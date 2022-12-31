Sports
Major update on the health of Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant
Shyam Sharma, director of the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA), has given an important update on the treatment of Indian wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pants in Dehradun. The young cricketer survived a near-fatal car accident on Friday morning while on his way to the capital of Uttarakhand from Delhi. According to eyewitnesses, his Mercedes-Benz car first hit a partition wall before catching fire near the hill state town of Roorkee. However, Rishabh Pant was lucky enough to escape through one of the car’s windows. Although he managed to avoid death, the southpaw suffered multiple injuries, including cuts to his forehead, a laceration to his right knee and a fracture to one of his legs.
He underwent forehead plastic surgery at Max Hospital in Dehradun on Saturday. The cricketer is currently stable and out of danger.
Rishabh Pant underwent minor plastic surgery near his forehead. A three-man DDCA team will reach Dehradun in an hour. BCCI is in constant contact with the Max Hospital doctors and with the Pants family. He is currently stable and out of danger. We are yet to decide whether he should be moved to Delhi or not, DDCA director Shyam Sharma told reporters after visiting him in hospital on Saturday.
He is stable and recovering well. Our BCCI doctors are in contact with the doctors here. Jay Shah is watching. From now on, hell will stay here. He told me that he was trying to save (his car) from a pothole (when the accident happened), Shyam Sharma added.
The news of the Rishabh Pants accident was released by the Uttarakhand Police on Friday. Ashok Kumar, the director general of the Uttarakhand Police, said Rishabh Pants’s vehicle collided with a partition wall before catching fire while driving from Delhi to the capital of Uttarakhand.
The car of Indian cricketer Rishabh Pants had an accident around 5:30 am. The incident took place in Mohammedpur Jat near Roorkee. According to what Pant said, he dozed off while driving and as a result the car collided with the bulkhead and caught fire. He was transferred to Roorkee Hospital from where he has now been transferred to Dehradun, DGP Ashok Kumar told media.
Meanwhile, the bus driver who rescued Rishabh Pant revealed chilling details of the accident involving the cricketers.
I am a driver at Haryana Roadways, Panipat depot. Our bus left Haridwar at 4:25 in the morning. I was on my way when I saw a car being driven at high speed, lose balance and crash into the fence. After the collision, the car landed on the wrong side of the road that goes to Delhi. The car had screeched into the second lane of the road, whereupon I immediately slammed on the brakes. The car had already caught sparks, so me and the conductor hurried to get him out of the car. The fire has now started. Then three more people came running and brought him to the safe side, Sushil Mann told multiple media outlets.
We started calling for help, but no one came. I called the National Highway, no one answered. Then I ran to the police and the conductor called an ambulance. We kept asking him is he ok. Offer him some water. After regrouping, he told us that he is Rishabh Pant. I don’t follow cricket so I didn’t know who he was, but my conductor then told me Sushil that he is an Indian cricketer, Sushil Mann added.
He gave us his mother’s number. We called her, but her phone was off. The ambulance arrived after 15 minutes and we boarded it. He had also scattered his money on the road, which we picked up and handed to him. I asked him if he was alone in the car. He said no one is there. His face was covered in blood, his clothes were torn, and his back was scratched. He was panicked and limping, he revealed.
Coming back to Pants’ cricket career, he was instrumental in India’s 2-0 clean sweep of Bangladesh in the Test series earlier this month. Not only did the left-hander make scores of 46 and 93 in the two Test matches against Asian neighbours, but also reached the 4,000 run mark in international cricket.
Rishabh Pant was recently left out of the squad for next month’s ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka.
While Rishabh Pant has had one poor performance after another in T20Is, he has an average record in ODIs. In ODIs in particular, Rishabh Pant has managed to score 865 runs from 30 matches, with five half-centuries and a hundred. The southpaw averages 34.60 in the 50-over format and crushed a match-winning ton against Jos Buttler-led England earlier this year.
|
Sources
2/ https://clutchpoints.com/big-update-on-india-cricketer-rishabh-pants-health
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- What technology trends are driving innovation in digital lending?
- Astronauts trapped in space hope Hollywood will unravel a nightmarish journey
- Major update on the health of Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant
- Xi Jinping says China is on the right side of history
- Knights for MPs who got Johnson in trouble
- Jeffree Star claims he ‘escaped the Illuminati’ and fans don’t know the truth about Britney Spears and Kanye West in post criticizing ‘Hollywood Elite’
- People advised to continue wearing masks after government revokes Covid-19 restrictions
- ‘He was not remorseful’: John Dean reacts to Ginni Thomas’ transcript testimony
- Donald Trump’s tax returns released by Congress on Friday miss this important information
- The New Weight Loss Drug Taking Hollywood By Storm Is Here To Stay
- We’re still dreaming of that high slit dress Mariah Carey wore on her last “Merry Christmas Everyone!” To show
- Aggies, Pride plays New Year’s Eve CAA game in New York