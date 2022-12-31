Registration lists, draws and everything you need to know





The first Hologic WTA Tour tournament kicks off on New Year’s Day at the Adelaide International 1. This year, Memorial Drive will host back-to-back WTA 500 tournaments, starting with Adelaide 1 and followed by Adelaide 2 a week later. Both tournaments have top-class fields, as the tour is the best way to get their seasons underway ahead of in the first Slam of the season at the Australian Open, which begins on January 16. Here’s everything you need to know about the two weeks of tennis in Adelaide: When do the tournaments start? Adelaide 1 starts on Sunday 1 January and Adelaide 2 starts on Monday 9 January. Adelaide 1 has a 30-player singles draw and a 24-team doubles draw. Adelaide 2 also has a singles draw for 30 players, but a slightly smaller doubles draw with 16 teams. Both tournaments will be played on outdoor hard courts with the Dunlop Australian Open ball. Both events are joint ATP/WTA events, with the ATP holding 250 ATP tournaments each week. When are the finals? Adelaide 1: The singles final will be played on Sunday, January 8 at 4pm. The doubles final will be played on Saturday, January 7 at 12:00 PM. Adelaide 2: The singles final will be played on Saturday, January 14 at 4:00 PM. The doubles final will be played on Friday, January 13 at 12:00 PM. Who are the defending champions? Adelaide hosted a WTA 500 and WTA 250 last January. Ashleigh Barty won the Adelaide 500 singles and doubles titles, defeated Elena Rybakina in the singles final and won the doubles with Storm Hunter. Madison Keys won the Adelaide 250 title, defeating Alison Riske in an all-American final. The Japanese Eri Hozumi and Makoto Ninomiya won the doubles title. Champion’s Reel: How Ashleigh Barty Won Adelaide 500 2022

2022 Adelaide 500 Who’s playing? World No. 2 Ons Jabeur and WTA Finals runner-up Aryna Sabalenka lead the field in Adelaide 1, home to four of the Hologic WTA Tour Top 10. The field also includes Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins, Bianca Andreescu, and Garbie Muguruza. Adelaide 1 – Top 8 Seeds 1. Our Jabour

2. Aryna Sabalenka

3. Daria Kasatkina

4. Veronica Kudermetova

5. Danielle Collins

6. Anett Kontaveit

7. Elena Ostapenko

8. Yekaterina Alexandrova Adelaide 2 may have an even stronger field, with United Cup players heading down to Adelaide for their first regular tournament. That bevy of players includes world No. 1 Iga Swiatek, No. 3 Jessica Pegula, and No. 4 Caroline Garcia. Adelaide 2 – Top 8 Seeds 1. Every Swiatek

2. Our Jabour

3.Jessica Pegula

4.Caroline Garcia

5. Daria Kasatkina

6. Veronica Kudermetova

7.Madison Keys

8. Belinda Bencic What does the draw look like? Main draw in Adelaide 1 (WTA 500), where Ons Jabeur and Aryna Sabalenka lead a stacked field. 1Rs: Rybakina-Collins

Zheng Qinwen-Kontaveit

Ostapenko-Pliskova

Muguruza-Andreescu

Anisimova-Kudermetova

Aleksandrova-Vondrousova

Kanepi-Sasnovich

Zhang Shuai-Samsonova pic.twitter.com/pkDSQtou1G WTA insider (@WTA_insider) December 31, 2022 For a full analysis of the Adelaide 1 singles draw, click here. What are the points and prize money offered? First round: 1 point/$7,500

Round of 16: 55 points/$11,145

Quarterfinals: 100 points/$20,465

Semifinal: 185 points / $43,323

Final: 305 points/$74,161

Champion: 470 points/$120,150

