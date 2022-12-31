Underpowered magic grows cold in loss for wizards





Franz Wagner scored 28 points and eight assists, Paolo Banchero scored 21 points and Markelle Fultz scored 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists, but the Orlando Magic, with only eight players available due to a mix of suspensions and injuries, couldn’t keep up the pace . the suddenly hot Washington Wizards in Friday’s 119-100 loss at Amway Center. A 16-0 Orlando run that stretched from the first quarter to the second and temporarily put the Magic ahead was followed by a 16-2 Wizards run. Kristaps Porzingis scored seven of his game-high 30 points during that span midway through the second quarter, while Kyle Kuzma, Rui Hachimura and Delon Wright also landed floor shots. For the second game in a row, the Orlando was icy from 3-point range while his opponent was red hot. Orlando made just five of his 27 attempts from beyond the arc, while Washington hit 15 of his 35 attempts. Another big factor was the difference in free throws. The Wizards took 25 foul shots, while the Magic only attempted 16. Pretty amazing for the final score difference, but Washington took 25 fewer shots on the floor than Orlando, and that was largely due to how many times the ball was flipped (26). The NBA announced Thursday night that Detroit guard Killian Hayes has been suspended for three games, Orlando center Moe Wagner for two games and Detroit guard Hamidou Diallo for one game for their role in Wednesday’s altercation. Eight other Magic players were suspended one game each for leaving the bench during the scuffle. Cole Anthony, RJ Hampton, Mo Bamba, Gary Harris and Wendell Carter Jr. served their suspension against the Wizards on Friday, while Franz Wagner, Admiral Schofield and Kevon Harris will serve their suspension against the Thunder on Wednesday. In addition to the suspended players, Jalen Suggs (right ankle pain), Chuma Okeke (left knee surgery) and Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury recovery) were out for the Magic. Bradley Beal (hamstring) and Taj Gibson (groin) were unavailable for the Wizards. On December 30, 1994, Shaquille O’Neal recorded 38 points and Penny Hardaway posted 36 points and 10 assists, as the Magic defeated the LA Clippers in an overtime thriller. Loy Vaught led the Clippers with 21 points, while Pooh Richardson filled the box score with 18 points, 11 assists and eight steals. Will the Wizards be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline? Or maybe they’re just waiting until summer to adjust their roster? Just over a week ago after losing to the 13e times in 14 games, it felt like a makeover was on its way. But now, with wins in five of their last six games, that may not be the case. The Magic have a few days to rest and practice before stepping back onto the parquet floor of the Amway Center against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and 16 by Aleksej Pokusevski. Carter led the Magic with a career-matching high of 30 points, while Franz Wagner scored 20 points.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nba.com/magic/news/orlando-magic-washington-wizards-postgame-recap-20221230 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos