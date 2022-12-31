



Tragedy and grief have hit the Pioneer hockey program again this holiday season with the suicide of University of Denver alumnus Deane Hansen, 60, who played four seasons for the Pioneers between 1980 and 1984. Hansen was found dead on December 27, 2022 in a park in Littleton, Colo, after many years of battling with mental health issues, despite multiple interventions and help from family, friends, health professionals and recovery facilities. Born in Minneapolis and raised in Jamestown, Colorado (near Boulder), Hansen excelled in ice hockey. Prior to coming to DU, he played junior hockey in 1979-80 with the Bellingham (Wash.) Blazers, a British Columbia Junior Hockey League team filled with DU-bound future teammates (and fellow forwards) including Dave Anderson, Ian Ramsay and Dave. BERRY. Hansen also played for the Sioux City Musketeers in the USHL that season and DU offered him a scholarship to come to Denver the following season. In his Denver college days, Hansen was a 6-2, 195-pound forward on the Denver teams of the early 1980s. While not a big-run producer, he was known for his versatility (usually playing forward with some time defensively), his on-ice toughness, his heavy hit shot, and his ability to create strike-zone space for DU’s more skilled forwards. His senior season in 1983-84 was his most prolific at DU, where he was selected as an alternate captain, was a top-six ice age forward, and posted a college career-best seven goals and 17 assists for 24 points in 39 spell. His penalty minutes also exploded to 70 PIM for the season, having never reached more than 29 PIM in any of his other three DU seasons. After graduating from university that year in 1984, his strong DU performance in senior year had earned him a plane ticket to Sweden, where he spent the next two seasons playing professional hockey for Tingsryds AIF, then a Swedish Division I club in the south of the country. There he scored 18 goals and added 21 assists in his 62 games played between 1984 and 1986. Hansen then retired from hockey. After hockey, Hansen returned to the Denver area, where his then-wife, Rene Arko, a fellow DU classmate, gave birth to their two daughters. Deane and Rene later divorced. Deane was a great teammate and friend,” said Dan Vlaisavljevich, a DU defenseman who played with Hansen at DU for several years. “He has done his best every shift on the ice and we are happy to be able to help his family now in this time of need. Hansen is survived by two young adult daughters, Erika Arko Hansen and Alexandra Arko Hansen, both of Lone Tree, Colo. His family wants DU fans to be aware that Hansen’s mental health issues led to periods of homelessness and neediness that left him less able to care for himself. his own funeral/funeral. Erika and Alexandra are in their early twenties and are not yet in the financial position to arrange a funeral for their father. Hansen’s DU friends and hockey teammates have banded together to provide funds for the funeral and now there is oneGoFundMe pagefor those who want to contribute. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced when they become firm. Puck Swami is a longtime Pioneer fan and alumnus.[]” data-image-title=”DH at university” data-image-description=” Hansen (right) during his days as a DU hockey player in the 1980s. Also pictured are Dan Vlaislvljevcich (left) and Dave Mugash (center), a player at Northern Michigan University. Photo: Dan Vlaislvjevich. ” data-image-caption=”” data-medium-file=”https://letsgodu.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/DH-in-college.heic” data-large-file=”https ://letsgodu.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/DH-in-college.heic” decoding=”async” class=”alignnone size-full wp-image-88327″ src=”https:// letsgodu.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/DH-in-college.heic” alt=””/> Like this: Like it Loading…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://letsgodu.com/2022/12/31/du-hockey-alumnus-deane-hansen-passes-away/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

