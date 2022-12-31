Full list of Test, ODI and T20I fixtures





Team India did not have a successful 2022 season. The star-studded team lost in two major tournaments and was widely criticized. While Team India maintained its bilateral supremacy by defeating England in white-ball matches, South Africa and Australia at home, the Men in Blue stumbled in key events such as the Asia Cup and the 2022 T20 World Cup. However, Team India will have two chances to end their title drought in 2023 as the 2023 Asia Cup and the highly anticipated 50-over World Cup 2023 are on the cards. The Men in Blue will have plenty of opportunities in the form of bilateral matches to finalize their roster for the main events. India cricket in 2023: full international schedule for men’s team India v Sri Lanka (home) January 2023 In the New Year, India will welcome Sri Lanka for a limited-time visit with three ODIs and three T20Is. 1st T20I (3 January) – Mumbai 2nd T20I (5 January) – Poona 3rd T20I (7 January) – Rajkot 1st ODI (January 10) – Guwahati 2nd ODI (January 12) – Kolkata 3rd ODI (January 15) – Thiruvananthapuram India v New Zealand (home) January/February 2023 New Zealand is touring India for a new limited overs series starting in late January, with three ODIs and three T20Is scheduled. 1st ODI (Hyderabad) – 18 January 2nd ODI (Raipur) – 21 January 3rd ODI (Indore) – 24 January 1st T2oI (Ranchi) – Jan 27 2nd T20I (Luck) – Jan 29 3rd T20I (Ahmedabad) – 1 Feb India v Australia (home) February/March 2023 The historic series, which will begin in February 2023, will be India’s last matches in the 2021–2023 ICC Men’s Test World Championship. The league title match is scheduled for June 2023 at The Oval in England. Australia will play four Test matches and three ODIs in India. 1st Test (Nagpur) – February 9-13 2nd Test (Delhi) – Feb 17-21 3rd Test (Dharmshala) – March 1-5 4th Test (Ahmedabad) – March 9-13 1st ODI (Mumbai) – March 17 2nd ODI (Vishakhapatnam) – March 19 3rd ODI (Chennai) – 22 March IPL 2023 – March/May West Indies v India (Away) July/August 2023 India will play a multi-format series in the West Indies consisting of two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is after the scheduled break for the 2023 IPL. 2023 Asia Cup (away) September 2023 In 2023, Pakistan will host the Asia Cup for the first time since 2008. However, disagreements between the BCCI and the PCB have raised the question of whether India will travel to Pakistan, with BCCI Secretary and Asia Cricket Council Chairman Jay Shah insisting that the event be staged somewhere neutral. India v Australia (home) October/November 2023 Australia comes to India to play three ODI matches ahead of the 50-over World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in India. 2023 ICC World Men’s Cricket Championship (home) October/November 2023 For the first time, India will be the sole host of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2023. They will aim to win the tournament for the first time since 2011. Australia v India (Away) Nov/Dec 2023 Australia will travel to India for the third time in the year to play five T20Is. India v South Africa (Away) Dec 2023 Team India closes the year with an away game against South Africa. Both teams will play two tests, three ODIs and two T20I match series. READ| Rishabh Pant accident: Cricketer undergoes minor forehead plastic surgery, out of danger

