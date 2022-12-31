Women’s SAFF triumph only bright spot

A September 19, 2022 file photo shows Bangladesh players celebrating with the trophy after beating Nepal in the final of the SAFF Womens Championship at Rangasala Stadium in Kathmandu. BFF photo

As the year ended with the whole world mourning the death of one of the greatest footballers of all time, Pele, along with the joy of the triumph of another great, Lionel Messi, in the greatest arena of world football, Bangladesh has its own quite a bit of ecstasy and disappointment about this game in 2022.

With a huge number of Argentina’s fans here, a large number of people in this country were overwhelmed with joy when Argentina lifted the World Cup trophy after 36 years, but this year the people of this country did not have to be satisfied with others’ only success, they also had something to cheer about with their own success.

A wave of excitement washed over them when the Bangladesh women’s national football team won the SAFF Women’s Championship.

This has also been the country’s only international success in football for a long time, as the last time they experienced this was in 2003 when the men’s team won this tournament.

On September 19, Golam Rabbani’s strikes defeated hosts Nepal in the final, earning their first international title with a record all wins. With the win, their ranking also improved from 145 to 140.

The team received a grand reception from the crowd during their victory parade from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to the home of the Bangladesh Football Federation in an open top bus, the first of its kind in this country.

The way people in this country became overwhelmed, welcomed them warmly and gathered along roads to cheer the girls on their bus parade through Dhaka was something this country had never seen before.

Despite being a regional league success, it turned all players into celebrities overnight and gave financial boost to all team members as they received more than Tk 5 crore from various organizations including the Prime Minister of the country , Sheikh Hasina. .

While these are the three biggest headlines in football, there are also stories of disappointment with the men’s national team.

Conversely, the story of the performance of the Bangladesh men’s national football team is nothing more than pouring old wine into a new bottle as they have had no trophies since 2003.

They recorded just one win, two draws and five losses in this year’s five international friendlies and three matches in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.

Their poor performance under the guidance of Spanish coach Javier Cabrera saw their FIFA ranking drop to 192 in December from 186 in February.

Bangladesh finished second in the SAFF Under-20 Championship, losing to hosts India and losing to the same side in the semi-finals of the SAFF Under-17 Championship in Sri Lanka.

In the domestic circuit, Bashundhara Kings won three titles in a row as they won their 14th Premier League title in August and also clinched the Independence Cup title for the second time this year.

The Kings women’s team also enriched their trophy cabinet as they completed the hat-trick title by capturing the Women’s Football League title at the end of the year.

In addition to football, hockey also received a new boost this year, while Bangladesh also achieved success in archery and volleyball.

There have also been some unpleasant events, such as multiple athletes being suspended by their respective federations.

Hockey entered the franchise era in October–November when the six-team Hockey Champions Trophy was held, with ACME Chattogram winning the first edition.

In addition, the Bangladesh national team qualified second in the qualifying tournament held in Thailand in May to participate in the 12-team men’s hockey event of the 19th Asian Games in China.

Earlier in March, Bangladesh clinched the men’s AHF Cup title in Jakarta, Indonesia for the fourth time in a row.

Unable to shoot or archery, Bangladeshi athletes competed in seven sports disciplines at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, but failed to win any medals.

During the tournament, two table tennis players, Sonam Sultana Soma and Sadia Aktar Mou, skipped their matches to visit relatives in London during their matches and consequently received a two-year ban from international competitions and a one-year ban from domestic games by the Table Tennis Federation of Bangladesh.

At another multi-sport world event, the Islamic Solidarity Games in Turkey, the archers from Bangladesh’s composite women’s teams took one silver medal, while the archers from the men’s and women’s recurve teams took one bronze medal each.

Meanwhile, Bangladeshi archers took one silver and three bronze medals in the Asia Cup World Ranking Tournament Stage 3, although the country’s top archer, Ruman Shana, was not with the team.

Shana is now serving a two-year suspension from all local and international competitions, as the Bangladesh Archery Federation imposed the suspension in November on disciplinary grounds after he assaulted a fellow female archer at the camp.

In March, Bangladesh defeated Kenya to win the final of the second edition of the Bangabandhu Cup International Kabaddi Tournament.

Bangladesh hosted an Asian Tour tournament for the sixth time, the Bangabandhu Cup Golf Open, when the country’s top golfer, Siddikur Rahman, came fourth in November.

Siddik has competed in 19 Asian Tour events this season and a tie for third place in the Mercuries Taiwan Masters in October was his biggest success this year.

Two-time Asian Tour winner Siddik got a new sponsorship deal this year, after a gap of about 10 years, by signing a two-year contract with Monarch Mart.

In volleyball, Bangladesh won this year’s Bangabandhu Asian Central Zone Under-23 Men’s International Volleyball Championship by beating Kyrgyzstan in the final in Dhaka.

The year ended in acrimony for bodybuilder Jahid Hasan when the Bangladesh Bodybuilding Federation imposed a lifetime suspension on disciplinary grounds on December 25.

The 28-year-old Ansar team athlete risked suspension for expressing anger at the judges’ decision by kicking a gift box on stage at the BABBF National Bodybuilding Championship awards ceremony.