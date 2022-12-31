Upcoming Showcase creates buzz for hockey in Baton Rouge





BATON ROUGE, De. – It’s been 20 years since the move of the ECHL’s Baton Rouge took Kingfish hockey away from the city. Now Baton Rouge and the surrounding community want to prove they want hockey back. That buzz is thanks in part to the Baton Rouge Pro Hockey organization. Two highly successful Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) games have already been held at the Raising Canes River Center in December. The first took place on December 8 and was an overtime thriller, which saw fans see the Mississippi Sea Wolves beat the Carolina Thunderbirds 6-5. On December 15, the Port Huron Prowlers blew out the Sea Wolves 10-5. The attendance at both games was excellent. On December 8, 6,259 fans attended and on December 15, the crowd was slightly better, with 6,568 fans showing up for some Wednesday night hockey. A sold-out crowd of 7,600 is expected on January 2 to witness the Sea Wolves take on the Prowlers. This was great. You see some people who haven’t had pro hockey in 20 years, and now that it’s back, they’re really embracing it, said Jon Kliment, Director of Broadcast & Media Relations for Baton Rouge Pro Hockey. There will be nearly 20,000 people in the seats for three matches. It’s incredible to see the support. It's officially 10 am which means the jersey auction is now officially open! We may have a couple day of game add ons but get your bids in early for you chance to own a piece of Baton Rouge Hockey History! Go to https://t.co/tOoDcGIzu3 or log on to the DASH app! pic.twitter.com/q3uVVfLZFp — Baton Rouge Pro Hockey (@BRProHockey) December 27, 2022 Kliment added that the whole point of these three games was to see if there is enough support in Baton Rouge to bring a full-time FPHL team to the city. When we got here, it was about putting 15,000 people on the seats over the three games, and we did that. Once the lease is up, fleshed out, we’ll announce that we’re going to draw season tickets, we’ll have a naming contest, we’ll do a bunch of things to prepare for a season in October, Kliment said. Preview Mississippi Sea Wolves vs. Port Huron Prowlers Both teams play in the Continental Division of the FPHL. The Prowlers currently have a 12-9-3 record while the Sea Wolves are in last place in the division (5e) with a record of 3-1-3. This will be the sixth matchup this season between the two teams, with Port Huron winning the previous five games by a combined score of 36-19. This is the inaugural season for the Sea Wolves, so there are obvious growing pains when you look at the record. The team is always eager to play and has one of the top scorers in the league. Jaroslav Yevdokimov ranks fifth in the league in scoring, with 33 points in just 19 games. Port Huron is a team that has been together for a while. They are a worker team who can light the lamp and light it often. They are third in the league in goals scored, with 111 in 24 games. Dalton Jay is a scoring machine with 40 points in just 24 games. He leads the league in goals with 21 and is a threat to score whenever he touches the puck. The contest will take place at the Raising Canes Center in Baton Rouge on January 2 at 7:00 PM CST. Download the Field Pass Hockey app from the itunesorGoogle Play shops or follow @FieldPassHockey on Twitter for the latest AHL, ECHL, and SPHL news throughout the 2022 season! James Hayes covers the Birmingham Bulls for Field Pass Hockey. Follow and interact with him on Twitter @FPHBulls.



