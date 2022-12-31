TV Card for Stinking Panthers-Bucs Game – JoeBucsFan.com

December 31, 2022

Not even Tom Brady can save the Bucs for America.

This may be the very first time NFL shot callers and FOX network suits have deemed the Bucs and Tom Brady unreachable (but for the last two minutes of a game). The national types have caught on

Few TV markets will see the Bucs tomorrow on their local FOX affiliate. Pretty much just the Carolinas, Florida, the Ohio River Valley, and a swath of the Midwest. Oh, and a small part of New England.

The TV broadcast card for the Stinking Panthers-Bucs game looks like a throwback to the Lost Decade with Stewart McClown at quarterback. But that’s what happens when your offense is pathetic and you play against another losing team with Sam Darnold at quarterback. Not much appeal there for neutral or casual NFL fans, not even with Brady.

FOX will still send its top crew, but Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will work on the game. When was the last time FOX buried its No. 1 broadcast booth like this?

As always, TV coverage maps are courtesy of 506sports.com.

FOX games

Red: [email protected] Bay

Blue: New Orleans @Philadelphia

Vegetable: [email protected]

Orange: Cleveland @Washington

Violet: Arizona @Atlanta

Yellow: San Francisco @ Las Vegas (LATE)

Light blue: NY Jets @ Seattle (LATE)