20Is, he has an average record in ODIs. In ODIs in particular, Rishabh Pant has managed to score 865 runs from 30 matches, with five half-centuries and a hundred. The southpaw averages 34.60 in the 50-over format and crushed a match-winning ton against Jos Buttler-led England earlier this year.