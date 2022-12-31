Fantasy Football Rankings Week 17: Sleepers, Starts, Sits | Brock Purdy, Tyler Allgeier and more





It’s Championship Week! Congratulations if you’re here, or even if you’re playing for third place, the consolation group, or just to avoid last place. I appreciate you all, every year, unless you play with kickers. Repeating last week’s format, I’ll be discussing fringe starters with good and bad matchups for Week 17 fantasy football rankings. Memory! The 101 link (below) covers all weather conditions, start/sit difficult calls and more, so read it first. Good luck in the last week (for most). #CheckTheLink age

Waivers | Week 17 SOS ranks

Fantasy Football 101 (weather, lineups, trading, more)

Everything in football (video pod) 2022 Week 17 Fantasy Football Lies HEAD UP These are sleepers. They will not mimic my rankings 100%. This is chasing upwards and often involves more risk. Like last week, I’m going to mix it up a bit. You don’t need a paragraph per player at this point. So, using APA (link above), I’ll give you some good and bad matchups for marginal starters (aka, sleepers or possibly benchables). This does NOT mean that the good is a must start or that the bad should be placed all over the bench. These are just a look at possible positives and players you might think twice about with a quality replacement on hand. QUARTER Good matchups Aaron Rodgers, GB Rodgers has been a floor play this season, but the Vikings have at least given up double-digit fantasy points to every quarterback this year, well behind Rodgers’ 3.7 points in Week 1.

Rodgers has been a floor play this season, but the Vikings have at least given up double-digit fantasy points to every quarterback this year, well behind Rodgers’ 3.7 points in Week 1. Russell Wilson, DEN Speaking of floor, Wilson has hit it hard with about eight points in three of the past four games, but the Chiefs let Wilson record his second-highest score of the season in Week 14.

Speaking of floor, Wilson has hit it hard with about eight points in three of the past four games, but the Chiefs let Wilson record his second-highest score of the season in Week 14. Jared Goff, IT Not only did Goff play well away from home, but he also played one of the best games in Week 16 and now heads home to take on the Bears.

Not only did Goff play well away from home, but he also played one of the best games in Week 16 and now heads home to take on the Bears. Brock Purdy, SF Mac Jones is the only quarterback not to record double-digit points against the Raiders, with Purdy scoring between 14.3 and 21.7 points in each of his four starts. Bad matchups Taylor Heinicke/Carson Wentz, WSH Yes, the Browns had the advantage of facing three of the worst quarterbacks in the past four games, but they also limited Joe Burrow and Josh Allen, plus teams can run on them without needing the pass.

Yes, the Browns had the advantage of facing three of the worst quarterbacks in the past four games, but they also limited Joe Burrow and Josh Allen, plus teams can run on them without needing the pass. Deshaun Watson, CLE Not only is Watson still rusty, the Commanders have only let one quarterback beat Justin Fields by 18.4 points since Week 3, and that was Jalen Hurts who scored 21.8.

Not only is Watson still rusty, the Commanders have only let one quarterback beat Justin Fields by 18.4 points since Week 3, and that was Jalen Hurts who scored 21.8. Derek Carr, L.V When it comes to limiting quarterbacks, few if any outperform the 49ers, with only two quarterbacks going above 17.4 points and eight having 10.3 points or less.

When it comes to limiting quarterbacks, few if any outperform the 49ers, with only two quarterbacks going above 17.4 points and eight having 10.3 points or less. Geno Smith, SEA Smith’s past two games have been rather poor with lines of 238-1-0 and 215-1-1 against the 49ers and Chiefs respectively, and now Smith must try to rebound against the Jets. They have held eight quarterbacks to 14.1 points or less, and no quarterback has thrown for more than one touchdown since Week 3. RUN BACK Good matchups Zonova Knight, N.Y.J Knight gets the favorable Seahawks matchup, but more importantly, Mike White is back at quarterback, who understands using his running backs as receivers.

Knight gets the favorable Seahawks matchup, but more importantly, Mike White is back at quarterback, who understands using his running backs as receivers. Tyler Allgeier, ATL He takes the lead in the backfield and has 20.1 and 13.7 in the past two games, and Allgeier faces the Cardinals coming off, making a rushing line of 27-108-0 and a receiving line of 14-13 -107-1 are combined for Leonard Fournette and Rachaad Wit.

He takes the lead in the backfield and has 20.1 and 13.7 in the past two games, and Allgeier faces the Cardinals coming off, making a rushing line of 27-108-0 and a receiving line of 14-13 -107-1 are combined for Leonard Fournette and Rachaad Wit. Brian Robinson, WSH Antonio Gibson is confused, but even if he wasn’t, the Browns are a favorable match where teams can lean on the run. Alvin Kamara had volume in his favor against them last week at 20-76-1 on the ground.

Antonio Gibson is confused, but even if he wasn’t, the Browns are a favorable match where teams can lean on the run. Alvin Kamara had volume in his favor against them last week at 20-76-1 on the ground. Zack Moss, IND This feels dangerous given the state of the Colts offense, but Moss was the clear leader in Week 16 and saw bell-cow-like work, and the Giants have struggled against the run all year. Bad matchups Jeff Wilson/Raheem Mostert, MIA Wilson returned to the lead in Week 16, but it was still a split that could lead to frustrating use, plus we have a game against the Patriots defense and Teddy Bridgewater probably at quarterback.

Wilson returned to the lead in Week 16, but it was still a split that could lead to frustrating use, plus we have a game against the Patriots defense and Teddy Bridgewater probably at quarterback. Ken Walker, SEA It’s hard to bench Walker anywhere, but the Jets defense is strong almost everywhere, allowing less than 4.0 YPC and none other than Nick Chubb to make it to 18.7 points. Even with 25 touches (22 rushing), Travis Etienne only had 112 yards for 4.5 yards per touch.

It’s hard to bench Walker anywhere, but the Jets defense is strong almost everywhere, allowing less than 4.0 YPC and none other than Nick Chubb to make it to 18.7 points. Even with 25 touches (22 rushing), Travis Etienne only had 112 yards for 4.5 yards per touch. Gus Edwards, BA Edwards has been a reliable floor RB3, but he could struggle against the Steelers. Edwards went 13-for-66 against them in Week 14, but Josh Jacobs was just down the drain a week after the Panthers did nothing against them, and several teams haven’t had a single player rushed in 70 years.

Edwards has been a reliable floor RB3, but he could struggle against the Steelers. Edwards went 13-for-66 against them in Week 14, but Josh Jacobs was just down the drain a week after the Panthers did nothing against them, and several teams haven’t had a single player rushed in 70 years. Najee Harris, PIT On the other hand, Harris has volume in his favor, but his Week 14 game against Baltimore was saved with a touchdown (12-for-33 rushing). In fact, the Ravens have allowed only three running backs to run more than 80 yards and not a single RB has hit 100 (Nick Chubb fell just short at 21-for-99). WIDE RECEIVER Good matchups Christian Watson, Allen Lazard, Romeo Doubs, UK When Watson is out, Lazard and Doubs are almost at the start. And when Watson plays, he’s a slot with Lazard and Doubs as worthy upsides. All three Giants receivers had 9.9+ points against Minnesota last week, and in Week 14, four Detroit receivers had 10.4+ points against these Vikings.

When Watson is out, Lazard and Doubs are almost at the start. And when Watson plays, he’s a slot with Lazard and Doubs as worthy upsides. All three Giants receivers had 9.9+ points against Minnesota last week, and in Week 14, four Detroit receivers had 10.4+ points against these Vikings. Brandin Cooks, Chris Moore, HOU Cooks has been a solid WR3 as long as he plays, and while the Jaguars stopped the Jets, it was Zach Wilson and terrible weather. The Jaguars have allowed two double-digit wideouts in five games and two of them had three wideouts that hit that mark.

Cooks has been a solid WR3 as long as he plays, and while the Jaguars stopped the Jets, it was Zach Wilson and terrible weather. The Jaguars have allowed two double-digit wideouts in five games and two of them had three wideouts that hit that mark. Russell Gage, Mike Evans, TB Gage has displaced Evans as the No. 2, at least in production. If you’re looking for a reason to rock Evans (can’t believe I just said that), the Panthers are ripe for the picking after Goff lights them up outside.

Gage has displaced Evans as the No. 2, at least in production. If you’re looking for a reason to rock Evans (can’t believe I just said that), the Panthers are ripe for the picking after Goff lights them up outside. Rashid Shaheed, NO This is only if Chris Olave is out as I would only be risking one Saints receiver a week. The Saints will have to pass to take on the Eagles, and they’ve been more susceptible in the second half of the season. Bad matchups Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, Curtis Samuel, WSH Back to the Browns matchup, McLaurin and Dotson may be hard to bench, but regardless of the quarterback, there’s more risk than usual.

Back to the Browns matchup, McLaurin and Dotson may be hard to bench, but regardless of the quarterback, there’s more risk than usual. Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, CLE The same goes for the Browns duo as the Commanders have allowed Justin Jefferson to outscore just 13.1 points since Week 7.

The same goes for the Browns duo as the Commanders have allowed Justin Jefferson to outscore just 13.1 points since Week 7. VanJefferson, L.A.R Sure, the Rams relieved the Broncos, but it wasn’t due to a broad performance, and the Chargers have locked opponents more often than not since everyone got healthy.

Sure, the Rams relieved the Broncos, but it wasn’t due to a broad performance, and the Chargers have locked opponents more often than not since everyone got healthy. Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, NYJ Even with White backing, it’s risky to bet on Davis or Moore, as the Rams, 49ers, and Chiefs had no WR top 31 yards against Seattle in the last three weeks. In addition, only 13 receivers have recorded 10 points against the Seahawks, with none surpassing 18.2 and five teams without a double-digit scorer. TIGHT END Good matchups Cole Kmet, CHI Good matchup, no worries about the weather, and Kmet has 24 goals in his last four games.

Good matchup, no worries about the weather, and Kmet has 24 goals in his last four games. Dalton Schultz, DAL Schultz has been quiet the past two games, but has 10+ points in four of the previous six games, and the Titans have given up some of the biggest tight end games this year (Evan Engram and Mo Alie-Cox anyone?).

Schultz has been quiet the past two games, but has 10+ points in four of the previous six games, and the Titans have given up some of the biggest tight end games this year (Evan Engram and Mo Alie-Cox anyone?). Gerald Everett, LAC Six double-digit tight final scores allowed since Week 8 by the Rams. Bad matchups Logan Thomas, WSH Just three double-digit scores from tight games against the Browns (again, teams don’t need them), and one of them was Taysom Hill, who rushed for 9-56-1.

Just three double-digit scores from tight games against the Browns (again, teams don’t need them), and one of them was Taysom Hill, who rushed for 9-56-1. Tyler Higbee, LAR Higbee is relevant again with Baker Mayfield, but may struggle again this week given the Chargers matchup. However, like the Browns, they have only allowed three double-digit scores, one of which was Kelce’s monster play.

Higbee is relevant again with Baker Mayfield, but may struggle again this week given the Chargers matchup. However, like the Browns, they have only allowed three double-digit scores, one of which was Kelce’s monster play. Hayden Hurst, C.I.N Assuming he returns, putting Hurst against injury and against the Bills would be risky. Only Kelce that guy must be good, he scored over 8.0 points against them. Week 17 Fantasy Football Projections HEAD UP These may differ from my rankings, and my ranks are the order of the starting players outside the added context, such as Highest benefit needed even if risky. Also based on 4-point TDs for QB, 6-point rest and Half-PPR Projections Download Link ***These are NOT updated Sunday morning, FYI*** Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings HEAD UP We may have found a solution to the ranking widget issue by using Fantasy Nation (via Football Diehards). All three scores work and can be edited by me (unlike before), and the widget lets you scroll on Android (browser) without using two fingers! YES!

Updated regularly so check all the way to the lineups lock down.

DST ranks are in the Standard Scores tab (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theathletic.com/4038778/2022/12/30/fantasy-football-rankings-week-17-sleepers-starts-sits-brock-purdy-tyler-allgeier/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos