Women’s Basketball cruises to first-ever CAA victory over William & Mary after scoring five in double digits





STONE BEACH, NY The Stony Brook women’s basketball team (7-5, 1-0 CAA) claimed its first-ever conference win as a member of the Colonial Athletic Association, with an 89-61 victory over William & Mary (5-7, 0-1 CAA ) on Friday night at Island Federal Arena. It was Stony Brook’s biggest margin of victory this season as the pace was set by five student-athletes scoring in double digits. With a second and a half left in the first quarter and the score tied at 16-16, senior point guard Gigi Gonzalez shot the ball from under the basket. Gonzalez lobbed an alley-oop to sophomore forward Sherese Pittman , who caught the ball and completed a floater while airborne. The Seawolves went up 18-16 and never looked back, leading them for the rest of the game. We bucket to the buzzer X #CAAAhoops X @sherese__12 pic.twitter.com/yMRe1bb0ge Stony Brook Women’s Basketball (@StonyBrookWBB) December 30, 2022 Pittman scored 10 points in her first 10 minutes on floor to finish the game with 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting, going 4-of-4 from the free throw line. Pittman pulled down seven rebounds and scored a total of three steals and two blocks. Stony Brook came out of the break red hot. The Seawolves started the second half with an 8-0 run and jumped out to a 45-33 lead. Gonzalez and graduate security guard Anastasia Warren combined for all eight points. About midway through the third quarter, Gonzalez backed well behind the three-point line with the ball in her hands and nailed a long three-pointer to put Stony Brook up 52-37. Gigi Gonzalez – “I have in the gym range.” – Likely @StonyBrookWBB#CAAAhoops On @FloHoops, @SNYtv:

https://t.co/wNpIZzBZpS pic.twitter.com/2Whn9Km7ca CAA Basketball (@CAABasketball) December 31, 2022 Stony Brook entered the fourth quarter with a 12-point lead and extended his lead in the final 10 minutes. The Seawolves’ defense choked the Tribe and the offense produced their best result in a quarter all season, confirming their first-ever CAA win, beating the Tribe, 27-11, in the frame and, 52-27, in the second half . STATISTICS AND NOTES Gonzalez led the way with 17 points, 6-of-12 from the field, 2-of-2 from three-point range and 3-of-4 from the free throw line. She dished out seven assists for the third game in a row, which tied her season high, and pulled in five rebounds. She scored in double digits in four games in a row.

Warren finished the game with 16 points, six rebounds and three assists. Graduate security guard Daishai Almond totaled a Stony Brook career-high 16 points and shot 6-of-11 from the field, to go along with three assists and two rebounds.

junior guard Kelly Korley also reached double digits, with a season-high 10 points, four rebounds, career-high two blocks, and season-high two steals.

Freshmen forward Lauren Filien scored her first points as a Seawolf with a three-pointer in the fourth quarter.

Stony Brook’s 89 points marked a season-high and the most it scored in a game since scoring 95 against Hartford on February 19, 2022.

The Seawolves shot 52 percent from the field, 50 percent from three-point range, and 84 percent from the free throw line.

Stony Brook defeated the Tribe 43-31.

The Seawolves defeated William & Mary in the paint, 40-24.

Stony Brook led almost the entire game and held onto the lead with 37:20.

Stony Brook improved to 6-0 as Warren and Gonzalez both scored in double figures this season.

The Seawolves improved to 5-1 at the Island Federal Arena this season. QUOTES FROM THE SEA WOLVES



NEXT ONE Stony Brook will hit the road on Sunday, January 1st to take on his Long Island rival Hofstra. The tip is at 2pm and the game will be broadcast live on FloHoops. It marks the first time the teams have faced each other since December 14, 2020, when the Seawolves secured a 63-52 victory. Stony Brook has won each of the last four games against Hofstra, dating back to 2017-18. For a behind-the-scenes look at the Seawolves women’s basketball program, be sure to follow alongFacebook,Twitter,andInstagram. Read the full article

