College Football Playoff 2022: Georgia has remained the fighter in pursuit of back-to-back national titles
ATLANTA — When Georgia coach Kirby Smart lifted the College Football Playoff National Championship trophy on January 10, the moment served as a crowning achievement after 41 years of preparation. It was confirmation that Smart’s program was more than a cute little story playing second fiddle to Alabama in the SEC. It was a statement that the Bulldogs are a budding dynasty.
However, a huge weight was on their backs from the moment they left Lucas Oil Stadium. The Bulldogs now had a target to carry on their backs – at least that was the impression of those looking in from the outside. For the players and coaches, the target was still ahead of them. That message was delivered with authority by Smart and the rest of the coaching staff.
“I think coach Smart started at the start of the season and said we will always be the fighters,” said safety Christopher Smith. “We will never be hunted. We just adopted that mentality as a team.”
Cleverly drawing that target in front of the Bulldogs instead of behind them turned him into a modern day Picaso.
“We have a different team this year, a very different team than last year,” he said. “So I don’t get caught up in one year to the next. Wipe the slate clean and try to redraw the artwork, and you start over with what you’ve got every year. This year’s team was very different from last year’s .”
Obviously, this Georgia team hit the reset button on their way back from Indianapolis to Athens almost a year ago.
“Expectations don’t change. We’ve embraced that. Those standards that are created are created by the players who play here. We’ve had really good leadership that’s been created over the last six or seven years, and they’ve created a standard for the younger players to match that’s going on right now I talk to our guys every day that if you’re a freshman or sophomore, find the guy who works the hardest and does it right and match him . Success will continue. There is no entitlement to it.”
That message resonated further with players and coaches in late April when 15 Bulldogs — including five first-rounders on the defensive side of the ball alone — were selected in the NFL Draft. That put the responsibility on players like defensive lineman Jalen Carter, running back Kenny McIntosh and linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson to make sure the target stays in front of them instead of behind them.
“I always give it back to last year’s linebackers, Channing [Tindall]quay [Walker]and i will be there [Dean]’ said Dumas-Johnson. Smael Mondon Jr. and I pay attention to them. They give us nuggets about things. They give us advice. And really just that we are an open ear and listen, take that in, don’t be stubborn and think we know it all.”
Winning a national championship is not the ultimate goal. It maintains that level of success. Not many coaches get that chance, and many fail miserably, like Gene Chizik after Auburn’s magical run in 2010 and Ed Orgeron after LSU’s thorough dominance en route to the 2019 title. Others, like Alabama’s Nick Saban and Urban Meyer in Florida, are much more successful.
Smart saw Saban’s trial during his time as Alabama defensive coordinator. However, he is not interested in reprinting that masterpiece.
“Honestly, it’s too hard. I don’t have a notebook or you just have experiences from your coaching career,” said Smart. “In 20 years of coaching you just try to do your best. There is no magic potion. Let me go to the book where you make a team go twice. There is no book for it. You just manage every team and every season to the best of your ability .”
Smart often uses the phrase “pressure is a privilege.” The Bulldogs earned the privilege of playing in their second consecutive College Football Playoff with the chance to prove they are the dynasty in the new era of college football.
|
